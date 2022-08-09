New York, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMC Filtration Market by Product - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313151/?utm_source=GNW

Growing adoption of automated machinery and industrial robots will boost the adoption of EMC and power quality filters. Highly cost sensitive market for EMC and power quality filters will restrain the market growth.



Market for 3-Phase EMC filters to grow at higher CAGR during forecastperiod

3-phase EMC filters are experiencing increasing demand in high-power applications such as test equipment and industrial machinery. These 3-phase EMC filters help reduce unwanted electromagnetic interference within the conducted area of electromagnetic susceptibility of various applications such as motor drives, machine tools, and frequency converters. The general requirements for a 3-phase EMC filter design include line voltage, input currents, insertion loss, and size limitation. The market players are involved in developing next-generation 3-phase EMC filters with optimized packaging for new designs and technology used in industrial machines. The new compact designs of 3-phase EMC filters help reduce carbon footprint significantly and allow the integration of connection terminals within the filter cubical.

Market for machinery & equipment in industrial automation application to grow at highest CAGR during forecastperiod

The growing trend toward digitalization and integration of new technologies such as AI and IoT in manufacturing has resulted in industrial machinery and equipment susceptibility to EMI.Therefore, EMC filtration is required in these equipment and machines to ensure uninterrupted operations and intended outputs.



The EMC and power quality filters are experiencing critical importance as EMI can result in interference and malfunctioning of machinery, which leads to faulty outputs.The proliferation of IIoT technology in the manufacturing sector to increase business profitability, improve production efficiency, and ensure worker safety is driving the growth of EMC filtration, as the industrial machine operates close to each other, making them vulnerable to interference.



High-frequency noise is present in most modern-day automation and manufacturing tools such as automated fasteners, lead trimmers, pick and place machines, etc. EMC and power quality filters play a key role in preventing noise propagation and interruptions.



North America to create highest growth opportunities for EMC filtration market among other region during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for a significant size of the EMC filtration market and will register a highest CAGR during the forecast period as the region is a technology hub witnessing advancements in industrial automation and the Industry 4.0 revolution. Several standards related to emissions from electronics and susceptibility levels will increase the adoption of EMC and power quality filters in the region. Industrial equipment must comply with NEMA, ANSI, UL, SAMA, and IEEE standard tests to verify their behavior under EMI.Additionally, the process industry in the region highly relies on automation owing to the requirement of high-quality products following different compliances. According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), in Q2 2021, companies in North America ordered 9853 robots for USD 501 million, up from 5,196 sold in Q2 2020. This will drive growth opportunities for the EMC filtration market in North America.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the EMC filtration marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1– 20%, Tier 2– 45%, and Tier 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives– 35%, Directors– 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region:North America–30%,APAC– 35%, Europe – 20%,Middle East– 5%, and RoW– 10%

The report profiles key players in the EMC filtration market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report areSchaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Littelfuse, Inc (US), Sinexcel (China), Schurter Holding AG (Switzerland), AstrodyneTDI (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the EMC filtration marketon the basis ofproduct type, insertion loss,application,and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining totheEMC filtration market and forecasts the same till 2027.



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in theEMC filtration ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall EMC filtration market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

