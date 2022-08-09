Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Financial Highlights

  • Solid Underlying Streaming Growth Despite Ad-Supported Pressure
  • Impressive Recovery of Artist Services with Continued Double-Digit Revenue Growth
  • Continued Momentum in Music Publishing with Double-Digit Revenue Growth
  • Significant Growth in Operating and Free Cash Flow

For the three months ended June 30, 2022

  • Total revenue grew 7% or 12% in constant currency
  • Digital revenue grew 2% or 6% in constant currency
  • Net income was $125 million versus $61 million in the prior-year quarter
  • OIBDA decreased 3% to $233 million versus $241 million in the prior-year quarter or increased 3% in constant currency
  • Adjusted OIBDA decreased 3% to $255 million versus $263 million in the prior-year quarter or increased 2% in constant currency
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $263 million versus $282 million in the prior-year quarter
  • Cash provided by operating activities increased 79% to $163 million versus $91 million in the prior-year quarter

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. today announced its third-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered solid double-digit growth on a constant-currency basis, even against the backdrop of a slowdown in the advertising market and some one-time items affecting year-over-year comparisons,” said Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group. “In June, we saw the beginning of a new wave of amazing releases and we’re looking forward to a strong end to our fiscal year. Long term, we have the scale to best capitalize on trends in artist development, and the agility and resources to continue to propel the globalization and diversification of our business.”

“Our third-quarter results reflect the inherent resilience of our business that comes from our diverse portfolio of revenue streams,” said Eric Levin, CFO, Warner Music Group. “With significant runway ahead in our core streaming business and new growth vectors constantly emerging, we are incredibly bullish on our growth potential for many years to come.”

Total WMG
 
Total WMG Summary Results
(dollars in millions)
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenue$1,432 $1,340 7% $4,422 $3,925 13%
Recorded Music revenue 1,189  1,152 3%  3,722  3,372 10%
Music Publishing revenue 245  189 30%  704  556 27%
Digital revenue 944  928 2%  2,877  2,613 10%
Operating income 146  162 -10%  551  509 8%
Adjusted operating income(1) 168  184 -9%  627  573 9%
OIBDA(1) 233  241 -3%  808  736 10%
Adjusted OIBDA(1) 255  263 -3%  884  800 11%
Net income 125  61 %  405  277 46%
Adjusted net income(1) 147  83 77%  481  341 41%
Net cash provided by operating activities 163  91 79%  336  410 -18%
Free Cash Flow 128  71 80%  239  352 -32%
            
(1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.


 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$263 $282 -7% $1,184 $1,039 14%
            
(1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.
 

Revenue was up 6.9% (or 12.1% in constant currency). Growth in the quarter was unfavorably impacted by foreign currency exchange rates as the U.S. dollar strengthened. Revenue growth was driven by continued recovery of Recorded Music artist services and expanded-rights revenue, which was impacted by COVID in the prior-year quarter and increased 42.9% (or 55.7% in constant currency) in the quarter, as well as continued growth in Music Publishing performance revenue. Consistent with the prior two quarters, the quarter included the impact of a new deal with one of the Company’s digital partners affecting Recorded Music streaming revenue. Digital revenue increased 1.7% (or 5.7% in constant currency). Total streaming revenue increased 2.7% (or 6.5% in constant currency) primarily driven by growth in Music Publishing streaming revenue of 29.6% (or 34.6% in constant currency), which includes a benefit of $17 million resulting from a July 1 remand ruling by the Copyright Royalty Board in Phonorecords III upholding higher percentage of revenue U.S. mechanical royalty rates for 2018 to 2022 and reflects amounts expected to be paid (the “CRB Rate Benefit”). Recorded Music streaming revenue decreased by 1.0% (or increased by 2.7% in constant currency) primarily due to the impact of a new deal with one of the Company’s digital partners, consistent with the prior two quarters, and an $11 million catch-up payment from one of the Company’s digital partners that benefited the prior-year quarter (the “Catch-Up Payment”), partially offset by continued growth in streaming, which was affected by market-related slowdown in ad-supported revenue. Digital revenue represented 65.9% of total revenue in the quarter, compared to 69.3% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in digital revenue as a percentage of total revenue is due to the growth of artist services and expanded-rights revenue and performance revenue. Revenue increases in the quarter were also driven by growth in Recorded Music licensing revenue and Music Publishing synchronization revenue. Recorded Music physical revenue was lower on an as-reported basis, but higher in constant currency. Music Publishing mechanical revenue was lower on both an as-reported basis and in constant currency, primarily due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates.

Operating income was $146 million compared to $162 million in the prior-year quarter. OIBDA was $233 million, compared to $241 million in the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 3.3% (or an increase of 2.6% in constant currency), and OIBDA margin decreased 1.7 percentage points to 16.3% from 18.0% in the prior-year quarter. The decreases in operating income, OIBDA and OIBDA margin were primarily as a result of revenue mix due to the growth of lower-margin artist services and expanded-rights revenue and the unfavorable impact of exchange rates, partially offset by the impact of the mark-to-market adjustment of an earn-out liability related to an acquisition.

