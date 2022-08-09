Quotient Limited Provides First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Business Update

MosaiQ™ Solution

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient or the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today reported its first quarter fiscal 2023 key financial results and provided an update on recent business developments and key upcoming milestones.

“Since our last update a month ago, we made progress on our key priorities for fiscal 2023,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. “We have continued to drive commercial activities and increase awareness of our solution following the CE mark of the Extended Immunohematology microarray while expanding our scientific and medical affairs activities. We remain on track with our development work and regulatory filings for the Extended Serological Disease Screening microarray solution and the Extended Immunohematology US microarray.”

Commercial Execution:

Extended Immunohematology (IH) Launch: The Company has secured $1.4 million MosaiQ bookings in the first quarter with $0.4 million in revenue for its recently CE marked Extended IH MosaiQ solution.

Distribution: The Company continues to focus on expanding its global distribution footprint across major geographies. Quotient has now signed ten agreements with distributors. During the quarter, the Company hosted its first distributor network meeting in Switzerland with twelve participants who shared best practices and clinical use cases for MosaiQ.

Tenders: Quotient continues to actively participate in the 20 European Immunohematology tenders expected in the next 18 months. The Company will communicate successful tender outcomes as final decisions are made.

Transfusion Diagnostics:

The Company continues to make progress in the development of its Extended Serological Disease Screening (SDS) panel with an expected commercial launch in calendar year 2023. The Company's recently-established strategic alliance with InfYnity Biomarkers enables Quotient to enrich its MosaiQ Serology Disease Screening (SDS) and infectious disease clinical immunoassay menus while reducing time and cost to commercialization.

Clinical Diagnostics:

The Company's strategic alliance with Theradiag is yielding results. The team has confirmed technical feasibility of the majority of Extractable Nuclear Antibodies (ENA) antigens on the MosaiQ microarray. Building on that collaboration, the Company expects that by the second half of calendar year 2023 it will be ready to launch the Connective Tissue Diseases (CTD) microarray, which will contain Extractable Nuclear Antibody (ENA) and Anti-Nuclear Antibody (ANA) antigens. Like the InfYnity partnership, the Theradiag partnership also helps Quotient reduce time and cost to commercialization.

Scientific & Medical Affairs:

During the quarter, the Company added three members to the MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle initiative, bringing its membership to eleven. Both Transfusion Interregionale CRS in Switzerland and Centro de Hemoterapia y Hemodonación de Castilla y León in Spain joined this quarter. The goal of the initiative is to create a community of experts at institutions across the world who focus on transfusion medicine and clinical diagnostics. Members partner with Quotient to promote innovation and generate data for use in improving patient care and laboratory efficiency. This quarter, the Company formed a new Scientific Advisory Board for Autoimmune Testing with key opinion leaders from both the US and Europe. Additionally, the team completed workflow analyses at multiple sites to underline the efficiency and effectiveness of the MosaiQ solution. Quotient will be showcasing performance data on the MosaiQ Immunohematology Donor Extended Microarray at the October 2022 AABB Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Executive Leadership Team:

Steven Zuiderwijk joined Quotient on July 1st as the Chief Strategic Business Development Officer (CSBDO). Prior to joining the Company, Steven served as vice president at Philips, leading global strategy and business development and execution in the Precision Diagnosis businesses. Prior to Philips, Steven led teams across Europe and the Middle East at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to develop corporate and commercial strategies for leading financial institutions and executed several post-merger integrations and turnarounds. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delft, The Netherlands, and a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, Singapore. At Quotient, his focus will be on driving business growth and broadening global strategic alliances.

Operations:

The Company was awarded the ISO 14001 certification which validates Quotient’s environmental management system. This certification exists to help organizations minimize how operations negatively affect the environment.

Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results:

The Alba by Quotient reagent business generated product sales of $8.4 million in the first quarter of FY 2023, down 6% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Sales in the quarter decreased mainly based on a change in the ordering cycle of one of our products from an OEM customer. We expect the ordering pattern to normalize by year end. Sales of MosaiQ products increased by $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, gross margin on product sales was 31% compared to a gross margin of 47% reported in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by lower sales in the quarter, $0.4 million in write-offs for stock at the end of its shelf life, $0.2 million of write downs of raw materials and in process inventory associated with MosaiQ to net realizable value, and $0.3 million in increased costs for logistics and production costs.

Key revenue and profit results are summarized below (expressed in thousands, except percentages)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 8,814 $ 9,089 Gross profit $ 2,694 $ 4,312 Gross profit as a % of total revenue 31 % 47 % Gross margin on product sales (%) 31 % 47 % Operating (loss) $ (25,795 ) $ (21,888 )

Total operating expenses for the quarter increased by $2.3 million or 9% compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. This increase is driven primarily by an increase of $0.9 million in general and administrative expenses which is due to legal costs associated with our debt modification in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Sales and marketing expense has increased $0.8 million as the Company increases sales activities related to the MosaiQ platform. Research and development costs increased $0.6 million compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year due to increased development costs associated with upcoming field trials and product development costs.

