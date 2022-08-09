Contraceptives Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global contraceptives market size is poised to show tremendous growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing incidences of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancies. Following is a list of trends positively affecting global industry forecast:





Europe (regional valuation to cross USD 8.1 billion by 2028)

Contraceptive devices gain traction:

Europe contraceptive devices market revenue reached USD 3.6 billion in 2021. Public awareness regarding the importance of using contraceptive devices is growing. Customers can easily access a wide range of devices that will suit their requirements. Governments are launching initiatives to decrease the spread of STDs, which will further augment the product demand.

Companies are increasing their research and development activities to introduce innovation in their contraceptive devices, such as intra-uterine devices (IUDs), condoms, and diaphragms. Female condoms are gaining popularity across countries like the U.K. and Germany because they decrease the risk of STDs and unintended pregnancy.

Growing teenage pregnancies amplify contraceptive demand:

Europe is noticing a commendable growth in its adolescent population. However, rising teenage pregnancy cases are becoming a major cause of concern, thereby increasing the need for an easier access to contraceptives.

Using these products can prevent problems like STDs, unsafe abortions, and unplanned pregnancies. Public and private sector organizations are focusing on boosting their investments to improve the access to contraceptive tools.

U.K. industry will pick up pace:

U.K. contraceptives market will touch USD 1.2 billion in revenue by 2028 because the regional governments are increasing their spending on enhancing the reproductive and sexual health of their citizens. The region has a vast pool of reputed manufacturers, which will ease people’s access to contraceptives.

These products are also affordably priced, which will further boost their adoption among teenagers and adults. The subject of sex education is gaining renewed prominence across educational institutions, thereby greatly improving product demand.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation will surpass USD 12.9 billion by 2028)

Demand for contraceptive drugs rises:

Asia Pacific contraceptive drugs industry size will record around 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The total regional population is growing at a strong pace every year, highlighting concerns regarding family planning. Young women are increasingly using contraceptive medication to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

The younger generation is also becoming aware of the modern contraception techniques. However, the incidence of STDs is also growing at a worrying rate, fueling the need for contraceptive drugs.

Rise in supportive government initiatives to spread sexual health awareness:

Governments across the APAC region are partnering with public organizations to launch supportive initiatives and policies. These schemes will spread awareness regarding the importance and advantages of using contraceptives. The programs will also target those who are at a higher risk of contracting STDs and STIs.

For example, the Challenge Initiative (TCI) is a demand-based family planning tool which will allow federal authorities to implement family planning policies. This tool is actively used in many developing countries, including some in Asia.

China contraceptives market share grows:

China captured around 29.6% of APAC market revenue share in 2021 due to the growing cases of STDs across the country. AIDS, which is a complication of HIV infection, syphilis, and gonorrhea are some of the most prevalent STDs in China.

According to the law of the People’s Republic of China on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, people diagnosed with STDs must be reported to the national surveillance systems. These systems recorded 50,874 new cases of genital chlamydial infection in 2019, fueling the demand for contraceptives.

North America (regional valuation will touch USD 8.8 billion by 2028)

Rising STD awareness will amplify contraceptive device adoption:

North America contraceptive devices market size will observe 8.8% CAGR through 2028 because the regional population is gaining awareness regarding STDs. These devices have shown a high success rate as well. Condoms are becoming popular among customers due to their ability to prevent infections like HIV. Copper T intrauterine devices (IUDs) and levonorgestrel intrauterine devices (LNG IUDs) are some of the highly preferred contraceptives due to their impressive success rate.

Canada market forecast will improve significantly:

Canada contraceptives market size will register 6% CAGR through 2028 because of the increasing STD and STI cases across the country. The government has unveiled several favorable initiatives and schemes to promote access to family planning services and contraceptives. Cases of infections, such as syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, have shot up in recent years, driving the production of contraceptives.

