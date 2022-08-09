Cryptocurrency Market Worth USD 1902.5 Billion in 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 47.6% [2021-2028]

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryptocurrency market is projected to rise from USD 910.3 million in 2021 to USD 1902.5 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Cryptocurrency Market Forecast, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the global market size stood at USD 826.6 million in 2020.

Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – Visa Inc. aims to introduce crypto as a direct payment. With this key initiative, the company aims to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method for the finance industry.





The demand for crypto has increased due to rising investments in venture capital. Additionally, the increasing popularity of digital assets such as bitcoin and litecoin is likely to accelerate the market in upcoming years.

Furthermore, it has been seen that the digital currency is also used in the integration of blockchain technology to get decentralization and control efficient transactions. Thus, advantages such as these are also encouraging people to invest in crypto. For instance, In October 2018, Qtum Chain Foundation made a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) China to use blockchain systems on the AWS cloud. With this collaboration, AWS will be able to help its users in using Amazon Machine Images (AMI) to develop and publish smart contracts easily and efficiently.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 1902.5 Million Base Year 2020 Cryptocurrency Market Size in 2020 USD 826.6 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Type, End-Use and Geography Cryptocurrency Market Growth Drivers Focus on Mitigating Financial Crisis and Regional Instability Drives the Demand for Virtual Currency North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players Key Players to Focus on Introduction of New Services to Strengthen the Market Growth





The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the world economy. However, the relationship between Bitcoin and the equity market expanded amid pandemic. For example, in March 2020, the price of Bitcoin declined and went below USD 4,000 after a decline in the S&P Index in the U.S. Thus, as the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) market crashed, blockchain companies are emerging as major alternative to raise investment capital.





Driving Factors

Focus on Mitigating Financial Crisis and Regional Instability Drives the Demand for Virtual Currency

In recent times, financial disaster is one of the primary issues that occurs in the conventional banking system. This financial instability disrupts the economy by lowering the value of money. For instance, ICICI bank of India, in the year 2008, confronted the Lehman brother crisis, which hugely impacted the nation’s economy. But with using bitcoins, and other cryptocurrency, such situations of economic downfall can be avoided. Therefore, Cryptocurrencies are emerging as alternative options in the regions with unstable economical structure, and this has been a major driving factor for the cryptocurrency market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware, and software. By type, it is divided into bitcoin, ether, litecoin, ripple, ether classic, and others. By end-use, it is divided into trading, E-commerce and retail, peer-to-peer payment, and remittance.

Based on end use, the trading segment held the market share of 42.8% in 2020, because it focuses on crypto solutions that are used for trading such as Pionex, Cryptohopper, Bitsgap, Coinrule, and others.

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report offers in depth analysis of various factors, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis of different regions. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that contribute in boosting the market.





Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period. This is because in most parts of the region bitcoins have become a medium of exchange for tax purposes rather than the actual currency. Although these are not legally regulated by the government, still many of the countries in the region are focused on using digital currencies. The region’s market stood at USD 273.0 million in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant cryptocurrency market share in upcoming years, owing to several technological developments and acceptance of virtual currency for some platforms within Japan and Taiwan. Additionally, the strategic collaborations, partnerships by key players are also fueling the regional market. For instance, in January 2020, Z Corporation, Inc. and TaoTao, Inc. collaborated with the financial service agency to widen the crypto market by confirming regulatory compliance in the Japanese market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Introduction of New Services to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects.

List of Key Players in Cryptocurrency Market:

Bitmain Technologies Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Xilinx, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Ripple Labs, Inc. (California,U.S.)

Bitfury Group Limited. (Amsterdam,U.S.)

Ledger SAS (Paris, France)

Nvidia Corporation (California,U.S.)

BitGo (California,U.S.)

Xapo (Zürich, Switzerland)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cryptocurrency Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Cryptocurrency Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Hardware FPGA ASIC GPU Others (Paper Wallet, Web Wallet, Etc.) Software Mining Software Exchanges Software Wallet Payment Others (Vaults, Encryption, Etc.) By Type (Value) Bitcoin Ether Litecoin Ripple Ether Classic Others (Dogecoin, Moneor, Dash, Etc.) By End-Use (Value) Trading E-commerce and Retail Peer-to-Peer Payment Remittance



TOC Continued…!





