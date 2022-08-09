With 21.4% CAGR, Surgical Robots Market Size worth USD 6,875.1 Million in 2026

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical robots market will derive growth from recent technological advancements that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Surgical Robots : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 1,463.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will reach 6,875.1 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Surgical robots are used to perform computer-assisted surgeries in the presence and guidance of skilled surgeons. Surgical robots were manufactured to enable magnified images and efficient surgical operations within the intricate human anatomy. The ability of surgical robots to conduct precise hand movements without having to deal with shortcomings such as fatigue, instability, and distractions have enabled efficient surgical procedures within less time. This, in turn, has led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world. The need for zero or minimum margin of error has opened the doors for innovations and created a potential for growth of the global surgical robots market, through the development of highly efficient products. Furthermore, surgical robots help surgeons operate with the utmost stability and enhanced movements while dealing with neurological parts of the body, which in turn minimizes damage of healthy tissues. The aforementioned factors will contribute to an increase in the global surgical robots market value and will help the market grow at a considerable rate in the forthcoming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/surgical-robots-market-100948





Surgical Robots Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 21.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 6875.1 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 1463.0 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125





Advent of Procedure-specific Robots to Boost Market Growth

The demand for surgical robots has risen significantly in recent years due to the demand for improvement in surgical efficacies and an increasing number of clinical trials. The manufacture of procedure-specific surgical robots has witnessed high demand the past decade, which in turn is likely to favor the growth of the global surgical robots market. In February 2019, Intuitive Surgical Inc. received usage approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Ion system. The device helped surgeons conduct minimally invasive biopsies within the inner layers of the lung. The lung-specific device gained massive popularity among surgeons and the FDA approval for this product has aided the growth of the global surgical robots market. Additionally, the rising demand for surgical robots by medical professionals and surgeons will favor the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/surgical-robots-market-100948





Increasing Focus on R&D of Surgical Robots for Cancer Treatment to Enable Growth of Asia Pacific Market

The growing investment in research and development of surgical robots aimed at the treatment of cancer have created massive growth opportunities for the surgical robots market in North America. According to the American Heart Association, around 98 million adults in the US were suffering from different types of cardiovascular disease in 2016. The high prevalence of cardiovascular devices will help the growth of minimally invasive surgeries through surgical robots. Fortune Business Insights states that the surgical robots market in North America was valued at US$ 1,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is likely to expand in the coming years.

Rising Regulatory Approvals Identified as Chief Growth Driver

As surgical robots are essentially dealing with sensitive parts of the body, regulatory authorities are somewhat reluctant to clear the products for usage. Having said that, recent advancements in surgical robots and the advent of high precision products have churned out several regulatory clearances. Subsequently, increasing regulatory approvals will favor the growth of the global surgical robots market. In 2019, Zimmer Biomet received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of its latest product ‘Rosa One Brain Application’. The system allows surgical navigation and positioning for operations related to neurological body parts, wherein extreme precision methods are required. Fortune Business Insights predicts that advancements in neurological surgeries will account for significant amount of growth of the global surgical robots market.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/surgical-robots-market-100948





Minimally Invasive Robot-sssisted Surgeries Will Favor Market Growth

Recent technological advancements have enabled surgical operations through robots wherein the efficiency and time-to-completion have been unmatched by their human counterparts. The advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures due to rising demand for imaging techniques through infrared technology have led to a rising uptake of surgical robots across the world. In April 2019, the Vanderbilt Institute for Surgery and Engineering (VISE) received a grant of an approximate US$ 2 Mn for the development of a surgical robot within a minimally invasive environment. The project revolved around prostate surgeries and would include operations through needle sized robotic arms. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries through surgical robots will minimize the use of surgical stitches, thereby creating a huge demand among surgeons as well as end users across the world. The report studies the impact of product launches similar to VISE’s latest surgical robot and gauges the impact of these products on the global surgical robots market.

Fortune Business Insights profiles a few of the companies operating in the global surgical robots market. Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet.





Quick Buy - Surgical Robots Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100948





Table Of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Advancements Pricing Analysis, by Key Players Detailed Product Mapping, by Key Players Key Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application General Surgery Gynecology Urology Orthopedics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World

North America Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application General Surgery Gynecology Urology Orthopedics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Toc Continue…





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/surgical-robots-market-100948





Frequently Asked Questions :

How big is the robotic surgery market?

Surgical Robots Market is projected to reach USD 6,875.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% between 2018 and 2026.

2. Who is leading the market in robotic assisted surgery?

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245