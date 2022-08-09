Anavex Life Sciences Provides Business Update and Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Company to host a webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased with the progress of our clinical Precision Medicine SIGMAR1 platform pipeline and remain on track for the readout of the placebo-controlled ANAVEX®2-73 Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial, a condition of significant unmet need and economic burden for which there are only limited approved pharmacological treatment options,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Subsequent data readouts, including the placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 Rett syndrome EXCELLENCE study, which completion is projected by year end as well as initiation of biomarker-driven Precision Medicine clinical studies are expected through the rest of the year as planned.”

ANAVEX®2-73 Program and other Near-Term Pipeline Data Updates:

Last patient last visit in the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b/3 study ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease occurred at the end of June 2022 and top line results are expected in the fall of 2022.

Last patient last visit of the 48-week open label extension of the Parkinson's Disease Dementia Phase 2 study occurred this quarter and data expected by end of 2022.

Completion of the randomized, placebo-controlled EXCELLENCE Phase 2/3 study ANAVEX®2-73-RS-003 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Rett syndrome is expected by end of 2022.

Pipeline expansion of the ANAVEX platform using gene biomarkers of response and applying precision medicine for treatment of neurological disorders with high unmet medical need are expected 2022: Meeting with FDA for discussing ANAVEX®2-73 Parkinson’s disease program including pivotal Phase 3 study. Planned initiation of ANAVEX®2-73 imaging-focused Parkinson’s disease clinical study. Planned initiation of a potentially pivotal Phase 2/3 study in Fragile X syndrome, the most frequent genetic cause of autism spectrum disorder. Planned initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of a new rare-disease indication. Planned initiation of ANAVEX®3-71 Phase 2 clinical trials for schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and Alzheimer’s disease indications.





Recent Business Highlights:

Anavex presented the first entire clinical human Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease gene pathway data from the ANAVEX®2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson’s Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), in San Diego, CA on July 31 – August 4, 2022.

Anavex presented long-lasting effect of ANAVEX®3-71 preventing cognitive decline in a transgenic rat model of Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), in San Diego, CA on July 31 – August 4, 2022.

Anavex announced its very first scientific educational video news release of its broad SIGMAR1 platform. The video, published on June 21, 2022 presented an overview of the Company’s biomarker driven precision medicine approach and clinical development programs and was presented by several members of the Anavex management team.

Anavex announced a peer-reviewed publication in American Journal of Medical Genetics identifying a blood biomarker for assessing treatment effect of ANAVEX®2-73 in Fragile X syndrome, which provided a strong scientific support for the planned clinical trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Fragile X syndrome.

Financial Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents of $153.2 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $152.1 million at fiscal year end September 30, 2021.

Net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.16 per share for the quarter compared to net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.14 per share for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.

Research and development expenses of $9.3 million compared to $9.0 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.

General and administrative expenses of $3.2 million compared to $2.4 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021.

The financial information for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at www.anavex.com.

Economic Burden of Alzheimer’s Disease1

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and the fifth leading cause of death in adults older than 65 years. The estimated total healthcare costs for the treatment of Alzheimer disease in 2020 is estimated at $305 billion, with the cost expected to increase to more than $1 trillion as the population ages. Most of the direct costs of care for Alzheimer’s disease are attributed to skilled nursing care, home healthcare, and hospice care. Indirect costs of care, including quality of life and informal caregiving, are likely underestimated and are associated with significant negative societal and personal burden.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson’s disease dementia and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic M1 receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Expressed in US Dollars 2022 2021 Operating Expenses General and administrative $ 3,185,451 $ 2,434,127 Research and development 9,273,269 8,964,528 Total operating expenses (12,458,720 ) (11,398,655 ) Other income (expenses) Grant income - 43,280 Research and development incentive income 682,432 1,363,661 Interest income, net 229,917 11,453 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (732,549 ) (160,880 ) Total other income, net 179,800 1,257,514 Net loss before provision for income taxes (12,278,920 ) (10,141,141 ) Income tax expense, current (88,421 ) (39,000 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (12,367,341 ) $ (10,180,141 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 77,442,236 70,589,651





Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Expressed in US Dollars 2022 2021 Operating Expenses General and administrative $ 9,167,560 $ 6,138,528 Research and development 26,534,297 23,610,888 Total operating expenses (35,701,857 ) (29,749,416 ) Other income (expenses) Grant income - 54,100 Research and development incentive income 2,328,675 3,593,856 Interest income, net 242,405 19,110 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (408,541 ) 17,191 Total other income, net 2,162,539 3,684,257 Net loss before provision for income taxes (33,539,318 ) (26,065,159 ) Income tax expense, current (148,201 ) (125,269 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (33,687,519 ) $ (26,190,428 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 76,561,940 67,810,774





Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Expressed in US Dollars June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,199,352 $ 152,107,745 Incentive and tax receivables 6,559,829 9,136,831 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 461,963 371,914 Total Assets $ 160,221,144 $ 161,616,490 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,126,892 $ 4,739,781 Accrued liabilities 5,913,821 5,614,774 Deferred grant income 443,831 443,831 Total Liabilities 9,484,544 10,798,386 Capital Stock 77,944 75,920 Additional paid-in capital 381,932,039 348,328,048 Accumulated deficit (231,273,383 ) (197,585,864 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 150,736,600 150,818,104 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 160,221,144 $ 161,616,490

