FTC Solar Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $30.7 million

Added new top 10 utility customer and new strategic EPC customer

Awarded first project in Thailand, continuing international expansion

Added $141 million to executed contracts and awarded orders since May 9

Announced EPC partner for distributed generation (DG) business, AUI Partners

Closed acquisition of HX Tracker

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Second quarter results were generally in-line with our expectations,” said Sean Hunkler, FTC Solar President and Chief Executive Officer, “and reflect what has been a challenging solar-module constrained U.S. market environment. Following the President’s executive order on clean energy in June, we have observed a significant uptick in customer project discussions. Developer and EPC customers are eagerly working to secure sufficient module supply for both delayed 2022 projects as well as a strong funnel of 2023 projects. Based on these and other discussions, we believe that successfully navigating UFLPA import restrictions on solar modules remains the last hurdle for the industry to overcome to ensure a very strong recovery in 2023.

“Through all the regulatory uncertainty of 2022, our goal at FTC Solar has been to ensure that we are best positioned to capitalize on the significant long-term growth opportunities we see ahead. To that end, we have focused on those things we control, including significant cost-reduction initiatives, operational improvements, strategic R&D and continuing to build and strengthen customer relationships. We made good progress this period, including growing our project pipeline¹ to a new record high and adding a significant $141 million to contracted and awarded orders² since May 9, bringing our total to $774 million. These awards include our first project with a new top 10 utility customer, a new strategic EPC customer, as well as our first project award in Thailand, continuing our international expansion.

“With a differentiated product, strong customer adoption, record project pipeline and cost reduction initiatives, I believe FTC Solar is positioned incredibly well as the industry appears to be on the cusp of a significant recovery and positioned for significant long-term growth.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021

GAAP Non-GAAP Three months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 30,721 $ 50,108 $ 30,721 $ 50,108 Gross margin percentage (21.2 %) (32.0 %) (17.5 %) (16.8 %) Total operating expenses $ 18,727 $ 56,422 $ 12,448 $ 8,286 Loss from operations(a) $ (25,239 ) $ (72,472 ) $ (17,741 ) $ (16,745 ) Net loss $ (25,683 ) $ (52,350 ) $ (18,226 ) $ (16,970 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) (a)Adjusted EBITDA for Non-GAAP

Total second quarter revenue was $30.7 million, in line with our prior guidance range. This revenue level reflects the lower demand environment in the U.S. amid the regulatory environment and solar module availability constraints, and represents a decrease of 38% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 39% year-over-year, driven by lower volume and partially offset by a higher ASP.

GAAP gross loss was $6.5 million, or 21.2% of revenue, compared to $9.3 million, or 18.7% of revenue in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross loss was $5.4 million or 17.5% of revenue. The result for this quarter compares to a non-GAAP gross loss of $8.4 million in the prior-year period, with the difference driven primarily by higher logistics revenues with an improved margin.

GAAP operating expenses were $18.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, operating expenses were $12.4 million, compared to $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by necessary growth in staffing, and other costs related to public company requirements.

GAAP net loss was $25.7 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a loss of $27.8 million or $0.28 per share in the prior quarter, and compared to a net loss of $52.4 million or $0.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes approximately $7.9 million, including stock-based compensation expense, certain consulting and legal fees, severance and other non-cash items, was $17.7 million. This result compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.0 million in the prior quarter and $16.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Contracted and awarded orders² as of August 8 were $774 million with expected delivery dates in 2022 and beyond. This includes the addition of $141 million since the company's last update as of May 9, 2022.

2H 2022 Outlook

Third Quarter

We expect the third quarter to represent the low-water mark in terms of revenue, reflecting a continuation of largely prior-period module-supply related customer project delays, ahead of international projects starting production in the fourth quarter. Our expectation for gross margin reflects the lower revenue base to absorb overhead costs and incremental low-margin logistics revenue previously expected in the second quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, based on what we see today, we are targeting a significant rebound relative to the third quarter, as new project wins begin production. For gross margin, with our new projects coming online in the fourth quarter, and the delivery of our lower margin legacy projects being completed, we expect gross margins to flip to positive during the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA slightly above or below breakeven.

While we are still looking for incremental clarity on how much module supply will be available to customers, we believe the ingredients are coming into place to set the industry up for a very strong year in 2023. We believe FTC Solar is well-positioned to quickly respond to pent-up customer demand, benefit from the continued cost reduction efforts and resume our strong growth trajectory.

