ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Correction Re: Issue of Equity - Admission Dates

PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT plc (the "Company")

ISSUE OF EQUITY - ADMISSION DATES

Further to the Issue of Equity announcements made to the market by the Company on 29 April 2022, 7 July 2022, and 8 July 2022 which reported the issue of 446,985 ordinary shares, 2,222,127 ordinary shares, and 53,212 ordinary shares respectively - a total of 2,722,324 ordinary shares ("Issued Shares") - and which also stated that in each case dealings were expected to commence shortly, please note that application will now be made shortly for the Issued Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and dealings are expected to commence in the Issued Shares on or around 15 August 2022.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

