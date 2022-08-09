ChannelAdvisor Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Achieves Record Subscription Revenue

Brands revenue increased 20% year-over-year



Brands subscription revenue increased 27% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA exceeds guidance

Repurchased $25 million of common stock

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today reported financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

GAAP

Total revenue of $42.8 million was above the midpoint of the guidance range

Subscription revenue increased 13% year-over-year, or 16% excluding the unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rates

Brands revenue increased 20% year-over-year, or 25% excluding the unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rates

Brands subscription revenue grew 27% year-over-year, or 32% excluding the unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and represented 49% of total subscription revenue

Cash and cash equivalents were $84.2 million, a decrease of $6.1 million since June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $22.7 million since March 31, 2022. The decrease reflects the cash use of $25.0 million for the repurchase of 1.8 million shares of common stock during the quarter under the previously announced stock repurchase program.

Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% exceeded the high-end of the guidance range

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $10.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share based on 31.3 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding

“Despite the backdrop of slower e-commerce growth, high consumer inflation, and macro uncertainty, we delivered another good quarter in Q2, with solid revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA that again exceeded the high-end of our guidance range," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor's chief executive officer. "These results demonstrate the resilience of our subscription-based revenue model and brands-focused strategy. While near-term macroeconomic factors have created a more challenging environment, we remain optimistic regarding our long-term prospects. That's why we repurchased and retired 1.8 million shares, or approximately 6% of shares outstanding, at an average price of $13.67 during the second quarter. With solid profitability, a strong and debt-free balance sheet, market leadership and a large opportunity in front of us, we remain excited about what the future holds for ChannelAdvisor."

Recent Business Highlights

The Company enhanced its position as a leading multi-channel commerce platform for brands through:

Continued product innovation: ChannelAdvisor's strategy is to go deep on key channels and enable clients to leverage native capabilities such as fulfillment and advertising. With the latest product release, ChannelAdvisor expands advertising reach through Criteo. With over five years' experience in retail media, Criteo has established itself as a critical platform for brands seeking to expand advertising efforts across the same retail sites where they list their products. By integrating with the Criteo Retail Media API, ChannelAdvisor can empower brand advertisers with more choices for how they manage and optimize their retail media campaigns with leading retailers, while expanding their advertising to reach high-intent shoppers in new cookie-less channels. This product release also delivers enhancements to the way brands can integrate with ChannelAdvisor at scale by helping automate key processes, including Automated Export for Listing Views and Support for Webhooks.





Continued channel expansion: ChannelAdvisor continues to reinforce its commitment to channel diversification to help brands and retailers reach more consumers worldwide. Adding over 20 new integrations, ChannelAdvisor now supports well over 350 channels. New channels added include Bed, Bath & Beyond in the U.S. and Canada, Poshmark in the U.S., Trendyol in Germany and Shopee in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. The company also added two new first-party integrations with Douglas in the Netherlands and Rue Gilt Groupe in the U.S.





Industry leadership: ChannelAdvisor was named an Amazon Ads Advanced Partner, reinforcing its commitment to advertising and strengthening its long-standing partnership with Amazon. Advanced Partner status is granted to partners that have demonstrated expertise across the breadth of Amazon Ads capabilities and delivered results for advertisers. Advanced Partners are in the top 5% of partner-led investments by country for sponsored ads. This achievement qualifies companies for added benefits, including access to select beta programs, tailored training on campaign strategies and new product releases.





Employee Engagement: ChannelAdvisor recently received the Triangle Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work Award for the eighth time. The annual workplace competition recognizes companies for creating a work environment that employees value.





ChannelAdvisor recently received the Triangle Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work Award for the eighth time. The annual workplace competition recognizes companies for creating a work environment that employees value. New customers: ChannelAdvisor recently added notable new customers Brown Forman, John Paul Mitchell Systems, and McCormick Foods (U.K.) Limited. In terms of growing our business with existing customers, our account managers collaborated with our sales team to sign expansions with customers like Chanel, Hugo Boss and Bushnell.



Financial Outlook

Based on the information available as of today, ChannelAdvisor is issuing guidance for its third quarter and full year 2022.

