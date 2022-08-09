$3+ Bn Global Caulking Gun Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.30% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Caulking Gun Market finds that the growing use of Caulking Gun Market in different commercial as well as residential applications is accelerating market growth. In addition, the increasing need for advanced ceramics in the medical equipment and healthcare industries will augment the development of the Global Caulking Gun Market during the forecast period. The Global Caulking Gun Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 3.6 Billion in the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 3.6 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.30% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Caulking Gun Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (High Ratio Caulking Gun, Sausage Gun, Dual Components gun, Bulk Loader Guns), by Barrel Type (Closed Barrel Caulking Gun, Open Barrel Caulking Gun), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline, Distributors, Retailers), by Operation (Electric Operated Caulking Gun, Manually Operated Caulking Gun, Pneumatic Caulking Gun), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Caulking Gun market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.30% during the forecast period.

The Caulking Gun market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Caulking Gun market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

The Rise in Demand for Caulking Gun Market for Medical Equipments to Drive the Market Growth .

In the past few years, the demand for medical equipment has increased significantly. This surge is owing to increasing disease prevalence, and the outbreak of COVID-19 has witnessed a steep growth in the need for medical equipment. Thus, ultimately mounting the demand for Caulking Gun Market as well. Hence, expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the need for superior ceramics that are utilized in the medical equipment market is propelling the market expansion. Besides, the availability of several types of Caulking Gun Market is likely to increase global market expansion.

Increasing Popularity in Several Applications to Fuel Market Growth

DIY-based activities indoors or for home interiors have also increased past two years as it is time-saving and attracts a lot of attention to the product. Also, COVID-19 was the critical reason for the surge of Caulking Gun Market because of high utilization by consumers within the home. Hence, depending on the preference of customers for ease and effortless the task, the Caulking Gun Market market is propelling rapidly. Furthermore, chemicals, transportation, defense & the military will become the central aspect of the Caulking Gun Market industry. As a result, it will drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Besides, the launching of numerous inventive products with exclusive material properties while limiting their lifetime operational costs by manufacturers will offer new opportunities for the market soon.

Segmentation Analysis:

Product Type High Ratio Caulking Gun Sausage Gun Dual Components gun Bulk Loader Guns Foam Caulking Gun

Barrel Type Closed Barrel Caulking Gun Open Barrel Caulking Gun

Sales Channel Online Offline Distributors Retailers Direct Company Sales

Operation Electric Operated Caulking Gun Manually Operated Caulking Gun Pneumatic Caulking Gun

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





The report on Caulking Gun Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Caulking Gun Market

North America dominated the Global Caulking Gun Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Due to the popularity of DIY-based activities within home interiors and also in gardening fields in the region, the North America market is fueling the market expansion. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is estimated to go through extensive growth in the coming years owing to the increase in the usage of Caulking Gun Market in the construction sector as it is used for both new constructions as well as repairs. Hence, Caulking Gun Market is anticipated to expand across the globe.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Caulking Gun Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (High Ratio Caulking Gun, Sausage Gun, Dual Components gun, Bulk Loader Guns), by Barrel Type (Closed Barrel Caulking Gun, Open Barrel Caulking Gun), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline, Distributors, Retailers), by Operation (Electric Operated Caulking Gun, Manually Operated Caulking Gun, Pneumatic Caulking Gun), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in Caulking Gun Market:

DeWalt

Makita Corporation

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Dripless Inc.

Irion-America LLC

Sulzer Mixpac Ltd.

C. & E. FEIN GmbH

Albion Engineering

Siang Syuan Fu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Fein GmbH

Recent Developments:

February 2021: MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Tool is going on offering the industry’s most reliable installations with the new M18 FUEL™ 2” ProPEX® Expander. Milwaukee delivers a breakthrough in productivity for ProPEX® installs in partnership with Uponor and is the most recent addition to their expansion tool lineup, which is the lightest, fastest, and most compact way to install 2” ProPEX®. The company is committed to enhancing productivity by offering performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can complete a day’s work on one battery system.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Caulking Gun Market?

How will the Caulking Gun Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Caulking Gun Market?

What is the Caulking Gun market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Caulking Gun Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Caulking Gun Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



º High Ratio Caulking Gun



º Sausage Gun



º Dual Components gun



º Bulk Loader Guns



º Foam Caulking Gun



• Barrel Type



º Closed Barrel Caulking Gun



º Open Barrel Caulking Gun



• Sales Channel



º Online



º Offline



º Distributors



º Retailers



º Direct Company Sales



• Operation



º Electric Operated Caulking Gun



º Manually Operated Caulking Gun



º Pneumatic Caulking Gun



• Region



º North America



º Europe



º Asia Pacific



º Latin America



º Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



º U.S.



º Canada



º Mexico



• Europe



º U.K



º France



º Germany



º Italy



º Spain



º Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



º China



º Japan



º India



º South Korea



º South East Asia



º Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



º Brazil



º Argentina



º Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



º GCC Countries



º South Africa



º Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • DeWalt



• Makita Corporation



• Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation



• Dripless Inc.



• Irion-America LLC



• Sulzer Mixpac Ltd.



• C. & E. FEIN GmbH



• Albion Engineering



• Siang Syuan Fu Enterprise Co. Ltd.



• Fein GmbH Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

