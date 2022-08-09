Vivid Seats Launches Vivid Picks App, an All-New Live Event and Gaming Experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced the latest product integration with daily fantasy sports app Betcha and its rebrand to Vivid Picks. Vivid Picks will combine the ticketing ecommerce capabilities of Vivid Seats with the app’s social and fantasy sports gamification features, creating the ultimate entertainment shopping experience for sports fans.

Now sports fans across North America will be able to seamlessly make picks for their favorite players and buy tickets for their favorite teams — all from the Vivid Picks app. This news follows Vivid Seats’ acquisition of Betcha in December 2021. The rebrand of the daily fantasy sports app will reflect a growing suite of new services on Vivid Picks that includes ecommerce, featuring a curated selection of sporting events based on team and player preferences, all while turning predicting the game into a game of its own.

“Since we acquired Betcha, one of our key initiatives this year was the integration of our products and brand to leverage consumer engagement across our categories,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “The launch of Vivid Picks represents the next critical step in this exciting joint ecosystem, that will allow us to leverage profitable customer acquisition across channels, and further monetize this engagement platform. We are excited to unveil this one-stop-shop for sports fans, further cementing our mission as the ultimate partner for connecting fans to their favorite live events.”



Vivid Picks will continue to provide sports fans with an intuitive and simple-to-use interface that allows both casual and super fans multiple ways to play and win together with friends. Within the new “shop” section of the app, fans will be able to browse and discover tickets across Vivid Seats’ wide range of inventory which includes the four major professional leagues and college sports, as well as a variety of other sporting activities including golf, car racing, rodeo, boxing, and mixed martial arts. Fans will also be able to share and discover popular sporting events in their area, search for their favorite teams and purchase tickets to the matchups everyone is talking about.



On the design level, Vivid Picks will feature an upgraded visual identity under the newly refreshed Vivid Seats brand, which is inspired by the energy and passion of live event fans. The new branding will also reflect the bold intensity of competition that comes with gaming.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