(in millions, except percentages) Q3 2022 FY 2022 Revenue $43.4 - $43.8 $177.0 - $179.0 Y/Y Growth 4% - 5% 6% - 7% Adjusted EBITDA $8.1 - $8.5 $37.0 - $39.0 As a Percentage of Revenue (at the midpoint) 19% 21% Stock-based Compensation Expense $3.1 - $3.5 $12.8 - $13.2 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 29.8 30.8

Refer to the "Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" table included with the financial tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What: ChannelAdvisor Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: Please register for the call here. Registrants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN allowing for seamless access to the call. Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow and free cash flow per diluted share. We also may provide information regarding non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, net interest (income) expense, and stock-based compensation expense. For 2022 only, adjusted EBITDA excludes lease abandonment and related costs. For 2021 only, adjusted EBITDA excludes the change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (which increased GAAP operating income). Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP revenue. Free cash flow is cash flow from operations, reduced by purchases of property and equipment and payment of capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense and the other items excluded from adjusted EBITDA described above, as applicable. Non-GAAP gross margin is equal to non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by GAAP revenue.

ChannelAdvisor believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors relating to ChannelAdvisor’s financial condition and results of operations. The company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company’s financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. ChannelAdvisor urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022, expectations regarding availability of product enhancements, and expectations regarding our growth and that of the e-commerce industry. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond ChannelAdvisor’s control. ChannelAdvisor’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in ChannelAdvisor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the ‘SEC Filings’ section of the Investor Relations page of our website at http://ir.channeladvisor.com. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and on our revenues and financial performance; our reliance for a significant portion of our revenue on sales by our customers on the Amazon and eBay marketplaces and through advertisements on Google; our ability to respond to rapid changes in channel technologies or requirements; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors, which could include the channels themselves; our reliance in part on a pricing model under which a portion of the subscription fees we receive from customers is variable, based upon the amount of transaction volume that those customers process through our platform; our reliance on non-redundant data centers and cloud computing providers to deliver our SaaS solutions; the potential that the e-commerce market does not grow, or grows more slowly than we expect, particularly on the channels that our solutions support; challenges and risks associated with our international operations; our ability to align our expenses with revenue; and risks related to security or privacy breaches. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent ChannelAdvisor’s views as of the date of this press release. ChannelAdvisor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ChannelAdvisor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,243 $ 100,567 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $215 and $279 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 26,143 28,886 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,865 15,497 Total current assets 126,251 144,950 Operating lease right of use assets 6,006 2,856 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $24,731 and $23,096 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 7,953 7,682 Goodwill 28,986 30,042 Intangible assets, net 2,575 3,079 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 18,645 17,951 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 30,210 32,616 Other assets 622 796 Total assets $ 221,248 $ 239,972 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 883 $ 1,457 Accrued expenses 10,797 12,644 Deferred revenue 31,437 29,942 Other current liabilities 2,706 4,831 Total current liabilities 45,823 48,874 Long-term operating leases, net of current portion 5,063 1,182 Other long-term liabilities 1,371 1,718 Total liabilities 52,257 51,774 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,727,015 and 30,188,595 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 29 30 Additional paid-in capital 280,419 300,875 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,648 ) (2,237 ) Accumulated deficit (106,809 ) (110,470 ) Total stockholders' equity 168,991 188,198 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 221,248 $ 239,972