Capital expenditures totaled $0.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $1.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Interest expense for the quarter increased by $5.6 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The higher interest expense recognized in the current period is driven by the issuance of our Convertible Notes in fiscal year 2022 and change in expense recognition for our royalty liability where we recognized an expense of $0.3 million compared to a gain of $3.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, Quotient had $63.2 million in cash and investments, $236.3 million of debt and $8.7 million in restricted cash.

Of the $63.2 million in cash and investments, $17.1 million relates to investments held in Credit Suisse Supply Chain funds. In Q1 FY 2023, we determined that a further impairment of $1.0 million was required related to an updated estimate of litigation costs projected by Credit Suisse which Credit Suisse communicated would be deducted from investor recoveries.

Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Our outlook guidance remains unchanged:

The Company expects total sales in the current fiscal year will be in the range of $39 million to $42 million.

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be in the range of $5 million to $10 million.

The Company estimates that cash used for operations for fiscal year 2023 will be in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million per month (excluding debt service cost and capital expenditures).

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis which assumes that Quotient will continue as a going concern. However, the Company has incurred net losses from operations in each year since it commenced operations in 2007 and had an accumulated deficit of $763.9 million as of June 30, 2022. The Company expects to include a disclosure within its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q in respect of certain conditions concerning the Company’s overall liquidity position that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Conference Call:

Quotient Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenue: Product sales $ 8,814 $ 9,041 Other revenues — 48 Total revenue 8,814 9,089 Cost of revenue (6,120 ) (4,777 ) Gross profit 2,694 4,312 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (3,306 ) (2,493 ) Research and development, net of government grants (14,146 ) (13,531 ) General and administrative expense: Compensation expense in respect of share options and management equity incentives (1,634 ) (1,823 ) Other general and administrative expenses (9,403 ) (8,353 ) Total general and administrative expense (11,037 ) (10,176 ) Total operating expense (28,489 ) (26,200 ) Operating loss (25,795 ) (21,888 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (8,574 ) (3,002 ) Other, net (4,366 ) (1,732 ) Other income (expense), net (12,940 ) (4,734 ) Loss before income taxes (38,735 ) (26,622 ) Provision for income taxes (133 ) (670 ) Net loss $ (38,868 ) $ (27,292 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in fair value of effective portion of foreign currency cash flow hedges $ — $ (112 ) Change in unrealized gain on short-term investments 7 (121 ) Foreign currency gain 12,330 158 Provision for pension benefit obligation 14 15 Other comprehensive income (loss), net 12,351 (60 ) Comprehensive loss $ (26,517 ) $ (27,352 ) Net loss available to ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted $ (38,868 ) $ (27,292 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 104,591,840 101,390,749





Quotient Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,153 $ 65,059 Short-term investments 2,480 2,626 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,056 6,272 Inventories 22,082 22,036 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,918 5,761 Total current assets 86,689 101,754 Restricted cash 8,724 8,744 Long-term investments 14,604 15,467 Property and equipment, net 31,118 33,242 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,494 29,411 Intangible assets, net 465 520 Deferred income taxes 123 123 Other non-current assets 4,373 4,728 Total assets $ 174,590 $ 193,989 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,504 $ 4,524 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,507 8,503 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,815 15,729 Current portion of operating lease liability 3,689 3,535 Current portion of finance lease obligation 406 537 Total current liabilities 28,921 32,828 Long-term debt, less current portion 236,348 233,313 Derivative liabilities 2,733 13,515 Operating lease liability, less current portion 27,845 28,753 Finance lease obligation, less current portion 358 388 Deferred income taxes 1,857 1,988 Defined benefit pension plan obligation 4,818 4,777 7% Cumulative redeemable preference shares 22,788 22,525 Total liabilities 325,668 338,087 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity (deficit): Ordinary shares (nil par value) 135,683,559 and 102,611,397 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively 558,639 540,736 Additional paid in capital 48,033 46,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 6,160 (6,191 ) Accumulated deficit (763,910 ) (725,042 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (151,078 ) (144,098 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 174,590 $ 193,989





Quotient Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Quarter ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (38,868 ) $ (27,292 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,464 1,930 Share-based compensation 1,634 1,823 Increase in deferred lease rentals 387 176 Swiss pension obligation 223 188 Amortization of debt discount and unrealized foreign currency loss (gains) on debt 21,855 (1,641 ) Impairment of investments 995 — Change in fair value of derivative instruments (10,844 ) 1,984 Accrued preference share dividends 263 263 Provision for income taxes 133 502 Net change in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 834 893 Inventories (1,122 ) (834 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (920 ) (2,382 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,457 ) (4,181 ) Other assets and liabilities (10,094 ) (3,482 ) Net cash used in operating activities (35,518 ) (32,053 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Increase in short-term investments — (4,500 ) Realization of short-term investments — 18,551 Purchase of property and equipment (835 ) (1,405 ) Net cash (used in) from investing activities (835 ) 12,646 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of finance leases (165 ) (213 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 104,222 Debt issuance costs — (3,732 ) Repayment of long-term debt — (12,083 ) Proceeds from (cost of) issuance of ordinary shares and warrants 17,903 (79 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 17,738 88,115 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (311 ) (552 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (18,926 ) 68,156 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 73,803 54,697 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 54,877 $ 122,853 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,153 $ 114,547 Restricted cash $ 8,724 $ 8,306 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 54,877 $ 122,853

