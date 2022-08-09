Government & Defense to comprise over 2/5th of global Satellite Communication Market Revenue: Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the satellite communication market is expected to grow at a value of 9.4% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 59.32 Billion, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 192.09 Billion by 2032. The use of artificial satellites to offer communication linkages between various sites on Earth is known as satellite communication.



A communication satellite is a man-made satellite that employs a transponder to enhance and connect radio signals. It provides a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver located all over the world. Satellite communication is utilized extensively in television, phone, radio, internet, and military applications.

As high-frequency radio waves being used for telecommunications lines move in a straight line, they are hindered by the curvature of the planet. Communication satellites play an important role in connecting signals around the earth's curvature, allowing communication between geographically isolated areas. Satellite communication makes use of a diverse set of radio and microwave frequencies.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7567

To avoid signal interference, international organizations have standards dictating which frequency ranges or bands are given to individual organizations. As a result, the allocation of bands decreases the possibility of signal interference. As a result of these reasons, the global satellite communication market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is emerging as the most volatile region for satellite communication. The growth is linked to the defense industry's increasing desire for constant communication and the US defense department's rising demands for SATCOM equipment. Furthermore, the presence of a high number of SATCOM providers is driving the expansion of the satellite communication market. Furthermore, as military communication facilities are upgraded, the North American market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global satellite communication market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 78.22 Billion.

By component segment, the equipment segment will account for 28.5% of the global satellite communication market share in 2022.

By vertical type, the government and defense segment will acquire a market size of 42% in 2022.

By application, the broadcasting category is expected to gain a market share of 22.2 and forecast a CAGR of 8.9%.

The APAC satellite communication market is expected to grow with an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is projected to acquire 32.1% of the global market share in 2022.

“The growing need for mobile satellite services and tiny satellites for earth observation in the oil and gas, energy, defense, and agriculture industries is driving market expansion. Satellite communication, which uses an artificial satellite in a network, has become an essential component of modern communication infrastructure,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on satellite communication market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7567

Competitive Landscape



Businesses are striving to diversify their product ranges by filing new molecular applications or expanding the applications of current compounds. Other strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, industry-academic collaborations to develop more marketable chemicals, or sequencing technologies, will influence the present satellite communication market trends in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Viasat, Company revealed a partnership agreement with SKY Brazil, one of Brazil's leading satellite pay-TV operators, in January 2021. The agreement's goal was to enhance the availability of dependable and fast satellite internet throughout Brazil.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced in 2020 that Comtech has agreed to buy Gilat in a cash and stock transactions for $10.25 per Gilat ordinary share, with 70% paid in cash and 30% in Comtech common stock, for a total enterprise value of $532.5 million.

Key Segments Covered in the Satellite Communication Market Report

By Component : Satellite Communication Equipment SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder SATCOM Antenna SATCOM Transceiver SATCOM Receiver SATCOM Modem/Router Satellite Communication Services

By Application : Asset Tracking/Monitoring Airtime M2M Voice Data Drones Connectivity Data Backup and Recovery Navigation and Monitoring Telemedicine Broadcasting

By Vertical : Energy & Utility Government & Defense Government (civil uses) Emergency Responders Defense Transport & Cargo Fleet Management Rail Services Maritime Mining and Oil & Gas Oil & Gas Mining Agriculture Communication Companies Corporates/Enterprises Media & Broadcasting

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7567



More Valuable Insights



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global satellite communication market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (equipment and services), by application (asset tracking/monitoring, airtime, drones connectivity, data backup and recovery, navigation and monitoring, tele-medicine, broadcasting), of vertical (energy & utility, government & defense, transport & cargo, maritime, mining and oil & gas, agriculture, communication companies, corporates/enterprises, media & broadcasting) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIVP) Market - Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIVP) Market Analysis, By Technology (Crystalline Silicon, Thin Films), By Application (Roofs, Walls, Glass, Facades), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Tactical Communication Market - Tactical Communication Market By Product (Manpack Radios, Handheld Radios, Vehicular Inter-communication Radios, High Capacity Data Radios, Multiband Radios, Networking Radios, SATCOM, VHF/UHF Radios, Video Processors), By Platform (Underwater, Airborne, Land, Shipborne), By Technology (Time Division Multiplexing, Next Generation Networks), By Application (Integrated Strategic Resources, Communication, Combat, Command & Control) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Sports Betting Market - Sports Betting Market Analysis By Platform (Offline & Online Sports Betting) By Betting Type (Fixed Odds Wagering, Exchange, Live/In Play, Pari-mutuel & E-Sports Betting) By Sports Type and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Photonic Packaging Market - Photonic Packaging Market Analysis, By Packaging Material (Silicon-based, Gallium-based, Others), By Packaging Technology (Optical, Electrical, Thermal Management, Mechanical), By Packaging Structure (Single-chip Mutli-chip), By Mode (Single mode, Multi-mode), By Application (LiDAR & Imaging Devices/Optical Imaging, LiFi, Optical Sensors & Photodetectors, Photodiodes, Optical Communication Systems & Networking Components, Optoelectronic Devices,) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Customer Data Platform Market - Customer Data Platform Market Analysis by Type (Access, Campaign, Analytics), Application (Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT), Travel, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, Others) & Regional Analysis till 2032

Marketing Automation Market - Marketing Automation Market Analysis by Component (Software, Services), Application (Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Social Media Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Analytics and Reporting, Other Applications), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Education, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other Vertical), & Region – Forecast to 2022-2032

Barcode Software Market - Barcode Software Market Analysis by End User (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and Others), by Application (Package Tracking, Employee attendance and Time Tracking, Asset Management, and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022-2032

Anti-Drone Market - Anti-Drone Market Analysis, By Component [Drone Detection Equipment, Drone Neutralization Equipment, Concealed Threat Detection Systems, Long-range acoustic devices, Software), By Range (<200 Mtrs, 200 Mtrs – 1 Km, 1 Km – 4 Km, 4 Km – 25 Km, >25 Km), By End User (Homeland Security Departments, Military & Defense Departments, Airport Operators, Commercial Security Service Providers, Critical Infrastructure Owners) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market - 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market by Offering (Hardware, Services), by Operating Frequency (SUB-6 GHz, 24 GHz-39 GHz, Above 39 GHz), by Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural), by Application, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:



Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158