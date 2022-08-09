Broadwind Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

CICERO, Ill., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the second quarter 2022.



SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

(As compared to the second quarter 2021)

Total revenue of $50.0 million, +8% y/y

Gearing segment revenue of $10.1 million, +37% y/y

Industrial Solutions segment revenue of $5.0 million, +43% y/y

Total net loss of ($2.7 million), or ($0.13) per basic share

Non-wind orders of $24 million, +60% y/y, supported by diverse end-market demand

Total backlog of $93.2 million, +25% y/y

Total cash and excess availability of $10.2 million



For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported total revenue of $50.0 million, an increase of 8% when compared to the prior-year period. The Company reported a net loss of ($2.7) million, or ($0.13) per basic share in the second quarter 2022, compared to net income $10.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2021. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $0.4 million in the second quarter 2022, compared to $12.8 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2021 results included a $9.2 million benefit related to loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), together with a $3.6 million benefit related to the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC), under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

During the second quarter 2022, Broadwind generated strong year-over-year revenue growth across the Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments, partially offset by lower revenue in the Heavy Fabrications segment. Both revenue and order activity from non-wind end-markets were robust during the second quarter of 2022, serving to offset a transient pause in domestic wind installation activity.

Within the Heavy Fabrications segment, second quarter results were impacted by a year-over-year decline in wind tower sections sold, consistent with demand conditions evidenced in the first quarter 2022. Domestic onshore wind installation activity remains below historical levels, given elevated raw materials prices, supply chain delays and policy uncertainty surrounding a proposed extension of the Production Tax Credit (PTC).

Within the Gearing segment, a significant increase in project activity within the energy, industrial and mining end-markets contributed to 37% year-over-year revenue growth. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, strong demand for core gas turbine work, as well as increased diverse revenue contributed to a 43% year-over-year revenue growth.

Tower quoting activity in the second quarter was driven by customer interest in securing production capacity in the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023. To date, the Company has more than 50% of optimal tower production capacity booked for the full-year 2022.

ORDERS AND BACKLOG

While total orders activity declined less than 2% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter, non-wind orders were $24 million, an increase of $9 million, or more than 60% on a year-over-year basis. Total backlog increased 25% year-over-year to $93.2 million in the second quarter 2022. As of June 30, 2022, non-wind orders represented nearly 70% of the Company’s total backlog.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“During the second quarter, we generated strong year-over-year revenue growth within our Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments, which served to offset a near-term pause in wind tower demand,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “Non-wind orders increased more than 60% in the second quarter, when compared to the year-ago period, demonstrating the inherent value afforded by our diverse revenue strategy. Although a combination of policy uncertainty, supply chain delays and raw materials cost inflation have impacted the timing of new domestic wind installations, the pace of quoting activity on new towers is expected to increase gradually over the next several quarters, as the industry recalibrates project economics in a dynamic environment where clean, renewable energy is expected to remain in very high demand, over the coming decades.”

“We generated positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, supported by non-wind revenue growth, together with contributions from new end markets, such as our proprietary natural gas pressure reducing systems, an energy transition technology that provides a mobile, reliable supply of natural gas,” continued Blashford. “At the same time, demand for our precision manufacturing and gearing expertise within traditional energy markets has grown substantially, given increased exploration and production activity.”

“As we look to the second half of 2022, we anticipate continued strength in our non-wind markets, together with a modest recovery in tower order activity, given current indications of interest from original equipment manufacturer customers,” continued Blashford. “For the third quarter 2022, we currently anticipate our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.2 million to $1.7 million, subject to market conditions,” concluded Blashford.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales declined by 1% to $35.6 million in the second quarter 2022, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily as a result of a pause in domestic onshore wind installation activity. The segment reported operating income of $0.1 million, as compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the prior-year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in the second quarter 2022, as compared to $10.0 million in the prior-year period. Prior-year period segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA included $8.4 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness and ERC tax credit.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales increased by 37% to $10.1 million in the second quarter 2022, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to increased demand across its energy, industrial and mining end-markets, partially offset by lower project-driven wind activity. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.6) million in the second quarter 2022, compared to an operating loss of ($0.9) million in the prior-year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the second quarter 2022, versus $2.9 million in the second quarter 2021. Prior-year period segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA included $3.2 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness and ERC tax credit.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales increased 43% to $5.0 million in the second quarter 2022, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily driven by increased demand for natural gas turbine content. The segment achieved breakeven operating income in the second quarter 2022, consistent with the prior-year period. The segment reported $0.2 million of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter 2022, versus $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Prior-year period segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA included $.7 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness and ERC tax credit.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