(in millions) 2Q '22 Guidance 2Q '22 Actual 3Q '22 Guidance 4Q '22 Guidance Revenue $30.0 - $35.0 $30.7 $16.5- $19.0 $75- $90 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $(5.4) $(8.3) - $(3.8) Non-GAAP Gross Margin (29.0%)-(19.0%) (17.5%) (50%)-(20%) 9%-14% Non-GAAP operating expenses $10.0 - $11.0 $12.4 $10 to $11 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(19.7) - $(16.7) $(17.7) $(19) - $(14) $(3) - $3

Second quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

FTC Solar’s senior management will host a conference call for members of the investment community at 8:30 a.m. E.T. today, during which the company will discuss its second quarter results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of FTC Solar's website at investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

1. The term ‘pipeline’ refers to the total amount of uncontracted projects in the solar energy market to which the company has visibility as a potential sale opportunity for its trackers. The size of our pipeline does not guarantee future sales results or revenues, which will depend on our ability to convert pipeline opportunities to binding sales orders.



2. We define executed contracts and awarded orders as orders that have been documented and signed through a contract, where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed, or that have been awarded in writing or verbally with a mutual understanding that the order will be contracted in the future. In the case of certain projects, including those that are scheduled for delivery on later dates, we have not locked in binding pricing with customers and we instead use estimated average selling price to calculate the revenue included in our executed contracts and awarded orders for such projects. Actual revenue for these projects could differ once contracts with binding pricing are executed, and there is also a risk that a contract may never be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project, thus reducing anticipated revenues. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, for more information on our contracted and awarded orders, including risk factors.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product $ 9,166 $ 35,755 $ 40,134 $ 92,217 Service 21,555 14,353 40,140 23,598 Total revenue 30,721 50,108 80,274 115,815 Cost of revenue: Product 16,426 43,878 51,389 98,874 Service 20,807 22,280 44,684 32,872 Total cost of revenue 37,233 66,158 96,073 131,746 Gross profit (loss) (6,512 ) (16,050 ) (15,799 ) (15,931 ) Operating expenses Research and development 2,711 5,583 5,412 7,537 Selling and marketing 2,927 3,097 4,899 4,197 General and administrative 13,089 47,742 26,907 52,826 Total operating expenses 18,727 56,422 37,218 64,560 Loss from operations (25,239 ) (72,472 ) (53,017 ) (80,491 ) Interest expense, net (427 ) (200 ) (722 ) (214 ) Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary — 20,619 337 20,619 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — — 790 Other income (expense) 73 (46 ) 92 (46 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary — (136 ) — (354 ) Loss before income taxes (25,593 ) (52,235 ) (53,310 ) (59,696 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (90 ) (115 ) (166 ) (96 ) Net loss (25,683 ) (52,350 ) (53,476 ) (59,792 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 60 7 117 6 Comprehensive loss $ (25,623 ) $ (52,343 ) $ (53,359 ) $ (59,786 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 100,321,943 86,156,309 99,752,707 76,581,517 Diluted 100,321,943 86,156,309 99,752,707 76,581,517





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,025 $ 102,185 Accounts receivable, net 76,004 107,548 Inventories 13,677 8,860 Prepaid and other current assets 13,673 17,186 Total current assets 169,379 235,779 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,509 1,733 Property and equipment, net 1,436 1,582 Intangible assets, net 1,433 — Goodwill 7,487 — Other assets 4,254 3,926 Total assets $ 185,498 $ 243,020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 34,921 $ 39,264 Accrued expenses 29,850 47,860 Income taxes payable 166 47 Deferred revenue 6,881 1,421 Other current liabilities 7,073 4,656 Total current liabilities 78,891 93,248 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,093 1,340 Deferred income taxes 358 — Other non-current liabilities 5,157 5,566 Total liabilities 85,499 100,154 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares authorized; 101,720,174 and 92,619,641 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 30, 2021 10 9 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,762,566 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 302,573 292,082 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 124 7 Accumulated deficit (202,708 ) (149,232 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,999 142,866 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 185,498 $ 243,020





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (53,476 ) $ (59,792 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 5,608 53,150 Depreciation 265 42 Loss from sale of property and equipment 111 — Amortization of debt issue costs 349 — Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory 12 — Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary — 354 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary (337 ) (20,619 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — (790 ) Warranty provision 4,184 1,627 Warranty recoverable from manufacturer (181 ) (511 ) Bad debt expense 1,147 23 Lease expense and other non-cash items 384 — Impact on cash from changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 30,397 (23,270 ) Inventories (4,829 ) (6,123 ) Prepaid and other current assets 3,586 (23,892 ) Other assets (384 ) 678 Accounts payable (3,943 ) 9,719 Accruals and other current liabilities (22,127 ) 190 Accrued interest – related party debt — (207 ) Deferred revenue 5,460 (14,779 ) Other non-current liabilities (2,334 ) 224 Lease payments and other, net (290 ) (319 ) Net cash used in operating activities (36,398 ) (84,295 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (683 ) (293 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 53 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 18 — Proceeds from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 337 22,122 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (275 ) 21,829 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings — (1,000 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock held by related parties — (54,155 ) Offering costs paid — (5,334 ) Deferred financing costs for revolving credit facility — (1,959 ) Proceeds from stock issuance — 241,207 Proceeds from stock option exercises 514 — Net cash provided by financing activities 514 178,759 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1 ) 6 Net increases (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,160 ) 116,299 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 102,185 33,373 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 66,025 $ 149,672 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Purchases of property and equipment included in ending accounts payable and accruals $ 78 $ 154 HX Tracker purchase price included in ending accruals $ 4,347 $ — Offering costs in period end accruals $ — $ 619 Commencement of new operating leases $ — $ 639 Cash paid during the period for third party interest $ 403 $ 247 Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 146 $ —

