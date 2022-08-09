MENA Bus and Coach Market Report 2022: Rapid Development of Major Road Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length (6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m, Above 12m), By Application, By Type of Buses, By Application, By Type of Usage, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MENA Bus and Coach Market stood at USD3,374.67 million in the year 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD4,472.08 million by 2026F. This anticipated growth may be due to increasing dependency on public transportation instead of personal vehicles for regular and daily commutes.

Increasing concerns regarding the depletion of the environment and surging demand for fuel-efficient modes of transport are further driving the growth of the MENA Bus and Coach Market in the upcoming five years. Increased production of buses & coaches and their higher sales to provide available public transportation to the large populations in various countries of the region are further anticipated to support the growth of the MENA Bus and Coach Market in the next five years.

Moreover, the development of the road infrastructure increasing construction of highways, roadways, etc., further facilitates the growth of the MENA Bus and Coach Market in the future five years. Although due to the recent pandemic, transportation and commute processes were withheld. The complete lockdown situation affected the economies as well as the production capacities, which might have restrained the growth of the market, but with the relaxation in the lockdown and reinstatement of the production units, the market is anticipated to recover the slowed growth in the forecast period.



Report Scope:

In this report, the MENA Bus and Coach Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length:

6-8m

10-12m

8-10m

Above 12m

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Buses:

Mini-coach

Mid Coach

Shuttle Bus

Motor Coach

Double Decker Bus

Others

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Usage:

Office Bus

School Bus

Tourist Bus

Public Transport

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:

Up To 30

31-40

41-50

Above 50

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Petrol/Gasoline

Alternative Fuels

Electric & Hybrid

Fuel Cell

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Body Type:

Customizable

Fully-Built

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Oman

Iran

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Iraq

Morocco

Jordan

Tunisia

Algeria

Sudan

Lebanon

Palestine

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. MENA Bus and Coach Market Outlook



6. Saudi Arabia Bus and Coach Market Outlook



7. UAE Bus and Coach Market Outlook



8. Egypt Bus and Coach Market Outlook



9. Oman Bus and Coach Market Outlook



10. Iran Bus and Coach Market Outlook



11. Qatar Bus and Coach Market Outlook



12. Kuwait Bus and Coach Market Outlook



13. Bahrain Bus and Coach Market Outlook



14. Iraq Bus and Coach Market Outlook



15. Morocco Bus and Coach Market Outlook



16. Jordan Bus and Coach Market Outlook



17. Tunisia Bus and Coach Market Outlook



18. Algeria Bus and Coach Market Outlook



19. Sudan Bus and Coach Market Outlook



20. Lebanon Bus and Coach Market Outlook



21. Palestine Bus and Coach Market Outlook



22. Market Dynamics



23. Market Trends and Developments



24. Impact of COVID-19 on Global MENA Bus and Coach Market



25. Competitive Landscape



26. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Tata Motors Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus Middle East FZE

Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Isuzu Motors Limited

Ashok Leyland UAE LLC

Scania CV AB (publ)

Mercedes-Benz Turk A.S.

AB Volvo

VDL Groep bv

Toyota Motor Corporation