Broadwind will host a conference call today, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 49 $ 852 Accounts receivable, net 21,161 13,802 Employee retention credit receivable - 497 Contract assets 3,330 1,136 Inventories, net 34,929 33,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,065 2,661 Total current assets 61,534 52,325 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 44,454 43,655 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,140 18,029 Intangible assets, net 3,086 3,453 Other assets 653 585 TOTAL ASSETS $ 126,867 $ 118,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and other notes payable $ 17,178 $ 6,650 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,170 2,060 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,798 1,775 Accounts payable 26,105 16,462 Accrued liabilities 4,312 3,654 Customer deposits 4,293 12,082 Total current liabilities 55,856 42,683 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 687 177 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,940 2,481 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 17,511 18,405 Other 197 167 Total long-term liabilities 21,335 21,230 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 20,744,988 and 19,859,650 shares issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 20 20 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 396,021 395,372 Accumulated deficit (344,523 ) (339,416 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,676 54,134 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 126,867 $ 118,047





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 50,012 $ 46,491 $ 91,856 $ 79,219 Cost of sales 47,618 44,293 87,450 76,739 Gross profit 2,394 2,198 4,406 2,480 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 4,122 4,325 8,024 8,735 Intangible amortization 184 184 367 367 Total operating expenses 4,306 4,509 8,391 9,102 Operating loss (1,912 ) (2,311 ) (3,985 ) (6,622 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net: Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness - 9,151 - 9,151 Interest expense, net (776 ) (318 ) (1,121 ) (547 ) Other, net - 3,775 21 7,137 Total other (expense) income, net (776 ) 12,608 (1,100 ) 15,741 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (2,688 ) 10,297 (5,085 ) 9,119 Provision for income taxes 15 45 22 77 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (2,703 ) $ 10,252 $ (5,107 ) $ 9,042 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net (loss) income $ (0.13 ) $ 0.55 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.50 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 20,244 18,761 19,977 17,974 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net (loss) income $ (0.13 ) $ 0.53 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.48 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 20,244 19,400 19,977 18,864





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (5,107 ) $ 9,042 Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,095 3,164 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness - (9,151 ) Deferred income taxes (9 ) 21 Change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements 2 12 Stock-based compensation 580 664 Allowance for doubtful accounts 30 (421 ) Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 613 570 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 3 (23 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,389 ) (1,856 ) Employee retention credit receivable 497 (1,714 ) Contract assets (2,194 ) (412 ) Inventories (1,552 ) (5,227 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 596 1,024 Accounts payable 9,698 (1,342 ) Accrued liabilities 656 (953 ) Customer deposits (7,789 ) (3,349 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 6 (36 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,264 ) (9,987 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1,697 ) (765 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment - 23 Net cash used in investing activities (1,697 ) (742 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit, net 10,687 4,754 Proceeds from long-term debt 125 387 Payments on long-term debt (107 ) (157 ) Principal payments on finance leases (1,003 ) (728 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (544 ) (1,491 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net - 9,349 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,158 12,114 - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (803 ) 1,385 CASH beginning of the period 852 3,372 CASH end of the period $ 49 $ 4,757





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 12,989 $ 14,760 $ 47,149 $ 35,557 Gearing 8,941 7,858 23,003 17,778 Industrial Solutions 4,116 3,823 8,587 7,320 Total orders $ 26,046 $ 26,441 $ 78,739 $ 60,655 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 35,575 $ 35,830 $ 62,847 $ 58,607 Gearing 10,115 7,404 20,700 12,753 Industrial Solutions 5,049 3,541 9,121 8,145 Corporate and Other (727 ) (284 ) (812 ) (286 ) Total revenues $ 50,012 $ 46,491 $ 91,856 $ 79,219 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT: Heavy Fabrications $ 78 $ 271 $ (383 ) $ (1,429 ) Gearing (585 ) (882 ) (697 ) (1,871 ) Industrial Solutions 32 (47 ) (177 ) (61 ) Corporate and Other (1,437 ) (1,653 ) (2,728 ) (3,261 ) Total operating profit/(loss) $ (1,912 ) $ (2,311 ) $ (3,985 ) $ (6,622 )





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (2,703 ) $ 10,252 $ (5,107 ) $ 9,042 Interest Expense 776 318 1,121 547 Income Tax Provision 15 45 22 77 Depreciation and Amortization 1,576 1,611 3,095 3,164 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 708 574 1,232 1,187 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 372 $ 12,800 $ 363 $ 14,017





Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (302 ) $ 6,020 $ (778 ) $ 6,942 Interest Expense 455 158 595 257 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (74 ) 2,594 (201 ) 2,192 Depreciation 862 992 1,741 1,937 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 256 261 472 483 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP $ 1,197 $ 10,025 $ 1,829 $ 11,811





Gearing Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (630 ) $ 2,354 $ (766 ) $ 2,071 Interest Expense 43 7 90 19 Income Tax Provision 2 3 2 7 Depreciation and Amortization 554 462 1,030 920 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 160 63 278 143 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 129 $ 2,889 $ 634 $ 3,160





Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (32 ) $ 636 $ (257 ) $ 814 Interest Expense 52 18 66 32 Income Tax Provision 9 29 11 47 Depreciation and Amortization 98 104 201 210 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 73 (43 ) 134 103 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 200 $ 744 $ 155 $ 1,206