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We present Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) income tax (benefit) or expense, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) amortization of debt issuance costs, (vi) stock-based compensation (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) gain from disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary, (ix) non-routine legal fees, (x) severance, (xi) other costs and (xii) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary. We define Adjusted net loss as net loss plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of debt issuance costs (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) gain on extinguishment of debt, (v) gain from disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary, (vi) non-routine legal fees, (vii) severance, (viii) other costs, (ix) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary and (x) income tax expense of adjustments. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share using our weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present these non-GAAP measures, many of which are commonly used by investors and analysts, because we believe they assist those investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods and on an ongoing basis, as well as against other entities, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP revenue $ 30,721 $ 50,108 $ 80,274 $ 115,815 GAAP gross profit (loss) $ (6,512 ) $ (16,050 ) $ (15,799 ) $ (15,931 ) Depreciation expense 87 14 156 16 Stock-based compensation 1,059 7,163 1,368 7,229 Severance — 295 — 295 Other costs — 165 102 165 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $ (5,366 ) $ (8,413 ) $ (14,173 ) $ (8,226 ) Non-GAAP gross margin percentage (17.5 %) (16.8 %) (17.7 %) (7.1 %)

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP operating expenses to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 18,727 $ 56,422 $ 37,218 $ 64,560 Depreciation expense (57 ) (19 ) (109 ) (26 ) Stock-based compensation (2,079 ) (45,538 ) (6,380 ) (45,921 ) Non-routine legal fees (3,822 ) (775 ) (4,900 ) (790 ) Severance (111 ) — (726 ) — Other (costs) credits (210 ) (1,804 ) (1,478 ) (2,686 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 12,448 $ 8,286 $ 23,625 $ 15,137

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the related GAAP measure of loss from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP loss from operations $ (25,239 ) $ (72,472 ) $ (53,017 ) $ (80,491 ) Depreciation expense 144 33 265 42 Stock-based compensation 3,138 52,701 7,748 53,150 Non-routine legal fees 3,822 775 4,900 790 Severance 111 295 726 295 Other costs 210 1,969 1,580 2,851 Other income (expense) 73 (46 ) 92 (46 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,741 ) $ (16,745 ) $ (37,706 ) $ (23,409 )

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Net loss per GAAP $ (25,683 ) $ (25,683 ) $ (52,350 ) $ (52,350 ) Reconciling items - Provision for income taxes 90 — 115 — Interest expense, net 427 — 200 — Amortization of debt issue costs in interest expense — 176 — 115 Depreciation expense 144 — 33 — Stock-based compensation 3,138 3,138 52,701 52,701 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary(d) — — (20,619 ) (20,619 ) Non-routine legal fees(a) 3,822 3,822 775 775 Severance(b) 111 111 295 295 Other costs(c) 210 210 1,969 1,969 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary(d) — — 136 136 Income tax expense attributable to adjustments — — — 8 Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $ (17,741 ) $ (18,226 ) $ (16,745 ) $ (16,970 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic N/A $ (0.18 ) N/A $ (0.20 ) Diluted N/A $ (0.18 ) N/A $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic N/A 100,321,943 N/A 86,156,309 Diluted N/A 100,321,943 N/A 86,156,309 (a) Non-routine legal fees represent legal fees and other costs incurred for matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business.

(b) Severance costs were incurred related to agreements with certain executives due to restructuring changes.

(c) Other costs in 2022 include certain costs related to our acquisition of HX Tracker and shareholder follow-on registration costs pursuant to our IPO. Other costs in 2021 include consulting fees in connection with operations and finance and certain costs attributable to accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation awards resulting from our IPO.

(d) Our management excludes the gain from the sale in 2021 of our unconsolidated subsidiary when evaluating our operating performance, along with the income (loss) from operations of our unconsolidated subsidiary prior to the sale.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

