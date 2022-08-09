Cipher Mining Provides Second Quarter 2022 Business Update

First of Four Initial Data Centers Completed



Three Additional Data Centers on Track for Deployment this Year

Power and Machine Contract Cost Discipline Provides Flexible and Resilient Business Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) ("Cipher" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company, today announced results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022, along with an update on its operations and deployment strategy.

“We are pleased to announce another quarter of successfully meeting our significant build-out milestones. We completed our Alborz data center, mining rigs are en route to finalize the initial phases of the Bear and Chief data centers, and our 205 megawatt facility at Odessa is scheduled to deploy over the remainder of 2022,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher. "Against challenging cryptocurrency market conditions, our attractive bitcoin mining unit economics uniquely position us to move ahead successfully with our plans to become the world’s most efficient U.S.-based, large-scale bitcoin miner.”

Operations Updates

Cipher’s initial data centers are on track and continue to reach major milestones: Alborz: All mining rigs have been installed at this 40 MW wind-powered site with Cipher’s joint venture partner, producing up to 1.3 EH/s; Bear and Chief: All mining rigs are en route to these two sites, which will have a total initial capacity of 20MW, expected to produce up to 0.6 EH/s; and Odessa: Initial mining rigs are shipping soon to this 205 MW site, and Cipher anticipates ramping up production throughout the rest of the year.

Across the four initial data centers, Cipher remains on track to deploy up to 6.9 EH/s by early 2023, with a highly efficient machine fleet, averaging 32.1 J/TH, and purchased at an average price of $34.96/TH/s.

The weighted average power price at the company’s sites currently under contract is approximately 2.73 c/kWh.

The company has sufficient capital to complete the non-rig infrastructure buildout at all of its initial data centers, and no debt obligations other than its share of an equipment finance facility at its Alborz joint venture of approximately $11 million.

Cipher’s best-in-class team now consists of 20 senior members, with a wide range of skills and experience, drawn from industry leaders in crypto, finance, energy, operations, data science, and technology fields, who oversee approximately 180 contractors at its data center sites.

Cipher’s data science team is working to optimize efficiency at our sites with predictive wind models developed using machine learning.



CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except for share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,042 $ 209,841 Receivables, related party 467 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,554 13,819 Cryptocurrencies 787 - Total current assets 47,850 223,660 Deposits on equipment 196,707 114,857 Property and equipment, net 23,637 5,124 Security deposits 11,417 10,352 Investment in equity investee 56,828 - Right-of-use asset 5,512 - Deferred investment costs - 174 Total assets $ 341,951 $ 354,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,739 $ 242 Accounts payable, related party 12,038 - Operating lease liability, current portion 975 - Accrued expenses 5,811 257 Total current liabilities 23,563 499 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 5,023 - Warrant liability 26 137 Total liabilities 28,612 636 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 251,001,072 and 252,131,679 shares issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 247,489,582 and 249,279,420 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 251 252 Additional paid-in capital 431,966 425,438 Treasury stock, at par, 3,511,490 and 2,852,259 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (4 ) (3 ) Accumulated deficit (118,874 ) (72,156 ) Total stockholders’ equity 313,339 353,531 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 341,951 $ 354,167

CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Five Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Costs and expenses General and administrative $ 16,704 $ 546 $ 34,094 $ 659 Depreciation 8 1 15 1 Impairment of cryptocurrencies 535 - 539 - Equity in loss of equity investment 12,079 - 12,232 - Total costs and expenses 29,326 547 46,880 660 Operating loss (29,326 ) (547 ) (46,880 ) (660 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 44 - 51 - Interest expense - (1 ) - (1 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 63 - 111 - Total other income (expense) 107 (1 ) 162 (1 ) Net loss $ (29,219 ) $ (548 ) $ (46,718 ) $ (661 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ - $ (0.19 ) $ - Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 247,730,410 200,000,000 248,945,581 200,000,000

CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended Five Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (46,718 ) $ (661 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 15 - Amortization of right-of-use assets 347 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (111 ) - Share-based compensation 19,578 - Equity in loss of equity investment 12,232 - Impairment of cryptocurrencies 539 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, related party (467 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,134 (18 ) Security deposits (1,065 ) (441 ) Accounts payable 104 27 Accounts payable, related party - 44 Accrued expenses 1,209 46 Lease liability 271 - Net cash used in operating activities (9,932 ) (1,003 ) Cash flows from investing activities Deposits on equipment (156,811 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (13,069 ) - Capital distribution from equity investee 10,065 - Net cash used in investing activities (159,815 ) - Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes (3,052 ) - Proceeds from borrowings on related party loan - 4,300 Payments for deferred offering costs - (132 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,052 ) 4,168 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (172,799 ) 3,165 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 209,841 - Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 37,042 $ 3,165 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes, net $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Equity method investment acquired for non-cash consideration $ 75,933 $ - Common stock cancelled $ 10,000 $ - Deposits on equipment in accounts payable, related party $ 10,612 $ - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability $ 5,859 $ - Investment in equity investee in accrued expenses $ 4,345 $ - Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable $ 4,033 $ - Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable, related party $ 1,426 $ 3 Cryptocurrencies received from equity method investment $ 1,326 $ - Reclassification of deferred investment costs to equity method investment $ 174 $ - Property and equipment purchases in related party loan $ - $ 109 Deposits on equipment in accounts payable $ 360 $ - Deferred offering costs included in accrued expenses $ - $ 1,791 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable $ - $ 20 Deferred investment costs included in accrued expenses $ - $ 187

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes the impact of (i) depreciation of fixed assets and (ii) stock compensation expense, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Five Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations: Operating loss $ (29,326 ) $ (547 ) $ (46,880 ) $ (660 ) Depreciation 8 1 15 1 Stock compensation expense 10,064 - 19,578 - Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (19,254 ) $ (546 ) $ (27,287 ) $ (659 )

The following are reconciliations of our non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share, in each case excluding the impact of (i) depreciation of fixed assets (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability and (iii) stock compensation expense, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Five Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss: Net loss $ (29,219 ) $ (548 ) $ (46,718 ) $ (661 ) Non-cash adjustments to net loss: Depreciation 8 1 15 1 Change in fair value of warrant liability 63 - 111 - Stock compensation expense 10,064 - 19,578 - Total non-cash adjustments to net loss 10,135 1 19,704 1 Non-GAAP net loss $ (19,084 ) $ (547 ) $ (27,014 ) $ (660 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ - $ (0.19 ) $ - Depreciation of fixed assets (per share) - - - - Change in fair value of warrant liability (per share) - - - - Stock compensation expense (per share) 0.04 - 0.08 - Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (0.11 ) $ -



