NFL Alumni Association and Pacira BioSciences Team Up to Educate Athletes and Communities About Non-Opioid Options to Manage Pain

TAMPA, Fla. and MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA), the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports, and Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced the launch of their partnership to increase awareness of the availability and benefits of non-opioid options to manage acute and chronic pain, including postsurgical pain and knee osteoarthritis (OA).



The program seeks to educate retired players, NFLA chapter presidents and staff, youth sports organizations including Play 60, Pop Warner, and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) about the importance of non-opioid pain management options that can reduce or eliminate the need for opioids, which can be associated with unwanted and potentially severe side effects.

The partnership will include educational opportunities at NFLA state and local chapter events, as well as national tournaments throughout the year including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, Super Bowl of Golf, the Red, White, & Blue Celebrity Golf Classic, and the NFLA Super Bowl Pro-Am.

“I have firsthand personal knowledge of the value our partnership with Pacira BioSciences will bring to our members,” said Beasley Reese, CEO of NFL Alumni. “Pacira Biosciences’ products dramatically reduced the amount of pain my wife Paula experienced when she underwent knee replacement surgery. She used fewer dangerous narcotics and experienced less pain while going through that difficult operation and rehabilitation. Her knee was still numb two months after a pain block procedure, and she was able to rehab harder and faster because of Pacira Biosciences’ products. Opioids can have terrible side effects and NFL Alumni members will use fewer dangerous drugs and have better outcomes thanks to this partnership.”

Educational content and resources will also be shared with athletes and their families through NFLA newsletters, social media channels, and corporate meetings.

“Partnering with NFLA gives Pacira a unique and engaging way to inform athletes at every stage of play about the non-opioid options available to treat both acute and chronic pain,” said Dave Stack, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. “Our work with respected partners like the NFLA allows us to help support player safety while raising awareness about pain management options that can play a critical role in fighting the opioid crisis.”

The program will launch this fall with various events and activations concluding in May 2025.

About the NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967, the NFL Alumni Association was formed to serve its retired player members and their families.​ The association’s primary purpose is to engage former players through a fraternal structure supporting their ability to live better in retirement. Part of that mission is to build career opportunities, social engagements, and social responsibility.​ Social responsibility led to the primary mission of Caring for Kids, Caring for our Own, and Caring for our Community. The association’s 42 Chapters gather for quarterly meetings to assess the well-being of the membership, talk football, and develop charitable initiatives to support and sustain our missions. Historically, the Chapter leaders’ philanthropic and charitable efforts allow the association to donate an average of 1.5 million dollars to children’s charities within the local chapter areas.​

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera°®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.