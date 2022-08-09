Amy Schutt, M.D. Joins Texas Fertility Center as a Reproductive Endocrinologist

Austin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Fertility Center (TFC), which is a part of Ovation® Fertility’s nationwide network of IVF labs, is proud to announce that Amy Schutt, M.D., MSCI, is joining the practice as a reproductive endocrinologist. As the practice grows, Dr. Schutt plans to help the team provide comprehensive fertility care services to area patients as well as those who visit the clinic from around the United States and the world.

According to Texas Fertility Center Medical Director Kaylen Silverberg, M.D., “We have seen an increased demand for fertility treatment, and at Texas Fertility Center, we want to make sure we can provide care to everyone who seeks out our support. Dr. Schutt is a talented and compassionate fertility specialist who will be a great addition to our renowned team of physicians, nurses and support staff.”

Amy Schutt, M.D., graduated from medical school at the Texas Tech University School of Medicine and was elected to AOA. She then completed an internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Virginia Health System, where she served as chief resident. She also completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility as well as a Master of Science in clinical investigation at Baylor College of Medicine.

After fellowship, Dr. Schutt remained on faculty for six years at Baylor College of Medicine and helped hundreds of patients build their families. She was active in medical education and recently served as REI fellowship program director. She also held the title of councilor of Baylor College of Medicine Chapter of AOA, where she advocated for professionalism in medicine. Dr. Schutt’s experience makes her an excellent addition to Texas Fertility Center and to the Austin community.

For her hard work and skill as a fertility doctor, Dr. Schutt has received a number of honors, including being listed as a Texas Super Doctors Rising Star and being named one of the Top Doctors in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility by Houstonia Magazine. This physician is also passionate about performing research to advance the field of reproductive medicine for all. Areas that she has focused on include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), ovarian hyperstimulation, and weight and fertility.

As a reproductive endocrinologist, Amy Schutt, M.D., treats the complex causes of female and male infertility. She is especially passionate about supporting patients with PCOS as well as providing LGBTQ fertility care and fertility preservation services, which are all services Texas Fertility Center offers.

According to Dr. Schutt, “Joining Texas Fertility Center is an honor. The practice’s reputation precedes it, as the group has helped bring more than 24,000 babies into the world since it was established in 1980. I look forward to being a part of such a respected fertility practice that shares my passion for making parenthood possible.”

Amy Schutt, M.D., is now accepting new patients at Texas Fertility Center.

