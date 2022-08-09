Namely Adds Slack Integration to Mid-Market HR Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taking unified business systems and employee engagement to the next level, Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced its integration with Slack. With users spending about 90 minutes per working day actively using it, Slack is the popular messaging platform that improves organizational communication and collaboration. In a recent survey of U.S.-based users, 95 percent said that using an app in Slack makes those tools even more valuable.



With the integration, Namely platform administrators will be able to easily configure announcements – such as newsfeed and appreciation posts – to push from Namely to a specified Slack channel. Everyone in the organization can post to the Newsfeed and instantly see the post in the Slack channel designated by the Namely admin. Now, HR and leadership teams can easily automate messages, including welcome messages for new hires, happy birthday posts, and anniversary celebrations. By celebrating employee recognition or new hires, organizations using the integration are providing leadership, managers and employees the ability to make updates in the tool they already use daily.

Remote, Yet Recognized

In its ' Changing Work Patterns in the Middle Market ' report prepared in partnership with RSM, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce revealed that 59 percent of respondents are expanding their talent pool to workers who may not be in the same city – or even the same time zone – as their managers. One-third already have people working remotely who were not working remotely prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallup’s research indicated that when employees are required to work onsite but prefer hybrid or fully remote instead, they experience significantly lower engagement and wellness and significantly higher intent to leave. Another recent Gallup poll revealed that employees are three times as likely to feel connected to their culture when they are recognized. Namely’s integration with Slack enables mid-market companies to facilitate organization-wide recognition while respecting and supporting their preferred work model.

Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely, commented, “Our clients are committed to creating collaborative cultures that engage their employees. Never more important than before given the increase in remote workers, Namely plus Slack delivers an easy-to-use channel of communication that brings and keeps teams together.”

About Namely