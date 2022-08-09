North America low power wide area network market valuation to touch USD 35 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that North America low power wide area network market is likely to amass a valuation of USD 35 billion by the end of 2027.





In addition, the research literature segments the market by component, deployment model, application spectrum, and end-use vertical, thus highlighting consumption value, volume, and past & current growth statistics. It also mentions the revenue share of each bifurcation for stakeholders to have a deeper understanding of market behavior.

Furthermore, the document includes an overview of the competitive landscape of this industry sphere that illustrates business profiles, product & service portfolios, as well as the latest strategic outcomes of notable players.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5043368/

This development can be attributed to the growing popularity of wireless technologies, rapid digitalization, as well as increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics across industry verticals to improve efficiency.

In addition, rising disposable income and increasing utilization of wearable gadgets are expected to improve revenue flow for the industry in the ensuing years.

Segmental outlook: -

Based on component, the LoRaWAN platform segment accounted for 40% industry share in 2020, attributable to considerable surge in the demand for IoT solutions. These solutions enable real-time communication between devices thereby improving their efficiency. Moreover, these platforms are known to require less power and support a wider coverage to specifically allow real-time applications such as smart cities, logistics, and metering to run without hindrances. The reliable infrastructure, therefore, is pivotal for machine-to-machine interactions, which will further escalate segmental expansion.

Speaking of deployment model, the on-premise segment of North America low power wide area network industry accounted for 50% share in 2020, backed by the benefit of high security offered by such solutions, and their ability to help organizations have complete control over the management of LPWAN for various IoT applications and data transmission.

Considering application scope, the smart gas & water metering segment is slated to showcase a CAGR of 55% during the projected timeline, owing to increasing adoption of advanced metering options with LPWAN wireless technologies across several end use verticals.

With regards to end use, the government & public sector segment is anticipated to register a robust CAGR of 55% through 2027, attributable to the growing emphasis on a safe & reliable network infrastructure within the government sector for management of departmental goals.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5043368/

Regional expanse summary: -

Credible researchers claim that United States low power wide area network marketplace is expected to expand considerably and amass a valuation of USD 20 billion by the end of 2027, owing to increasing adoption of IoT solutions across several manufacturing facilities as they improve efficiency.

Competitive framework: -

WAVIoT, Verizon Communications, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Senet, Inc., Semtech Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Link Labs, Inc., Ingenu, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Avnet, Inc., AT&T, Inc., and NWave Technologies, Inc. are the key players influencing North America low power wide area network market trends.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-low-power-wide-area-network-market-statistics

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, by Component (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2027)

Platform

Weightless

Sigfox

LoRaWAN

LTE-M

NB-IoT

Others





Service

Managed Service

Professional Service





North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, by Deployment Model (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2027)

Cloud

On-premise

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2027)

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Agriculture

Smart Buildings

Asset Tracking

Smart Gas and Water Metering

Smart Waste Management

Smart Parking

Others

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, by End Use Scope (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2027)

Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

Agriculture

Consumer Electronics

Others

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2027)

Canada

United States

North America Low Power Wide Area Network Market, Company Profiles ((Value, USD Billion, 2016-2027)

WAVIoT

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Senet, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Link Labs, Inc.

Ingenu, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avnet, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

NWave Technologies, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 List of data sources

1.2.1 Secondary

1.2.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 North America LPWAN market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America LPWAN Market Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Company product snapshot

3.5 Innovation landscape

Chapter 4 North America LPWAN Market, By Component

4.1 Market trends, by component

4.2 Platform

4.2.1 Platform market size, 2016 - 2027

4.2.2 NB-IoT

4.2.2.1 NB-IoT market size, 2016 - 2027

4.2.3 LTE-M

4.2.3.1 LTE-M market size, 2016 - 2027

4.2.4 LoRaWAN

4.3 Service

Chapter 5 North America LPWAN Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Market trends, by organization size

5.2 On-premise

5.2.1 Large Enterprises market size, 2016 - 2027

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 SMEs market size, 2016 - 2027

Chapter 6 North America LPWAN Market, By Application

6.1 Market trends, by application

6.2 Smart gas and water metering

6.2.1 I Smart gas and water metering market size, 2016 - 2027

6.3 Asset tracking

6.3.1 Asset tracking market size, 2016 - 2027

6.4 Smart buildings

6.4.1 Smart building Market forecasting market size, 2016 - 2027

6.5 Smart Parking

Chapter 7 North America LPWAN Market, By End-use

7.1 Market trends, by end-use

7.2 Healthcare

7.2.1 I Healthcare market size, 2016 - 2027

7.3 Agriculture

7.3.1 Agriculture market size, 2016 - 2027

7.4 Logistics and transportation

7.4.1 Logistics and transportation Market forecasting market size, 2016 - 2027

7.5 Manufacturing

Chapter 8 North America LPWAN Market, By Region





Related Report:

Europe Low Power Wide Area Network Market Forecast 2027 By Application, By Component, By Deployment Model, By End Use, Research Report, Country Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Price Trends, Historic Data, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share

Europe LPWAN industry size is anticipated to exceed $15 billion by 2027. The professional services segment captured more than 65% of the regional market share in 2020 as the demand for a safe network service is growing among end-users. The number of networking devices and applications are increasing at a robust rate every year, which has made it difficult for businesses to install IoT solutions backed by LPWAN technologies. The growing demand for an innovative digital infrastructure among companies is expected to boost Europe Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market share. The concept of smart cities is picking pace across the region as IoT-based devices are widely used in these projects. With the help of LPWAN, cities can build a state-of-the-art infrastructure to create advanced living conditions for residents.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.