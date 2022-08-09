TILT Holdings Launches 1906™ in Pennsylvania

Kicks off multi-state agreement to bring Drops to market;

Ohio on target for late August release

PHOENIX, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that 1906TM products are now available to patients across Pennsylvania through TILT’s subsidiary, Standard Farms, LLC ("Standard Farms"), and its wholesale dispensary partner locations. Today’s announcement marks the first market launch of a previously announced multi-state agreement between TILT and 1906.

The initial product offering in Pennsylvania includes 1906’s all-new Boost Discovery Pouch, which contains two 30mg THC “Drops” that are 100% THC and Boost tins with 10 Drops totaling 300mg THC. In Ohio, Standard Farms will offer a suite of 1906 Drops that combines moderately dosed cannabis with medicinal plants in discrete pill forms to support key areas of life: Love for a libido boost; Chill to calm an overactive mind; Go for energy, alertness and focus; and Boost gives you an extra lift. Ohio patients can expect to see 1906 products in dispensaries at the end of August with additional Drops to be added in the coming months.

“Bringing 1906 to one of the largest medical markets in the country reflects our commitment to Pennsylvania patients, as well as our goal to make quality and innovative brands more accessible,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “Our partnership with 1906 is a prime example of TILT’s brand partner model and how we build brands for market strength and long-term growth potential.”

“As 1906 expands into more markets, it’s important that we have the right partner to serve as stewards of our brand,” said Peter Barsoom, Co-Founder and CEO of 1906. “TILT shares our vision and commitment to product quality and integrity, and we look forward to serving even more patients through TILT and its subsidiaries.”

Based in Colorado, 1906 is known for its signature line of Drops – fast-acting, low-dose, easy-to-swallow pills that combine moderately dosed cannabis with medicinal plants to address a range of everyday wellness needs, from enhanced cognitive performance and increased energy to reduced anxiety and more restful sleep. 1906 Drops carry no taste or aroma, have zero calories, and are gluten and allergen-free.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About 1906

1906 is a leader in innovative self-care, creating functional formulations combining cannabis and plant medicines, currently available in four states. 1906's lineup delivers six distinctive experiences that promote sleep, energy, arousal, relaxation, cognitive focus, and a happy mood, all in consistently fast-acting formulations using organically-grown, pesticide-free cannabis. User-friendly, portable and thoughtfully engineered, they deliver curated effects within 20 minutes. The rapid-onset formulations help consumers get the most out of their days and nights while staying pleasantly in control. For more information on 1906, please visit www.1906newhighs.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws which are based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about TILT management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information includes, without limitation, the expected performance of the collaboration between TILT, Standard Farms and 1906, anticipated development, timing and release of future product offerings, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, "will", “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Amendment No. 2 to the Form 10 Registration Statement filed by TILT with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

