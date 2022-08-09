Sonoco Names Company’s First Chief Accounting Officer

HARTSVLLE, S.C., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a diversified global packaging leader, is pleased to announce the promotion of Assistant Corporate Controller Aditya Gandhi to the newly created role of Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately.



Gandhi will report directly to Chief Financial Officer Rob Dillard and will oversee all accounting and SEC reporting functions for Sonoco. Gandhi will be an integral leader on the finance team, partnering with senior leaders across the company to drive change management, innovation and programs that improve efficiency and effectiveness across the entire organization.

“With almost two decades of experience and a demonstrated track record of success, Aditya will play a key role in partnering with global business leaders to drive greater business partnership and process improvements in the accounting and controllership organization with the goal of seamless integration of financial services as part of our strategy,” said Dillard. “We are pleased to have him in such a critical role for Sonoco as a strategic leader familiar with our company, processes and people.”

Prior to joining Sonoco, Gandhi held roles as a Segment Controller for Consumer Packaging and Senior Director of Technical Accounting at Westrock. Previously, he worked at GE Capital in the financial center of excellence providing accounting support to various businesses. Gandhi spent over 15 years in public accounting with Deloitte as a Senior Audit Manager supporting Fortune 50 global corporations as well as domestic and international assignments in the Deloitte U.S. National and London, United Kingdom offices. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting, Finance and Economics from the University of Mumbai. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Accountant with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

