IT asset disposition market size is valued at USD 15.5billion in 2022and is anticipated to be USD 23.5billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027

The process involves on-site, as well as off-site, sanitizing or wiping service for safe and secure data destruction while preserving the use and functionality of the hard drive.



IT asset disposition service providers ensure that the company’s sensitive data is destroyed before it leaves the facility. The provider erases, degausses, or physically shreds the media devices of the company.



Surge in data breaches has forced data center providers to dispose off IT assets before decommissioning

The components of servers include Central Processing Units (CPUs),high-performance RAMs, and one or more hard drives.Recycling a decommissioned server involves taking apart hardware and components, including drives, memory, fans, power supply, and network adapter cards that can be used again. If the chassis or board is too old or too damaged for reuse and resale, it is recycled responsibly with a qualified electronics recycling vendor.



Need to comply with regulatory compliances meant for environment safety

there is a growing awareness among people toward the need to protect the environment. This has led to the growing acceptance of appropriate processes and methods for the disposal of waste. One of the most environmentally harmful components of waste is e-waste, which requires proper care and safety for its appropriate disposal and destruction, creating a demand for IT asset disposition services. Thus, many companies are implementing green technologies as a step toward environmental safety, which is also driving the IT asset disposition market.



The key players operating in theIT asset dispositionmarketincludefew globally established players such asDell Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), IBM (US), Sims Limited (Australia), Iron Mountain (US), 3Step IT(Finland), TES (Singapore), and Apto Solutions (US).



