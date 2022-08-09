North America oncology market value to cross USD 246 billion by 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that North America oncology market size is speculated to accrue USD 246.5 billion by the end of 2028. The expansion of industry can be accredited to soaring incidences of cancer due to unhealthy lifestyle, alcohol consumption, etc., massive technological advancements, and supportive initiatives taken by governments & several organizations to spread awareness about the early detection & treatment of the disease.





Aside from these facts, the study categorizes the industry into different segments while sharing growth rates estimates for the same to unveil the true profit potential for the interested parties. The geographical reach of the market is incorporated in detail by providing revenue share forecasts for each region over the analysis period.

Lastly, the document entails a list of companies amplifying the valuation scope of the marketplace to give an idea about the nature of competition to established as well as new entrants in the corporate world, enabling them to make informed decisions.

However, huge capital investment and high costs of diagnostic imaging systems are likely to hinder the progress of the business sphere during the forecast period.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of cancer diagnostics & treatment, the cancer treatment segment held a 57% revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to grow substantially during the analysis period, due to the rising average disposable income of people which allows them to undergo high-quality and expensive treatments to limit the spread of cancerous cells and help in their survival.

Based on cancer type, the breast cancer vertical of North America oncology industry accounted for USD 24.22 billion in 2021 and is speculated to expand remarkably during the study timeline, attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer primarily arising due to obesity, family history, old age, etc.

For end-user ambit, the hospital segment is anticipated to grow at 11.8% CAGR through 2028, ascribed to the fact that hospitals are well-equipped with medical devices & facilities to accurately track a patient’s health and also have the ability to give suitable treatments to the admitted patients. Also, rising geriatric populace in the region, with higher susceptibility of cancer is impelling the admission rate in hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

Credible researchers cite that the U.S. market is poised to grow at a significant rate during the assessment period, due to the presence of notable participants in the country that offer highly effective cancer treatments.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players in North America oncology marketplace are Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Biocartis Group N.V., AstraZeneca plc, bioMerieux S.A., Amgen Inc., Tesaro Inc. (GlaxoSmithKline Plc), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo-Fischer Scientific Inc., Cancer Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, GE Healthcare Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, Kite Pharma (Gilead Science Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Janssen Diagnostics LLC (Johnson & Johnson) among others.

North America Oncology Market, By Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Cancer Diagnostics

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Imaging

Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization





Cancer Treatment

Hormonal Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others





North America Oncology Market, By Cancer Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Esophageal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Liver Cancer

Colon & Rectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

North America Oncology Market, By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academia

Hospitals

Others

North America Oncology Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Canada

U.S.

North America Oncology Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Biocartis Group N.V.

AstraZeneca plc

bioMerieux S.A.

Amgen Inc.

Tesaro Inc. (GlaxoSmithKline Plc)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo-Fischer Scientific Inc.

Cancer Genetics

Sysmex Corporation

GE Healthcare Systems

Siemens Healthineers AG

Kite Pharma (Gilead Science Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Janssen Diagnostics LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1 Definitions

1.1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2 Data sources

1.3 References & sources

1.3.1 Secondary

1.3.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America oncology industry summary, 2017-2028

2.1.1 Country trends

2.1.2 Cancer diagnostic & treatment trends

2.1.3 Cancer type trends

2.1.4 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2017-2028

3.3 Major factor analysis

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Rising incidence of cancer

3.3.1.2 Several initiatives undertaken by government and other organizations to spread disease awareness

3.3.1.3 Technological advancements

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 Competitive review, 2021

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 North America Oncology Market, By Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment

4.1 Key segment trends in North America oncology market, by cancer diagnostics & treatment

4.2 Cancer diagnostics

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Tumor biomarker tests

4.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Imaging

4.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.2.4 Biopsy

4.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.2.5 Liquid biopsy

4.2.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.2.6 Immunohistochemistry

4.2.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.2.7 In Situ Hybridization

4.2.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.3 Cancer treatment

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Chemotherapy

4.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 North America Oncology Market, By Cancer Type

5.1 Key segment trends in North America oncology market, by cancer type

5.2 Lung cancer

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Prostate cancer

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Colon & rectal cancer

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Gastric cancer

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Esophageal cancer

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.7 Liver cancer

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.8 Breast cancer

5.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

5.9 Others

5.9.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 North America Oncology Market, By End-use

6.1 Key segment trend North America oncology market, by end-use

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Diagnostic laboratories

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Diagnostic imaging centers

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Academia

6.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.6 Specialty clinics

6.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 North America Oncology Market, By Country





Related Report:

Asia Pacific Oncology Market Forecast 2028 By Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment, By Cancer Type, By End-use, Research Report, Country Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Price Trends, Historic Data, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share

Navigating ongoing challenges pertaining to cancer awareness and early detection, regional governments will actively influence Asia Pacific oncology market forecast through favorable policies. Recently, during April 2022, a first-of-its-kind mobile screening van was launched in the Indian city of Lucknow. APAC cancer diagnostic market share was valued at about $26.1 million during 2021, facilitated by expanding healthcare infrastructure and government healthcare funds. In order to address the alarming rise in cancer burden, regional healthcare providers have been adopting biomarker tests, which are comparatively cost effective than traditional counterparts. The aging population in Japan and Australia will continue to rely on technologically advanced diagnostic services and hospitals. Japan's demographic shifts underlie a rising number of new cancer cases that are being recorded every year. More than one million people are diagnosed with the condition annually. Recent breakthroughs in screening technologies have rendered it easy to detect cancer at an early stage. Researchers are harnessing next generation sequencing and other genomic analysis technologies for developing more efficient genomic cancer treatments.



