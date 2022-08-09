RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms 2022 Financial Guidance Ranges

Revenue increased 6.1% to $354.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $333.9 million in the second quarter of 2021; Excluding Revenue from our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) reporting segment, Revenue from the Imaging Centers reporting segment in the second quarter of 2022 was $352.8 million, an increase of 5.7% from last year’s second quarter

Excluding losses from our AI reporting segment and Provider Relief Funding in 2021, Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was $55.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with $57.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.2%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) , including losses from our AI reporting segment and Provider Relief Funding in 2021, was $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with $56.6 million in the second quarter of 2021

from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was $55.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with $57.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.2%; Adjusted EBITDA , including losses from our AI reporting segment and Provider Relief Funding in 2021, was $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with $56.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 Per share Diluted Net Income for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.13, compared with a per share Diluted Net Income of $0.05 for the second quarter of 2021; After adjusting for certain unusual or one-time items impacting the quarter and AI losses, Adjusted Earnings ( 3) was $8.6 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share (3) was $0.15 for the second quarter of 2022

was $8.6 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.15 for the second quarter of 2022 Aggregate procedural volumes increased 4.5%; Same-center procedural volumes increased 2.2% compared with the second quarter of 2021

RadNet reaffirms full-year 2022 guidance levels





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 353 owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2022.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “Our financial metrics continue to track towards the full-year guidance levels, which we revised upwards in conjunction with issuing our first quarter results. While we drove aggregate and same center revenue growth during the second quarter, we continue to experience the impacts of inflation (especially with respect to the cost of our labor force), certain Medicare reimbursement cuts and COVID-19. When we created our guidance levels, we anticipated absorbing $15 million of additional costs of salaries and benefits as well as $7.4 million of Medicare reimbursement reductions. We remain confident that incremental revenue and growth in the second half of 2022 from new centers, additional joint ventures, tuck-in acquisitions and various operating initiatives should mitigate some of these challenges.”

Dr. Berger continued, “While the economy may continue to provide a difficult operating environment for many businesses in the near future, RadNet is in a strong position relative to our smaller and less-capitalized competitors to benefit from opportunities that could result. With one of the lowest leverage ratios of any significant operator in our industry, a $99.2 million cash balance and full availability of a $195 million line of credit, we are well-positioned to aggressively pursue opportunities that could arise from further dislocation among the smaller imaging operators.”

“We continue to pursue our multi-faceted approach to growth through driving same-center performance, completing tuck-in acquisitions and forming new partnerships with hospitals and health systems. During the quarter, we established two new joint ventures. The first, in Frederick County, Maryland with Frederick Health Hospital, established a joint venture with six centers, two of which were contributed to the venture by Frederick Hospital. The joint venture became operational in April. The second joint venture, established in June, is with Dimension Health, an affiliate of the University of Maryland. Under this joint venture, RadNet and Dimension Health will build two new outpatient imaging centers in the Largo and Laurel areas of Maryland. We anticipate these centers to begin servicing patients sometime in the second or third quarter of 2023. The establishment of these new joint ventures are indicative of the interest we are experiencing from health systems to partner with us in ambulatory, community-based operations. We now have almost 30% of our centers held within partnerships with hospitals and regional health systems,” added Dr. Berger.

Second Quarter Financial Results

For the Second quarter of 2022, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Centers reporting segment of $352.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $55.5 million, which excludes Losses from the AI reporting segment. As compared with last year’s second quarter, Revenue increased $18.9 million (or 5.7%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased $1.7 million (or 3.0%), also excluding Provider Relief Funding received in 2021. Including our AI reporting segment, Revenue was $354.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.1% from $333.9 million in last year’s second quarter. Including the losses of the AI reporting segment and Provider Relief Funding received in 2021, Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $51.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $56.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, RadNet reported Net Income of $7.9 million as compared with $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted Net Income Per Share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.13, compared with a Diluted Net Income per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of 2021, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 57.0 million shares in 2022 and 53.1 million shares in 2021.

There were a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the second quarter including: $6.3 million of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps; $1.2 million expense related to leases for our de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; and $5.9 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment. Adjusting for the above items, Adjusted Earnings(3) from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was $8.6 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.15 during the second quarter of 2022.

Also, affecting Net Income in the second quarter of 2022 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $4.7 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $99,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $81,000 loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; and $647,000 of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

For the second quarter of 2022, as compared with the prior year’s second quarter, MRI volume increased 7.7%, CT volume increased 7.0% and PET/CT volume increased 10.4%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 4.5% over the prior year’s second quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, MRI volume increased 4.5%, CT volume increased 2.4% and PET/CT volume increased 7.9%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 2.2% over the prior year’s same quarter.

Six Month Financial Results

For the six month period of 2022, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Centers reporting segment of $694.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from the AI reporting segment of $97.3 million. Revenue increased $44.7 million (or 6.9%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from the AI reporting segment and Provider Relief Funding decreased $90,000 (or 0.1%). Including our AI reporting segment Revenue of $2.2 million, Revenue was $696.1 million in the six months of 2022, an increase of 7.2% from $649.2 million in last year’s six month period. Including the AI reporting segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses and Provider Relief Funding received in 2021, Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the six month period of 2022 was $89.5 million as compared with $102.1 million in the same six month period of 2021.

