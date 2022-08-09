Crosschq Announces Jacob Paul as Chief Product Officer

DANVILLE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, today confirmed that Jacob (“Jake”) Paul has been named Chief Product Officer. Paul was formerly the co-founder and CEO of TalentWall, a company acquired by Crosschq in May 2022. At TalentWall, he helped design and build a suite of data-driven productivity and collaboration tools for recruiting teams, which are used and loved by some of the world’s fastest-growing organizations such as Roblox, Reddit, Cloudflare, and many more.

Paul co-founded TalentWall with Jo Avent and Nick Urban in 2016 and began building out the company’s hiring management platform. The platform has garnered a strong following among recruiters, hiring managers, and executives alike. Paul has spent his entire career in the recruiting space, from tech recruiting to leading talent acquisition teams at hyper-growth startups such as DigitalOcean, NS1, and Brightwheel. His deep recruiting expertise is reflected in TalentWall’s “Built for Recruiters, by Recruiters” DNA.

“More now than ever, organizations need to focus intently on Quality of Hire instead of over-hiring to compensate for bad software that operates in a silo,” commented Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud is breaking down the barriers that have previously prevented companies from hiring for the right fit. Having Jake driving our product vision will accelerate our roadmaps and enable us to go to market with additional solutions that carefully consider customer design input.”

Paul added, “Historically, recruiting teams and their technologies operate independently of HR teams and their software, which makes absolutely zero sense. By building great software that enables much-needed cross-functional collaboration, we are relieving an enormous point of friction between HR, talent acquisition, and executives. And as we continue to build out our vision of the Talent Intelligence Cloud, I’m excited to continue to work extremely closely with our users to ensure we never lose the recruiter-first DNA that exists in everything we’ve built to date.”