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 42,802 $ 41,543 $ 85,099 $ 80,709 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 10,407 9,533 20,789 17,941 Gross profit 32,395 32,010 64,310 62,768 Operating expenses (1) (2): Sales and marketing 16,156 15,159 32,102 29,791 Research and development 5,380 5,908 10,803 11,435 General and administrative 7,448 6,835 14,670 11,717 Total operating expenses 28,984 27,902 57,575 52,943 Income from operations 3,411 4,108 6,735 9,825 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) 45 (33 ) 17 (66 ) Other income (expense) 35 (5 ) — (135 ) Total other income (expense) 80 (38 ) 17 (201 ) Income before income taxes 3,491 4,070 6,752 9,624 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,654 (490 ) 3,091 (393 ) Net income $ 1,837 $ 4,560 $ 3,661 $ 10,017 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,949,978 29,764,013 30,110,764 29,530,369 Diluted 30,911,784 31,402,695 31,290,204 31,269,427 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 337 $ 264 $ 496 $ 496 Sales and marketing 825 996 1,647 1,816 Research and development 620 690 1,037 1,302 General and administrative 1,692 1,626 3,426 3,010 $ 3,474 $ 3,576 $ 6,606 $ 6,624 (2) Includes depreciation and amortization as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,171 $ 1,107 $ 2,314 $ 2,309 Sales and marketing 74 112 145 271 Research and development 32 44 63 107 General and administrative 217 384 442 792 $ 1,494 $ 1,647 $ 2,964 $ 3,479

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,661 $ 10,017 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,964 3,479 Bad debt expense 100 47 Stock-based compensation expense 6,606 6,624 Deferred income taxes 2,114 (893 ) Other items, net (929 ) (1,760 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,825 (527 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (71 ) (318 ) Deferred contract costs (1,741 ) (3,282 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,859 ) (249 ) Deferred revenue 2,057 4,448 Cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 13,727 17,586 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,138 ) (494 ) Payment of software development costs (1,955 ) (1,631 ) Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (3,093 ) (2,125 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of finance leases (8 ) (8 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 375 3,722 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (25,000 ) — Payment of statutory tax withholding related to net-share settlement of restricted stock units (1,875 ) (342 ) Cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (26,508 ) 3,372 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (450 ) (27 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,324 ) 18,806 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 100,567 71,545 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 84,243 $ 90,351





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (unaudited; dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 42,802 $ 41,543 $ 85,099 $ 80,709 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 32,395 $ 32,010 $ 64,310 $ 62,768 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense included within cost of revenue 337 264 496 496 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 32,732 $ 32,274 $ 64,806 $ 63,264 Gross margin (GAAP) 75.7 % 77.1 % 75.6 % 77.8 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 76.5 % 77.7 % 76.2 % 78.4 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 28,984 $ 27,902 $ 57,575 $ 52,943 Less: Stock-based compensation expense included within operating expenses 3,137 3,312 6,110 6,128 Less: Lease abandonment and related costs included within operating expenses — — 288 — Plus: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment included within operating expenses — — — (1,313 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 25,847 $ 24,590 $ 51,177 $ 48,128





Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations and GAAP Operating Margin to

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (unaudited; dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 42,802 $ 41,543 $ 85,099 $ 80,709 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 3,411 $ 4,108 $ 6,735 $ 9,825 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 3,474 3,576 6,606 6,624 Plus: Lease abandonment and related costs — — 288 — Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — — — (1,313 ) Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 6,885 $ 7,684 $ 13,629 $ 15,136 Operating margin (GAAP) 8.0 % 9.9 % 7.9 % 12.2 % Operating margin (Non-GAAP) 16.1 % 18.5 % 16.0 % 18.8 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 1,837 $ 4,560 $ 3,661 $ 10,017 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 3,474 3,576 6,606 6,624 Plus: Lease abandonment and related costs — — 288 — Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — — — (1,313 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,311 $ 8,136 $ 10,555 $ 15,328





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 1,837 $ 4,560 $ 3,661 $ 10,017 Adjustments: Interest (income) expense (45 ) 33 (17 ) 66 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,654 (490 ) 3,091 (393 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,494 1,647 2,964 3,479 Total adjustments 3,103 1,190 6,038 3,152 EBITDA 4,940 5,750 9,699 13,169 Stock-based compensation expense 3,474 3,576 6,606 6,624 Lease abandonment and related costs — — 288 — Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — — — (1,313 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,414 $ 9,326 $ 16,593 $ 18,480





Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited; in thousands except share and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 13,727 $ 17,586 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,138 ) (494 ) Less: Payment of capitalized software development costs (1,955 ) (1,631 ) Free cash flow $ 10,634 $ 15,461 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 31,290,204 31,269,427 Free cash flow per diluted share $ 0.34 $ 0.49



