Global Nebulizers Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Becton Dickinson, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare & Others

The global nebulizer devices market is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2021 to $1.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.



The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.



The main types of nebulizer devices are pneumatic nebulizer, ultrasonic nebulizer, and mesh nebulizer. A pneumatic nebulizer converts the sample solution into an aerosol of tiny droplets using a jet of compressed gas. The flow of inert gas is carrying the droplets to an atomizer. The market is divided by portability into portable nebulizers and tabletop nebulizers. The various applications involved are COPD, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and others. The end-users are hospitals and clinics, emergency centers, and home healthcare.



North America was the largest region in the nebulizer devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nebulizer devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The current Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for nebulizers. There has been an increased use of albuterol inhalers in hospitals for Covid-19 and suspected Covid-19 patients to help with respiratory issues. This is mainly because respiratory viruses are the most common trigger for asthma exacerbations.



The rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million. As of 2019, 143 million people are aged 80 years or older.

According to the United Nations, in 2020, the global population of a person aged 65 years and older was estimated to be 727 million and this number is projected to nearly double to over 1.5 billion in 2050. Elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and the recent pandemic COVID-19 for many factors including the gradual decline of immune function. Therefore, a rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.



Nebulizer therapy requires a device that repeatedly and quickly delivers sufficient drug with minimal wastage, to the site of action. However, during nebulization aerosols with a smaller particle size are inhaled or delivered to the site of action while large particles return to the reservoir feeding tube. Also, some of the drug aerosols settle on the walls of the baffle. This drug is retained within the nebulizer, (also called residual drug or dead volume) or released into the environment during expiration. This results in drug wastage. Drug wastage during exhalation is therefore challenging the growth of the nebulizer market. The development of technically advanced novel nebulizers is however expected to reduce drug wastage and improve delivery efficacy.



The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery and shaping the nebulizer devices market.

Scope

Markets Covered:1) By Type: Pneumatic Nebulizer; Ultrasonic Nebulizer; Mesh Nebulizer

2) By Application: COPD; Cystic Fibrosis; Asthma; Other Applications

3) By End Use: Hospitals and Clinics; Emergency Centers; Home Healthcare

4) By Portability: Portable Nebulizer; Tabletop Nebulizer



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nebulizers Market Characteristics



3. Nebulizers Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nebulizers



5. Nebulizers Market Size And Growth



6. Nebulizers Market Segmentation

7. Nebulizers Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Nebulizers Market



9. China Nebulizers Market



10. India Nebulizers Market



11. Japan Nebulizers Market



12. Australia Nebulizers Market



13. Indonesia Nebulizers Market



14. South Korea Nebulizers Market



15. Western Europe Nebulizers Market



16. UK Nebulizers Market



17. Germany Nebulizers Market



18. France Nebulizers Market



19. Eastern Europe Nebulizers Market



20. Russia Nebulizers Market



21. North America Nebulizers Market



22. USA Nebulizers Market



23. South America Nebulizers Market



24. Brazil Nebulizers Market



25. Middle East Nebulizers Market



26. Africa Nebulizers Market



27. Nebulizers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nebulizers Market



29. Nebulizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