For the six month period in 2022, RadNet reported Net Income of $10.9 million, a decrease of approximately $1.4 million over the first six months of 2021. Per share diluted Net Income for the first six months of 2022 was $0.18, compared to a diluted Net Income per share of $0.23 in the same six month period of 2021 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 56.7 million in 2022 and 52.9 million in 2021).

Affecting Net Income for the six month period of 2022 were certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items including: $15.8 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense; $11.0 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment; $300,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $2.2 million of non-operational rent expense associated with certain un-opened de novo locations: $1.2 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; $27.1 million of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps; and $1.3 million of amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount related to our existing credit facilities.

2022 Guidance Update

RadNet amends its previously announced guidance levels as follows:

Original Guidance Range Revised Guidance Range After Q1 Results Revised Guidance Range After Q2 Results Total Net Revenue $1,350 - $1,400 million $1,360 - $1,410 million Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA(1) $205 - $215 million $208 - $218 million Unchanged Capital Expenditures(a) $85 - $90 million $88 - $93 million $90 - $95 million Cash Interest Expense(c) $27 - $32 million $27 - $32 million Unchanged Free Cash Flow (b)(2) $80 - $90 million $80 - $90 million Unchanged

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, and excludes New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.

(b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Paid for Interest.

(c) Excludes payments to counterparties on interest rate swaps.





Dr. Berger highlighted, “We are reaffirming our previously announced guidance ranges with the exception of increasing our Capital Expenditures level by $2 million to reflect additional investments in growth opportunities we have identified in several of our core regional markets for the second half of the year.”

Conference Call for Today

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial In-Number: 800-458-4148

International Dial-In Number: 929-477-0324

It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the 10:30 a.m. call. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561780&tp_key=38a77e118f or http://www.radnet.com under the “Investors” menu section and “News Releases” sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 6267180.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 353 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, payors, customers, referral sources, partners, patients and employees, including (i) government’s unprecedented action regarding existing and potential restrictions and/or obligations related to citizen and business activity to contain the virus; (ii) the consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and the possibility of a global economic recession; (iii) the impact of the volume of canceled or rescheduled procedures, whether as a result of government action or patient choice; (iv) measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes to business practices; (v) the impact of government and administrative regulation, guidance and appropriations; (vi) changes in our revenues due to declining patient procedure volumes, changes in payor mix; (vii) potential increased expenses or workforce disruptions related to our employees that could lead to unavailability of key personnel; (viii) workforce disruptions related to our key partners, suppliers, vendors and others we do business with; (ix) the impact of return to work orders in certain states in which we operate; and (x) increased credit and collectability risks;

the availability and terms of capital to fund our business;

our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;

changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate;

the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

our ability to acquire, develop, implement and monetize artificial intelligence algorithms and applications;

volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;

changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;

delays in receiving payments for services provided;

increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;

closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;

the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;

the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and

noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,170 $ 134,606 Accounts receivable 166,387 135,062 Due from affiliates 4,428 5,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,119 49,212 Total current assets 319,104 324,264 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Property and equipment, net 514,661 484,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets 635,217 584,291 Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets 1,149,878 1,068,538 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 577,781 513,820 Other intangible assets 93,766 56,603 Deferred financing costs 1,884 2,135 Investment in joint ventures 48,936 42,229 Deferred tax assets 5,415 14,853 Deposits and other 43,955 36,032 Total assets $ 2,240,719 $ 2,058,474 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 296,935 263,937 Due to affiliates 25,317 23,530 Deferred revenue 3,847 10,701 Current operating lease liability 67,255 65,452 Current portion of notes payable 11,164 11,164 Total current liabilities 404,518 374,784 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term operating lease liability 628,634 577,675 Notes payable, net of current portion 737,916 743,498 Other non-current liabilities 18,266 16,360 Total liabilities 1,789,334 1,712,317 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 57,303,565 and 53,548,227 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 419,136 342,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,603 ) (20,421 ) Accumulated deficit (82,355 ) (93,272 ) Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 312,183 228,904 Noncontrolling interests 139,202 117,253 Total equity 451,385 346,157 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,240,719 $ 2,058,474









RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

2021

2022 2021 REVENUE Provision for bad debts Service fee revenue $ 316,501 $ 295,494 $ 619,776 $ 575,071 Revenue under capitation arrangements 37,874 38,424 76,365 74,166 Total service revenue 354,375 333,918 696,141 649,237 Provider relief funding - 43 - 6,291 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 305,775 283,571 620,813 565,851 Depreciation and amortization 28,862 24,011 55,980 46,667 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 81 (1,567 ) 1,209 (2,874 ) Severance costs 99 268 300 551 Total operating expenses 334,817 306,283 678,302 610,195 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 19,558 27,678 17,839 45,333 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 11,385 12,171 22,978 24,997 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (2,748 ) (3,121 ) (5,266 ) (5,406 ) Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps (6,306 ) (35 ) (27,125 ) (11,280 ) Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses - 6,044 - 6,044 Other (income) expenses (7 ) 1,658 158 1,867 Total other expenses (income) 2,324 16,717 (9,255 ) 16,222 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,234 10,961 27,094 29,111 Provision for income taxes (3,403 ) (2,874 ) (4,900 ) (7,249 ) NET INCOME 13,831 8,087 22,194 21,862 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,926 5,214 11,276 9,531 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 7,905 $ 2,873 $ 10,918 $ 12,331 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.24 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.23 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 56,059,824 52,238,709 55,683,335 52,004,653 Diluted 56,966,548 53,133,091 56,666,290 52,890,561













RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 22,194 $ 21,862 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 55,980 46,667 Amortization of operating lease assets 34,055 36,834 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (5,266 ) (5,406 ) Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount 1,295 1,959 Loss (Gain) non sale and disposal of equipment 1,209 (2,874 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,496 Amortization of cash flow hedge 1,847 1,845 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps (27,125 ) (11,280 ) Stock-based compensation 15,795 17,145 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,287 ) 1,292 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable (30,566 ) (28,156 ) Other current assets (709 ) 2,963 Other assets 1,282 (4,997 ) Deferred taxes 4,732 5,297 Operating leases (32,219 ) (36,564 ) Deferred revenue (7,565 ) (7,147 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 32,092 17,765 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,744 58,701 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging facilities and other acquisitions (26,009 ) (64,918 ) Purchase of property and equipment (72,659 ) (53,799 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 4,121 500 Equity contributions in existing joint ventures (1,441 ) (1,441 ) Net cash used in investing activities (95,988 ) (119,658 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable - (3,304 ) Payments on Term Loan Debt (6,625 ) (613,279 ) Proceeds from issuance of new debt, net of issuing costs - 716,369 Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 128,300 Payments on revolving credit facility - (128,300 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options - 26 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,625 ) 99,812 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 1,433 (21 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (35,436 ) 38,834 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 134,606 102,018 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 99,170 $ 140,852 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 19,687 $ 13,774 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 126 $ 1,471









RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders $ 7,905 $ 2,873 $ 10,918 $ 12,331 Income taxes 3,403 2,874 4,900 7,249 Interest expense 11,385 12,171 22,978 24,997 Severance costs 99 268 300 551 Depreciation and amortization 28,862 24,011 55,980 46,667 Non-cash employee stock-based compensation 4,693 8,897 15,795 17,145 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 81 (1,567 ) 1,209 (2,874 ) Debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses - 6,044 - 6,044 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps (6,306 ) (35 ) (27,125 ) (11,280 ) Other adjustment to joint venture investment - (565 ) - (565 ) Other expenses (7 ) 1,658 158 1,867 Legal settlements - - 2,197 - Non operational rent expenses 1,222 - 2,160 - Adjusted EBITDA Including Losses from AI Segment and Provider relief funding $ 51,337 $ 56,629 $ 89,470 $ 102,132 Provider relief funding - (43 ) - (6,291 ) Adjusted EBITDA Including Losses from AI Segment and excluding benefit from Provider Relief Funding $ 51,337 $ 56,586 $ 89,470 $ 95,841 Adjusted EBITDA losses from AI Segment 4,207 700 7,792 1,511 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Losses from AI Segment and Provider relief funding $ 55,544 $ 57,286 $ 97,262 $ 97,352





PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN Second Quarter 2022 Commercial Insurance 57.2 % Medicare 22.0 % Capitation 10.7 % Medicaid 2.7 % Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 3.7 % Other 3.7 % Total 100.0 %





RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY Second Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 MRI 37.3 % 36.0 % 35.4 % 35.8 % CT 17.7 % 17.2 % 17.6 % 16.9 % PET/CT 5.8 % 5.5 % 6.0 % 5.6 % X-ray 6.9 % 6.9 % 7.3 % 8.1 % Ultrasound 12.6 % 12.7 % 12.3 % 12.4 % Mammography 14.3 % 16.1 % 15.7 % 15.2 % Nuclear Medicine 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.0 % Other 4.5 % 4.6 % 4.7 % 4.9 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %









RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE(3) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 7,905 $ 2,873 Subtract non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps (i) (6,306 ) (35 ) Subtract provider relief funding - (43 ) Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses - 6,044 Add COVID-19-related retention bonuses - 5,894 Non-operational rent expenses (iii) 1,222 - AI Segment Losses (iv) 5,891 2,336 Total adjustments - loss (gain) 807 14,196 Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (ii) (146 ) (3,525 ) Tax effected impact of adjustments 661 10,671 TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS 661 10,671 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. 8,566 13,544 COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Diluted 56,966,548 53,133,091 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.15 $ 0.25 (i) Impact from the change in fair value of the swpas during the quarter. Excludes the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective. (ii) Tax effected using 18.09% and 24.83% blended federal and state effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. (iii) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational. (iv) Represents losses before income taxes from Artificial Intelligence reporting segment.

Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and adjusted for losses or gains on the sale of equipment, other income or loss, debt extinguishments and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash or extraordinary and one-time events taken place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3) The Company defines Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.