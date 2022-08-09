Zenhub Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Ensuring Compliance with the Industry Standard for Data Security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenhub , the leading productivity management solution for software teams, today announced it completed the SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control audit for its platform, data security processes, and controls. As a result, the company’s customers and users are assured that Zenhub has gone to great lengths to protect their most sensitive data. This audit is designed to test Zenhub’s adherence to the most strict security policies, as well as the operational effectiveness of the specified controls over a period of time. Not only did Zenhub receive the SOC 2 Type II audit certification, but the audit team also found zero exceptions during its investigation.



“As promised, Zenhub was able to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance just a few months after we achieved Type I compliance earlier this spring,” said Aaron Upright, Zenhub’s co-founder and Head of Strategic Accounts. “We continue to make our customers’ data privacy a priority.”

The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that Zenhub’s platform meets or exceeds the most stringent security measures that align with worldwide industry standards and best practices, as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type II assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls conducted by the organization and guarantees the implementation of internal controls for security over a significant amount of time. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to reflect changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business. Zenhub met the AICPA standard with zero exceptions, the highest security standard set by the organization.

Over 8,000 software-focused startups, high-growth companies, agile teams, and open source projects use Zenhub’s productivity management solution to deliver software innovation faster. Zenhub helps strategic firms foster effective communication among team members, set goals, plan with greater transparency and participation, and ship software releases more predictably. Interested parties that wish to know more about how Zenhub helps its customers boost software development efficiency while delivering transformational value can click here for more information.

About Zenhub

Zenhub enables software teams at high-growth organizations to build better code more quickly by providing a developer-friendly productivity management platform. Zenhub connects the dots across all teams with automated agile features, real-time roadmap visibility, and team productivity insights. More than 8,000 disruptive teams worldwide rely on Zenhub to ship great code faster.

