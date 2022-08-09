Sumo Logic to Host in-Person and Virtual Investor Day on September 20

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Pacific Time) at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City.



Presenters will include:

Ramin Sayar - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tej Redkar - Chief Product Officer

Lynne Doherty - President of Worldwide Field Operations

Stewart Grierson - Chief Financial Officer

The Investor Day will offer an opportunity for investors to learn from the company’s executive team about its key differentiators, product horizons, investment strategies, and new leaders that will help drive Sumo Logic’s long-term growth.

Investors interested in attending in-person in New York City should contact Investor Relations at IR@sumologic.com . Anyone unable to attend the event in-person, can listen to a live web broadcast by registering at https://sumologicinvestorday.gcs-web.com / and further details will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Sumo Logic website. Following the completion of the event, a recording will be available.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

