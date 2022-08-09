LykaCoin Enters the Market as "The Blockchain Network"

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lykacoin will also offers unique products. Among these, one can mention a Play to Earn, a Walk to Earn, and a Staking Dapps. This list also features a Launchpad, Web3.0, NFT Cards, Exchange, Yield, and a Blockchain system.

With an expansive offering and reliable platform, this blockchain network aims to make a splash in the blockchain world.

An Ambitious Project in a Fast-Growing Market

For crypto investors looking for a blockchain with low gas fees and faster transaction speeds, LykaChain is an appealing solution. With its LKC20 blockchain, LykaChain offers the lowest gas fees worldwide and is faster than any competitor's solution. This makes it an excellent choice for those looking for a quick and cost-effective way to conduct transactions.

LykaCoin aims to be a highly-scalable system thanks to its compatibility with Ethereum and other networks.

Many observers have recently compared this project to Avalanche and Polkadot. Undeniably, these projects share an innovative ecosystem, but LykaCoin aims to do even better than its competitors.

Unveiling a Highly Competitive Ecosystem

Lyka is a full ecosystem that helps people enter the crypto world and earn rewards. These products include a yield farming platform, swap service, staking dapp, move-2-earn, play-2-earn, launchpad, exchange, and NFT cards.

The yield farming platform allows users to earn rewards by storing or locking their funds in a wallet. This is possible because Lyka uses a proof of stake algorithm, which is eco-friendly and secure.

The swap service allows users to exchange any cryptocurrency, even if the pair is not live on the spot market. This is a valuable service for those who want to diversify their portfolios or take advantage of arbitrage opportunities.

The staking dapp is another way for users to earn rewards by simply holding their funds in a Lyka wallet. The move-2-earn feature allows users to earn rewards by walking or moving around.

The play-2-earn feature lets users earn rewards by playing games on the Lyka platform. The launchpad is a platform that allows users to get early access to new projects and ICOs. This is useful for those who wish to invest early in new initiatives and sell tokens at a better price.

The exchange is a platform that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. This is valuable for those who want to trade cryptocurrencies or take advantage of arbitrage opportunities. The NFT cards are a way for users to show their support for a project or brand. The feature can appeal to those willing to support a project or brand or trade NFTs.

Each of these products has unique features that make it valuable in its way. Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem that makes it easy for users to enter the crypto world and earn rewards.

About LykaCoin

LykaCoin is an innovative token project that aims to add new features and progress to the metaverse universe. It runs on the BSC Chain network with an ecosystem comprising many different products to attract investors.

LykaCoin is a solid initiative, and anyone looking for a reliable and innovative crypto experience will find it appealing. LykaCoin’s fair launch is debuting on PinkSale on August 10 for everyone interested in this project..

The project's website and social pages below contain helpful details about this upcoming initiative.

Fair Launch (PinkSale) | Twitter | Telegram (News) | Telegram (Community) | Instagram | Youtube