Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global data center liquid cooling market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast timeframe, due to the rising digitalization of the e-commerce ecosystem across developing and emerging economies alike. Several regional immersions cooling specialists, including Iceotope Technologies and GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), have recently secured millions of dollars in funding rounds. Over the forthcoming period, every sector will continue to generate substantial amounts of confidential consumer data. With this rise, the need for better security will manifest below-mentioned global trends:





Direct-to-chip cooling solutions fuel U.S. market

Large-scale deployment of powerful chips has been pushing U.S. data center liquid cooling market share from the direct-to-chip segment. Growing focus toward digitalization has enhanced the overall computing capacity of data centers, increasing the importance of heat management techniques. The efficiency of High-Performance Computing (HPC) as well as AI applications depends on the use of powerful GPUs, enhancing product demand.

Reduction in energy consumption as well as total expenditure are some key benefits accompanying these solutions. Several retail and IT companies have been seeking ways to cut down on their electricity bills to increase their profit margins.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2147/sample

Deployment of 5G standalone networks in North America

With numerous telecom service providers across Canada and the U.S. upgrading their networks to 5G standalone (SA) solutions, North America data center liquid cooling market size is growing. Lately, in March 2022, Ericsson announced its partnership with Rogers Communications Inc. for catering to the need for advanced 5G network solutions to several industrial verticals in Canada. With such developments, growing pressure on thermal management of critical IT equipment will foster industry expansion through the next few years.

Hybrid data centers in Singapore to embrace sustainability

With the emerging economies witnessing substantial rise in data center infrastructure, the rack or row cooling technology has become quite popular. Increasing use of this technology will enable higher protection of high-density racks, thereby permitting them to be thermally neutral alongside conventional air-cooled room-based systems.

In Singapore, the government has been collaborating with data centers for testing the use of liquid cooling technologies for hybrid data centers. To cite an instance, in June 2021, the regional government partnered with Facebook, raising over $17 million, for addressing the sustainability concerns of data centers in tropical climates.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2145/sample

Increased reliance on cooling solutions in China

With concerns regarding customer data safety escalating in the country, China data center liquid cooling market size is increasing year-on-year. The Chinese Cybersecurity Law mandates data localization of all major data center operators within the national borders. Under this law, companies need to store, process, and analyze critical consumer data on a domestic level.

Rising number of Chinese companies, including Tencent and Alibaba, have been joining forces against carbon emissions by adopting advanced liquid-cooling systems in their data centers. Recently, in March 2022, Microsoft Azure announced that it has inaugurated its fifth data center in China for doubling the cloud capacity of Microsoft’s portfolio for multiple industry verticals.

Growing deployment of high-density racks in U.K.

U.K. data center cooling market size will rise at a notable rate over the forthcoming years, as the dependence on high-density racks has been growing. Due to the recent boom in the BFSI and telecommunication applications, investors have been prioritizing the construction of new data centers.

Cloud service providers in the U.K. are deploying latest cybersecurity solutions, generating considerable carbon footprint. Since immersion cooling technologies offer the benefit of smaller footprint and enhanced server dependability, several companies are transitioning to these systems.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2146/sample

Government aid enables post-COVID recovery in Europe

Although the regional demand for cooling systems declined during 2020 and 2021, introduction of favorable government policies in 2021 marked a revival phase for the industry players. Supportive government programs across the U.K. and Italy accelerated digitalization of numerous industries, pushing them to adopt stronger heat management solutions. With more individuals relying on digital payment apps, the data center infrastructure for BFSI applications will enhance product use.

European service providers help improve operational capabilities

With regional vendors offering solutions focused on enhancing customer business operations, Europe data center cooling market share is expected to see a steady uptick. As part of their services, these companies have been effectively managing IT devices. They have been working closely with their clients to plan and devise all-inclusive custom packages, including connectivity, software, and hardware solutions.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.