UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Report 2022: Rising Health Awareness Among the Population and Advanced Marketing Strategies Fueling Growth

The UAE patient at home testing kits market is projected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases and rising instances of infectious diseases. Market players are largely investing in research & development initiatives to develop innovative diagnostic solutions for improving the accuracy and reducing the testing time of kits.

A rise in the number of market players offering affordable testing kits and an upsurge in the prevalence of diabetes are anticipated to propel the UAE patient at home testing kits market. Unhealthy lifestyle, poor eating habits, and smoking are contributing to a number of lifestyle disorders, creating a need for diagnostic solutions that do not require patients to visit hospitals and clinics frequently while preventing health complications.

Rising health awareness among the population and marketing strategies adopted by the market players to promote the application of at home testing kits are further expected to propel the growth of the patient at home testing kits market in the coming years. With high internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices, many online sales channels are emerging, providing an opportunity for consumers to purchase testing kits at the convenience of their homes. Online platforms such as Aster Pharmacy, Medicina Online Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy, and other platforms are boosting the delivery of testing kits in a matter of minutes. Thus, an increase in the number of online market players are expected to bolster the UAE patient at home testing kits market growth throughout the forecast period.

The UAE patient at home testing kits market is segmented into test type, sample, usage, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on test type, the market is divided into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, COVID-19 testing, urine testing, and others. The blood glucose testing segment is expected to dominate the UAE patient at home testing kits market due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the country and the easier availability of the product on online and offline channels.

Report Scope:

In this report, UAE patient at home testing kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type:

Blood Glucose Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Cholesterol Testing

COVID-19 Testing

Urine Testing

Others

UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Sample:

Blood

Urine

Saliva/Swab

Others

UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Usage:

Reusable

Disposable

UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Commerce

UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market



5. Voice of Customers



6. UAE Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Outlook



7. UAE Reusable Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Outlook



8. UAE Disposable Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. UAE Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories, SA (UAE)

Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO

Siemens Healthineers UAE

Quidel Corporation

GE Healthcare UAE

Procter & Gamble Middle East FZE

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (Clearblue)

First Response

