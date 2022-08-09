Global Top 7 Military Transport Aircraft Programs Report 2022: Analysis of Programs by Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Embraer, Ilyshin, Kawasaki,  Boeing, & Leonardo

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 7 Military Transport Aircraft Programs - Comparative SWOT & Program Dossier - 2022 - Program Fact Files, Comparative SWOT Analysis, Strategy Focus across Programs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook for Military Transport Aircrafts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Spending has been on a surge over the recent years aided by strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces led by tectonic shifts in traditional geopolitical dynamics & equations following China's military ascendance and Russian regional resurgence triggering the return of the great power competition between the traditional and revisionist states in the age of multi-polarity in the 21st century.

The global defense spending reached the record high level of $2.1 trillion for 2021 while registering a 7% year-on-year growth. The rise of China & its military bullying in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine have collectively led to significant turbulence and a subsequent, massive surge in defense spending across APAC & Europe which is likely to be sustained at least for over a decade.

The degree of impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent monumental geopolitical shifts underway could easily be gauged by Germany's recent, complete turnaround of its strategic defense posture with an upfront commitment of EUR 100+ billion towards building defense capabilities and the rapid swerving of traditional neutrals of the North, Sweden & Finland, towards NATO.

This resurgence in defense spending globally has driven & further accelerated the upgrade, modernization & recapitalization of ageing, legacy equipment & aircraft programs across most parts of the world while driving the development & procurement of new aircraft programs

Military Transport Aircrafts, both tactical & strategic airlift, have a unique & indispensable position in the force structure & logistical capabilities of the Air Forces globally and they have successfully demonstrated their prowess & capabilities over the recent years while carrying out humanitarian relief ops during the COVID-19 pandemic and troops & civilian evacuations from Afghanistan following Taliban's take-over of the war-torn country.

These versatile & mighty flying birds have been carrying out an array of critical missions & roles ranging from Strategic & Tactical Airlift to ISR, Electronic Warfare, Aerial Refueling, Maritime Patrol, Special Ops, SAR & MEDEVAC, Parachute Drops and Humanitarian Aid & Relief Operations

A number of tactical & strategic transport aircrafts were developed & produced by both sides during the decades-long Cold War. However, the distinction of being the longest, in-production military transport aircraft program invariably goes to Lockheed Martin's C-130 Hercules which has been in continuous production & in-service since the mid-1950s as the undisputed king of tactical airlift capability truly forming the backbone of allied air forces with a large number of variants developed operated by a sizeable global operator base

The efforts towards recapitalization of legacy aircraft platforms, as they reach the end of their service lives, have led to emergence of new, scratch-up aircraft programs with the European nations having gone for their jointly developed A400M Atlas strategic airlift program with plans for launch of a new European medium tactical airlifter in the crosshairs under the EU's Future Mid-Size Tactical Cargo (FMTC) program as a replacement for the older, in-service C-130s, C295s & the retired C-160s operated by the EU members.

Japan has gone for the indigenous Kawasaki C-2 to meet the country's specific requirements. Brazilian aerospace major, Embraer has already developed its C-390 Millennium tactical jet airlifter from scratch targeted primarily at the Latin American market presenting a strong & credible contender to take on Super Hercules' global domination across regional & international markets with its strong capabilities & the proven jet engines powered value proposition

Against this backdrop, the report provides a detailed, comprehensive analysis on the World's Top 7 Military Transport Aircraft Programs, including:

Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Technical Specifications, Production Numbers, Variants & Key Global Operators

Overarching Strategy Focus across OEMs for the Programs

Comprehensive Comparative SWOT Analysis on Military Transport Aircraft Programs

Latest Contract Awards, Upcoming Aircraft Competitions & Developments for the Programs

Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Global Top 7 Military Transport Aircrafts - Program Origins, Profile & Snapshot

Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Embraer C-390 Millennium

Ilyshin IL-76

Kawasaki C-2

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Leonardo C-27J Spartan

Key Points Covered

Program Origins

Technical Specifications

Variants Developed

Program Timelines

Units Produced

Current Program Status, Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

Key Operators, Program Partners & Export Customers

Section 2: Global Top 7 Military Transport Aircrafts - Specifications, Performance & Comparative View

Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Embraer C-390 Millennium

Ilyshin IL-76

Kawasaki C-2

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Leonardo C-27J Spartan

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For all of the 7 Leading Military Transport Aircrafts

Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Embraer C-390 Millennium (KC-390 formerly)

Ilyshin IL-76

Kawasaki C-2

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Leonardo C-27J Spartan

Section 4: Programs Evolution, Progression & Current Strategy Focus across OEMs - Key Areas being focused upon by the Manufacturers

Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Embraer C-390 Millennium (KC-390 formerly)

Ilyshin IL-76

Kawasaki C-2

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Leonardo C-27J Spartan

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Embraer C-390 Millennium

Ilyshin IL-76

Kawasaki C-2

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Leonardo C-27J Spartan

Section 6: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Lockheed Martin C130J Super Hercules

Airbus A400M Atlas

Embraer C-390 Millennium

Ilyshin IL-76

Kawasaki C-2

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Leonardo C-27J Spartan

Section 7; Key Strategic Initiatives, Upgrades Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs - Key Contract Awards, Competitions and Technological Upgrade Plans



Section 8: Global Military Transport Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

-Driving Forces

-Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends, Issues & Challenges and Growth Opportunities



Section 10: Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections for the Global Military Transport Aircraft Market over Medium Term

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Military Transport Aircrafts

Global Demand Outlook for Military Transport Aircrafts - Projections

Global Defense Budgetary Trend

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 Nations

Key Upcoming Military Transport Aircraft Programs & Competitions

Emerging & Game changing Technologies - Round Up

Market Outlook

