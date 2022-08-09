DMAPA (Dimethylsminopropylamine) Market Worth USD 470.85 Million by 2030 at 4.32% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMAPA (Dimethylsminopropylamine) Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ DMAPA (Dimethylsminopropylamine) Market Information by Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.32% CAGR to reach USD 470.85 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Dimethylamine and acrylonitrile combine to form dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA), which is then created through the hydrogenation of DMAPA. It is a clear, colorless liquid that dissolves completely in water, alcohols, esters, and ketones and partially in chlorinated hydrocarbons, diethyl ether, and benzene. It is frequently used to make surfactants, which are then utilized in various personal care items like soaps, shampoos, and cosmetics. The primary causes of this high growth rate are widespread industrialization, an expanding economy, and population. Due to the region's affordable labor, easy access to raw materials, and favorable government norms and regulations, several international players are expanding there.

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is a liquid that ranges in color from colorless to yellow and is fairly basic with an amine-like odor. It is soluble in water and the most popular organic solvents, including alcohol and esters. DMAPA, commonly known as dimethylaminopropylamine, is utilized in water treatment solutions. The DMAPA derivatives are utilized in lubricants as viscosity index enhancers and dispersants. Concerning esters, water, alcohols, and ketones, DMAPA is miscible. It is only slightly miscible with benzene, chlorinated hydrocarbons, and diethyl ether. Therefore, the demand for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is anticipated to rise over the projected period due to the expanding application of DMAPA in beauty and personal care products, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 470.85 Million CAGR 4.32% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High demand from personal care industry Skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and oral care product manufacturers are the key consumers

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable contenders in the DMAPA (Dimethylsminopropylamine) market:

BASF SE

The Chemours Company

Otto Chemie

Huntsman International LLC

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Merck KgaA

Haihang Industries Co., Ltd.

Solvay

Tainjin Zhonxin Chemtech Co., Ltd.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Betaine, a surfactant component of numerous personal care items like soaps, shampoos, and cosmetics, is made from diamine dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA). The demand for dimethylaminopropylamine is rising globally as the cosmetics, and personal care businesses expand. The market is intensifying due to the rising demand for personal care products, especially high-end skin and hair care, child beauty care, and color cosmetics. Additionally, due to their gentle nature, the increasing adoption of skin-friendly products is fueling market expansion globally.

Most specialized amines are transformed into amphoteric surfactants, utilized as the foundation for personal care products. The market for dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is highly competitive, with a few big competitors controlling most of the market share. Demand for dimethylaminopropylamine is projected to rise in response to the demand for polyurethane foams (DMAPA).

Market Restraints:

Acrylonitrile and dimethylamine are the principal basic ingredients used to synthesize DMAPA. The demand-supply imbalance, feedstock changes, downstream sector market movement, and crude oil price trend are all strongly correlated with the price of acrylonitrile. On the other hand, it has been discovered that skin allergies are caused by exposure to dimethylaminopropylamine during manufacturing processes in which it is utilized as a raw ingredient or intermediary.

It is anticipated that there will be a sizable and expanding market for DMAPA in personal care products. The rubber, paper, and leather industries all employ this chemical. Fabric softeners, agrochemicals, flocculating agents, polymers, liquid soaps, and dye intermediates are all produced using it as an intermediate. Furthermore, DMAPA might be hazardous to aquatic organisms when added to water.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the global supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing of dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) has suffered. The enterprises in the market have curtailed staff travel and in-person meetings to protect personnel against the new coronavirus. Additionally, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bulk of raw material suppliers in this sector was forced to close their operational facilities. The major providers changed their attention from battling the virus to providing relief from the pandemic.

The primary users of dimethylaminopropylamine are the producers of cosmetics, oral care products, haircare, skincare, and haircare products (DMAPA). Due to decreased prices, decreased demand from end-use sectors, and disruptions in the raw material supply, several manufacturers have curtailed their production capabilities. However, there has been an intensification in demand and higher-than-normal use of personal cleansing goods, including hand sanitizers and body lotions, which are anticipated to stabilize over the next few years.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The personal care segment is estimated to gain a majority segment in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The market's greatest growth is anticipated in Europe, which has the largest market share. Top DMAPA users in Europe include nations like Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. DMAPA is used in various ways with numerous applications in various nations. For use across these market sectors of the region, growing industries like pharmaceutical and textiles are progressively demanding better quality DMAPA. The second-largest market share belongs to North America, and the region is expanding mostly due to expanding sectors like the pharmaceutical and textile industries.

Due to the demand created by these end-use sectors, the usage of plastics and plastic compounds is developing more and more negatively in the region. One of the most significantly developed DMAPA marketplaces worldwide is Asia-Pacific. Several small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are situated in the area and closely interact with the end markets. Due to the substance's negative usage across numerous cross-domain units, DMAPA use is protracted. Single-digit market shares were held by Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa in the global market. However, the region's growth is projected to be boosted by the region's expanding demand for personal care products and the region's increasing influx of new market entrants.

