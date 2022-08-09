Global Automated Parking System Market Report 2022: Robotic Garages and Robotic Parking Present Lucrative Future Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parking System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated parking system market is expected to grow from US$ 1,411.59 million in 2021 to US$ 3,543.77 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.



The need for automated parking systems has increased significantly in the past a few years owing to the increasing number of vehicles and consequently growing demand for sustainable parking solutions. According to the World Economic Forum, the number of cars in the world is estimated reach 2 billion mark by 2040.

Industry experts anticipate most of this growth to happen in emerging markets such as China and India, owing to the rapid increase in population. With the surge in number of vehicles, people are facing issues such as traffic congestion and parking space insufficiency. Fully automated parking systems are capable of parking and retrieving a car automatically. In July 2021, Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (Westfalia) announced the launch of Westfalia Parking App, an all-in-one consumer parking solution that will improve efficiency, safety, and convenience in parking garages across the world, including US, UAE, and Denmark.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Vehicles and Consequently Growing Demand for Sustainable Parking Solutions

Growth in Number of Luxury Buildings with Increased Space and Enhanced Parking Facilities

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment Requirements and Complexity of Monitoring Systems

Market Opportunities

Development of "Smart Cities"

Robotic Garages and Robotic Parking

