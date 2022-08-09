With 5.0% CAGR, Orthopedic Implants Market Size worth USD 60.90 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic implants market size hit USD 41.20 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 43.14 billion in 2022 to USD 60.90 in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Orthopedic implants are devices used to replace or support a damaged bone designed with metallic alloys, such as stainless steel and titanium, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Orthopedic Implants Market, 2022-2029”.





Key Industry Development

March 2022 – WalkAI has been launched by Zimmer Biomet. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) model predicts patients who will have a slower walking speed after hip replacements. The WalkAI is also integrated into the company's ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite, providing it a competitive edge in the bone implants market.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 5.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 60.90 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2019 USD 1.53 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 122 Key Players Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices (U.S.), Smith+Nephew (U.K.), Stryker (U.S.), BioTek (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland) Growth Drivers Increase in Geriatric Population and Rise in Orthopedic Diseases Will Boost the Market Growth Strategic Collaboration to Drive the Market Growth Increasing Investments in Development of Novel Implants to Support Market Growth





Drivers & Restraints

Increase in Geriatric Population and Rise in Orthopedic Diseases Will Boost the Market Growth

During the study period, orthopedic procedures are expected to increase due to the growing geriatric population and geriatrics' increased risk of bone fractures due to fragility and other bone conditions. The growing number of orthopedic procedures and various government initiatives to enable patient reimbursements are expected to drive demand for these devices. However, many studies have shown that orthopedic implants can cause post-surgery complications such as implant rejection, septic arthritis, osteomyelitis caused by the bacteria Staphylococcus and allergies caused by metallic degradation. These side effects are known to pose health risks to patients, which may have a negative impact on the orthopedic implants market growth.





COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Reduced the Global Demand for the Devices

The introduction of COVID-19 significantly reduced global demand for these devices. Cancellation of surgical procedures, including bone implantations had a direct impact on global implant demand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major market players involved in implant manufacturing reported a decrease in revenue from implant sales. Furthermore, key market players are shifting their strategy away from selling high-priced customized implants and toward a more standard variant with lower costs.

Segments

By Product, Joint Reconstruction Segment to Hold a Dominant Share

The segment of joint reconstruction accounted for the largest share of the global market. The rising number of osteoarthritic patients and the growing number of geriatric populations are surging the demand for these products. Joint reconstruction is further subdivided into knee, hip, and extremities. The increasing number of hip and knee procedures performed around the world is expected to support the segment's growth during the forecast period.





Orthopedic Implants Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Product Joint Reconstruction Knee Hip Extremities

Spinal Implants Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non-Fusion Devices

Trauma

Others By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Orthopedic Clinics & Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





By End-user, Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Segment to Hold a Dominant Share

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers along with orthopedic clinics & others.

In 2021, hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers held the largest orthopedic implants market share. The segment's dominance can be attributed to comprehensive reimbursement policies provided by major hospitals that offer implantations. Furthermore, manufacturers' initiatives to launch advanced products through partnerships with key hospitals and increased adoption of advanced implantation techniques, such as robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries, are expected to drive the segment's growth.

Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The research report examines the market in depth. It focuses on important aspects such as leading companies, products, and end-users. Aside from that, it provides insights into global market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the report includes a number of other factors that have contributed to the market's expansion.





Competitive Landscape

Strategic Collaboration to Drive the Market Growth

Strategic collaborations with key service providers and a well-established distribution channel are key factors driving the market growth. To gain an advantage in the competitive landscape, the market's key players are introducing technologically advanced products.

List of Key Market Players:

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices (U.S.)

Smith+Nephew (U.K.)

Stryker (U.S.)

BioTek (U.S.)

CONMED Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

DJO Surgical (U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (U.S.)

Corin Group (U.K.)

Conformis (U.S.)

United Orthopedic Corporation (U.S.)

Medacta International (Switzerland)

Globus Medical (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

