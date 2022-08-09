Regenerative Engineering Society Establishes Award in Honor of Founder Cato T. Laurencin

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regenerative Engineering Society (RE Society) — a technical entity of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) — is celebrating the leadership of its founder with the launch of a new prize.

The Cato T. Laurencin Regenerative Engineering Founders’ Award will recognize the accomplishments of individuals who have demonstrated leadership in the science and practice of convergence research as applied to regenerative engineering — a field pioneered by Dr. Cato T. Laurencin, the RE Society’s founder. The inaugural award will be presented in 2023 at the Regenerative Engineering Society’s Annual Meeting. The award consists of a struck medal and an honorarium.

Laurencin, who is internationally renowned for his work in biomaterials, stem cell science, nanotechnology, drug delivery systems, as well the new field of regenerative engineering, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of The Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering. He is the first surgeon to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine. He received the National Medal of Technology, America’s highest honor for technological achievement, in ceremonies at the White House. He is also the recipient of the Philip Hauge Abelson Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, given “for signal contributions to the advancement of science in the United States.” In addition to establishing AIChE’s Regenerative Engineering Society, Laurencin recently completed a term as an AIChE Board Director. He will receive AIChE’s Founder’s Award at the 2022 AIChE Annual Meeting.

The field of regenerative engineering involves the convergence of advanced materials sciences, stem cell science, physics, developmental biology, and clinical translation for the regeneration of complex tissues and organ systems. The Cato T. Laurencin Regenerative Engineering Society Founders’ Award will be presented to distinguished researchers, innovators, mentors, and teachers who have furthered the goals of this field. Nominations for the inaugural prize are due on April 15, 2023.

An endowment campaign to support the prize in perpetuity is generously funded by Burroughs Wellcome Fund and MiMedx. For information on becoming a supporter, visit the AIChE Foundation’s web site: https://www.aiche.org/laurencin-endowment.

For details about the prize, or to submit a nomination, visit www.aiche.org/resociety.

