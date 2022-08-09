Global Shipping Container Market Report 2022: Rising Trend of Remote Container Management (RCM) Solutions and Smart Shipping Containers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipping Container Market Research Report by Type (Car Carriers, Cargo Storage Roll Container, and Dry Storage Container), Size, Transport Mode, End Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Shipping Container Market size was estimated at USD 13,856.42 million in 2021, USD 14,242.18 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.68% to reach USD 18,241.36 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Shipping Container to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Car Carriers, Cargo Storage Roll Container, Dry Storage Container, Insulated or Thermal Containers, Intermediate Bulk Shift Containers, Refrigerated ISO Containers, Special Purpose Containers, and Tanks & Drums. The Dry Storage Container is further studied across Flat-Rack, Half Height, Open-Side, Open-Top, and Tunnel.

Based on Size, the market was studied across High Cube Container, Large Container (40 Feet), and Small Container (20 Feet).

Based on Transport Mode, the market was studied across Air, Ocean, Rail, and Road.

Based on End Use, the market was studied across Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Industrial Products, and Vehicle Transport.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Shipping Container Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in National and International Trade & Transport Activities

Increased Production Rate and Demand for Shipping Container in Specialized Applications

Increasing Requirements for Improved Cold Chain and Surge in Container Leasing Services

Restraints

Potential Impact on the Environment Associated with the Shipping Containers

Opportunities

Booming E-Commerce Industry and Preferences for Superior Shipping Containers

Rising Trend of Remote Container Management (RCM) Solutions and Smart Shipping Containers

Challenges

High Costs Associated with Shipping Containers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Shipping Container Market, by Type



7. Shipping Container Market, by Size



8. Shipping Container Market, by Transport Mode



9. Shipping Container Market, by End Use



10. Americas Shipping Container Market



11. Asia-Pacific Shipping Container Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Shipping Container Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S

CARU Containers B.V.

China Eastern Containers

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

ContainerWest Manufacturing Ltd.

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

DCM Hyundai Limited

Dong Fang International Container Co. Ltd.

IWES Ltd.

J K Technologies Private Limited

Kalyani Cast Tech Pvt. Ltd.

OEG Offshore Limited

Ritveyraaj Cargo Shipping Containers

Sea Box Inc.

Silversea Container

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Storstac Inc.

Thurston Group

TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd

USA Containers LLC

Valisons & Co.

W&K Containers Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g0lck