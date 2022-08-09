Christopher & Banks Capitalizing on its 79%+ Year-Over-Year Spring Season Net Sales Growth Opening At least Two Additional Retail Stores in Fall 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) announces its retail store expansion plan for its iconic 65-year-old Christopher & Banks brand (“C&B”) in the U.S.



C&B posted over $23 million in net sales for the 2022 spring season, which was 79% growth compared to the 2021 spring season. This exceptional growth continues to be driven by its popular television programming on iMedia’s nationally distributed ShopHQ television network, its strong performing five retail store locations, and its growing digital platform that now offers social selling via interactive shopping functionality.

C&B’s retail strategy focuses on markets and locations where previously strong performing C&B retail stores thrived under its previous ownership. The operating model is based on retail stores which range between 3 and 5 thousand square feet and produce profitable, annual net sales of at least $2 million by its second year. Today, C&B’s five retail stores are located in Coon Rapids, MN, Branson, MO, Greensburg, PA, Canton, OH, and Fort Wayne, IN. C&B has signed leases to open new retail stores this fall in Wichita, KS, and Omaha, NE. Starting in fiscal 2023, C&B’s growth plan forecasts opening five additional C&B retail store locations each year until the targeted thirty retail store locations are achieved.

“We remain focused on creating amazing, original apparel and accessories that our customers love within a customer experience that we hope makes them feel special,” said Desica Ree Harms, General Manager of the C&B Consumer Brand. “As we continue to deliver on our commitment of superior service, sensational value, and great product selection to our customers, I believe our growth opportunities will continue to be significant.”

About Christopher & Banks

C&B (christopherandbanks.com) was founded in 1956 and is a brand that specializes in offering women’s value-priced apparel and accessories that cater to women of all sizes, from petite to missy to plus sizes. Its internally designed, modern and comfortable apparel and accessories provide customers with an exclusive experience.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) (imediabrands.com) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

