Europe Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027: Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology & Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology Presents Lucrative Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2022-2027

The research report offers revenue forecasts and insights in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period. In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 35% of the global lawn mowers market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period.


KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EUROPE LAWN MOWER MARKET:

  • In terms of volume, walk-behind lawn mowers dominate the Europe lawn mower market and are growing at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2027.
  • The residential segment is expected to add USD 2,566.53 million to the European lawn mowers market during the forecast period.
  • The revenue from the gasoline-powered lawn mowers is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2027 due to their high power and suitability for thick and tall grass.
  • In 2021, the UK led the Europe lawn mower market in value and volume. UK's dominant share is attributed to its large population base leading to the penetration of many golf courses, higher demand for landscaping services from the residential and commercial sector, and concentration of many international hotels & motels with properties spread over acres of land consisting of large lawns & gardens across the country.

Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers

  • Growing Demand from Golf Courses
  • Rising Number of Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
  • Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects
  • Surge in Commercial Construction Projects

Market Restraints

  • High Consumer Preference for Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Artificial Grass
  • Erosion of Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices
  • High Pollution Levels Associated With Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology
  • Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry
  • Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options
  • High Adoption of Green Roofs & Spaces
  • Development of Smart Cities

Segmentation by Product

  • Ride-On
  • Walk-Behind
  • Robotic

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Gasoline-Powered
  • Electric Cordless
  • Electric Corded
  • Manual-Powered
  • Propane-Powered

Segmentation by End-User

  • Residential
  • Professional Landscaping Services
  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
  • Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

  • RWD
  • FWD
  • AWD
  • Manual Drive

Segmentation by Start Type

  • Key Start
  • Push Start
  • Recoil Start
  • No Start

Segmentation by Blade Type

  • Standard Blades
  • Mulching Blades
  • Lifting Blades
  • Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Segmentation by Region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

9 Market Growth Enablers

10 Market Restraints

11 Market Landscape

12 Product

13 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

14 Ride-On Mowers

15 Fuel Type

16 End-user

17 Drive Type

18 Start Type

19 Blade Type

20 Distribution Channel

21 Europe

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

24 Other Prominent Vendors

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ARIENS CO
  • Deere & Co.
  • Honda
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Robert Bosch
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • STIGA Group
  • The Toro Company
  • AGCO
  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
  • AL-KO Gardentech
  • Altoz
  • AS-Motor
  • Bobcat Company
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Chervon Group
  • COBRA GARDEN
  • Einhell Germany AG
  • Emak S.p.A
  • Zicom
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Greenworks Tools
  • Grey Technology
  • Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology CO, Ltd
  • IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
  • iRobot
  • LG Electronics
  • Lineatielle
  • Makita
  • Mamibot
  • Masport
  • Milagrow HumanTech
  • Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Positecgroup
  • STIHL
  • SUMEC Group Corp.
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Textron Incorporated
  • The Grasshopper Company
  • The Kobi Company
  • Volta
  • WIPER SRL
  • YAMABIKO
  • Zipper Maschinen GmbH
  • ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/332wsb

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Gardening Equipment
                            
                            
                                Lawn Mower
                            
                            
                                Ride On Lawn Mower
                            
                            
                                Ride On Mower
                            
                            
                                Robotic Lawn Mower
                            
                            
                                Robotic Lawnmower
                            
                            
                                Zero Turn Mower
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data