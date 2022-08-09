The global Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to record a CAGR of 24.62% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04773051/?utm_source=GNW

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a cloud computing service model that enables organizations to back up its data and offers all the disaster recovery orchestration through SaaS solutions. Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) continue to be the leading target for cloud service providers since they provide low-cost and simple deployment alternatives for disaster recovery within their systems.

A cloud-based disaster services helps save a significant amount of money and time during any catastrophic events in IT infrastructure since it does not need physical IT infrastructure or data centers.Besides, these help businesses sustain their integrity with their stakeholders and the credibility of their business deliveries.



Moreover, businesses can choose to modify their current suite through cloud deployment.Such aspects are projected to increase the acceptance of DRaaS across SMEs.



As a result, the surging demand for DRaaS by SMEs is one of the main growth drivers of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global Disaster Recovery as a Service market growth includes the assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market attributed to the thriving IT sector and the increasing data security breaches.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is high due to the presence of key players and their strategic initiatives like partnerships, mergers, product launches, etc. Some of the eminent companies operating in the market include Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc, etc.



