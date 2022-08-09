Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial real estate finance company, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



John Mazarakis, Executive Chairman of Chicago Atlantic, noted, “The cannabis market fundamentals across the country continue to demonstrate that our strategy of lending to borrowers in limited-license states primarily with vertically integrated operations has created a strong investment platform and a very valuable loan portfolio. In order to protect book value while remaining conservatively levered, we have elected to limit additional growth in the REIT portfolio that would require funding from a dilutive equity or debt offering and rather meet the strong demand in our large loan pipeline through the Chicago Atlantic platform for the time being. We have intensified our efforts to expand our existing credit facility and intend to provide an attractive return to our shareholders through a well-covered dividend until such time as capital markets become more efficient and offer opportunities that are accretive to the platform.”

Tony Cappell, Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Atlantic, added, “With the macroeconomic issues in general and the slower than expected regulatory reform and price compression in many states, our direct lending experience is increasingly becoming a distinct competitive advantage. We have adhered to our tenets of robust loan structuring on the front end and intensive loan monitoring alongside our borrowers since the earliest days of the Chicago Atlantic platform. With weighted average yields to maturity approaching 18% and 60% of our loans structured as variable rate, our portfolio has performed well to date amid rising interest rates.”

Investment Activity and Portfolio Performance

As of June 30, 2022, total loan commitments of approximately $357.1 million ($331.9 million funded, $25.2 million unfunded) across 22 portfolio companies.

The portfolio’s weighted average yield to maturity was approximately 17.7% as of June 30, 2022 compared with approximately 17.2% as of March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total interest income of approximately $11.9 million

Total expenses of approximately $2.9 million before provision for current expected credit losses

Net Income of approximately $7.5 million, or $0.42 per weighted average diluted common share

Adjusted Distributable Earnings of approximately $8.8 million, or $0.50 per weighted average diluted common share

Book value per common share of $15.13 as of June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had borrowed $45.0 million on its $65.0 million secured credit facility, resulting in a leverage ratio (debt to book value) of approximately 16.8%. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company drew an additional $8.0 million on the facility, leaving $12.0 million of capacity.

Dividends

On July 15, 2022, Chicago Atlantic paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022 to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2022. The dividend represented a 17.5% increase from the first quarter of 2022.



Second Half 2022 Outlook

Based on the Company’s decision to only grow the loan portfolio if capital is available which is accretive to book value, Chicago Atlantic expects to report the following for the second half of 2022:

Adjusted Distributable Earnings in a range of $1.00 to $1.05 per weighted average diluted common share, or a range of $1.95 to $2.00 for full year 2022

The regular quarterly dividend amount for both the third and fourth quarters of 2022 is expected to be at least equal to the $0.47 paid for the second quarter of 2022.

This outlook does not include additional growth in the REIT’s portfolio, potential adjustments to the Prime rate or increased capacity under the secured credit facility. The Company only provides guidance for adjusted distributable earnings, not net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain types of expenses that may or may not affect net income per weighted average diluted common share.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2022 (unaudited) December 31,

2021 Assets Loans held for investment $ 330,201,986 $ 196,984,566 Current expected credit loss reserve (1,203,424 ) (134,542 ) Loans held for investment, net 328,998,562 196,850,024 Cash 6,623,096 80,248,526 Interest receivable 975,572 197,735 Other receivables and assets, net 956,438 874,170 Total Assets $ 337,553,668 $ 278,170,455 Liabilities Interest reserve $ 6,370,024 $ 6,636,553 Dividend payable 8,405,865 4,537,924 Related party payable 739,950 1,800,000 Payable for investment purchased 6,629,075 - Revolving line of credit 45,000,000 - Management and incentive fees payable 1,247,561 905,123 Accounts payable and other liabilities 533,682 212,887 Total Liabilities 68,926,157 14,092,487 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 17,752,290 and 17,453,553 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 176,579 173,551 Additional paid-in-capital 268,803,970 264,081,977 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (353,038 ) (177,560 ) Total stockholders’ equity 268,627,511 264,077,968 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 337,553,668 $ 278,170,455

CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the

three months

ended For the

three months

ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Revenue Interest income $ 11,850,028 $ 9,833,053 Interest expense (449,556 ) (72,268 ) Net interest income 11,400,472 9,760,785 Expenses Management and incentive fees, net 1,247,561 671,505 General and administrative expense 777,212 556,141 Provision for current expected credit losses 1,045,665 51,343 Organizational expense - - Professional fees 743,670 556,904 Stock based compensation 122,525 120.940 Total expenses 3,936,633 1,956,833 Net Income before income taxes 7,463,839 7,803,952 Income tax expense - - Net Income $ 7,463,839 $ 7,803,952 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share (in dollars per share) $ 0.42 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per common share (in dollars per share) $ 0.42 $ 0.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares) 17,657,913 17,641,090 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares) 17,752,413 17,737,975

Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings

In addition to using certain financial metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our performance, we also use Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance. Each of Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define Distributable Earnings as, for a specified period, the net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss); provided that Distributable Earnings does not exclude, in the case of investments with a deferred interest feature (such as OID, debt instruments with PIK interest and zero coupon securities), accrued income that we have not yet received in cash, (iv) provision for current expected credit losses and (v) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash

charges, in each case after discussions between our Manager and our independent directors and after approval by a majority of such independent directors. We define Adjusted Distributable Earnings, for a specified period, as Distributable Earnings excluding certain non-recurring organizational expenses (such as one-time expenses related to our formation and start-up).

We believe providing Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that we annually distribute less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and our belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons that stockholders invest in our common stock, we generally intend to attempt to pay dividends to our stockholders in an amount equal to our net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by our Board. Distributable Earnings is one of many factors considered by our Board in authorizing dividends and, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, the measure can be considered a useful indicator of our dividends.

In our Annual Report on Form 10-K, we defined Distributable Earnings so that, in addition to the exclusions noted above, the term also excluded from net income Incentive Compensation paid to our Manager. We believe that revising the term Distributable Earnings so that it is presented net of Incentive Compensation, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, can be considered a more useful indicator of our ability to pay dividends. This adjustment to the calculation of Distributable Earnings has no impact on period-to-period comparisons.

Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP net income. We caution readers that our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our reported Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 Net Income $ 7,463,839 $ 7,803,952 Adjustments to net income Non-cash equity compensation expense 122,525 120,940 Depreciation and amortization 168,826 72,268 Provision for current expected credit losses 1,045,665 51,343 Distributable Earnings 8,800,855 8,048,503 Adjustments to Distributable Earnings Certain organizational expenses - - Adjusted Distributable Earnings 8,800,855 8,048,503 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares) 17,657,913 17,641,090 Adjusted Distributable Earnings per Weighted Average Share $ 0.50 $ 0.46 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares) 17,752,413 17,737,975 Adjusted Distributable Earnings per Weighted Average Share $ 0.50 $ 0.45