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income exclude non-cash stock-based compensation and other related expenses and expenses related to restructuring and other transformation initiatives in both the quarter and the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA excludes these items and includes expected savings resulting from transformation initiatives and the pro forma impact of certain specified transactions. See below for calculations and reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted OIBDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 3.0% from $263 million to $255 million (or increased 2.4% in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased 1.8 percentage points to 17.8% from 19.6% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin was primarily due to the same factors affecting OIBDA. Adjusted operating income decreased 8.7% from $184 million to $168 million due to the same factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA and higher amortization expenses due to recent acquisitions and capital spending.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% from $282 million to $263 million with margins decreasing 2.6 percentage points from 21.0% to 18.4% largely due to the same factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA and the impact of the mark-to-market adjustment of an earn-out liability related to an acquisition which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Net income was $125 million compared to $61 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income was $147 million compared to $83 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in net income and Adjusted net income was primarily due to the favorable impact of exchange rates on the Company’s Euro-denominated debt and a loss on extinguishment of debt in the prior-year quarter, which offset lower operating income.

Basic and Diluted earnings per share was $0.24 for both the Class A and Class B shareholders due to the net income attributable to the Company in the quarter of $125 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported a cash balance of $345 million, total debt of $3.785 billion and net debt (defined as total debt, net of deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts, minus cash and equivalents) of $3.440 billion.

Cash provided by operating activities increased 79% to $163 million from $91 million in the prior-year quarter. The change was largely a result of timing of A&R investment, partially offset by other movements within working capital. Capital expenditures increased to $35 million in the quarter as compared to $20 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly due to investments in IT infrastructure and facilities, including the EMP fulfillment center expansion. Free Cash Flow, as defined below, increased 80% to $128 million from $71 million in the prior-year quarter.

Recorded Music
 
Recorded Music Summary Results
(dollars in millions)
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenue$1,189 $1,152 3% $3,722 $3,372 10%
Digital revenue 801  815 -2%  2,475  2,298 8%
Operating income 166  197 -16%  631  604 4%
Adjusted operating income(1) 173  201 -14%  647  621 4%
OIBDA(1) 224  250 -10%  804  754 7%
Adjusted OIBDA(1) 231  254 -9%  820  771 6%
            
(1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.


Recorded Music Revenue
(dollars in millions)           
            
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
 As reported As reported Constant As reported As reported Constant
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Digital$801 $815 $784 $2,475 $2,298 $2,245
Physical 123  130  121  440  422  405
Total Digital and Physical 924  945  905  2,915  2,720  2,650
Artist services and expanded-rights 190  133  122  563  431  409
Licensing 75  74  69  244  221  213
Total Recorded Music$1,189 $1,152 $1,096 $3,722 $3,372 $3,272
                  

Recorded Music revenue was up 3.2% (or 8.5% in constant currency) due to artist services and expanded-rights revenue growth of 42.9% (or 55.7% in constant currency), reflecting an increase in concert promotion revenue, which was disrupted by COVID in the prior-year quarter. Licensing revenue increased 1.4% (or 8.7% in constant currency), mainly due to higher synchronization and other activity, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of exchange rates. Digital revenue was down 1.7% (or up 2.2% in constant currency) and streaming revenue was down 1.0% (or up 2.7% in constant currency). Adjusted for the impact of the new deal with one of the Company’s digital partners and the Catch-Up Payment, Recorded Music streaming revenue was up 5.0% (or 9.2% in constant currency). Streaming revenue reflects continued growth, which was affected by market-related slowdown in ad-supported revenue. Digital revenue represented 67.4% of total Recorded Music revenue versus 70.7% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in digital revenue as a percentage of total Recorded Music revenue is due to the continued recovery of artist services and expanded-rights revenue, which was impacted by COVID in the prior-year quarter. Physical revenue was down 5.4% (or up 1.7% in constant currency) primarily due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates, which offset higher sales due to the success of new releases in Asia. Major sellers included Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Tatsuro Yamashita, GOT7, Jack Harlow and Gunna.

Recorded Music operating income was $166 million, down from $197 million in the prior-year quarter and operating margin was down 3.1 percentage points to 14.0% versus 17.1% in the prior-year quarter. OIBDA decreased 10.4% to $224 million from $250 million (or 5.5% in constant currency) in the prior-year quarter and OIBDA margin decreased 2.9 percentage points to 18.8%. Adjusted OIBDA decreased 9.1% from $254 million to $231 million (or 4.1% in constant currency) with Adjusted OIBDA margin down 2.6 percentage points to 19.4%. The decreases in OIBDA, Adjusted OIBDA, operating margin, OIBDA margin and Adjusted OIBDA margin were primarily due to revenue mix resulting from the growth of lower-margin artist services and expanded rights revenue and the unfavorable impact of exchange rates, partially offset by the impact of the mark-to-market adjustment of an earn-out liability related to an acquisition.

Music Publishing
 
Music Publishing Summary Results
(dollars in millions)
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenue$245 $189 30% $704 $556 27%
Digital revenue 144  113 27%  404  316 28%
Operating income 33  21 57%  103  61 69%
Adjusted operating income(1) 33  22 50%  104  66 58%
OIBDA(1) 57  43 33%  172  125 38%
Adjusted OIBDA(1) 57  44 30%  173  130 33%
            
(1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.


Music Publishing Revenue
(dollars in millions)
            
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
 As reported As reported Constant As reported As reported Constant
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Performance$45 $27 $25 $119 $92 $88
Digital 144  113  109  404  316  309
Mechanical 10  13  11  37  36  34
Synchronization 41  34  34  133  105  105
Other 5  2  3  11  7  7
Total Music Publishing$245 $189 $182 $704 $556 $543
                  

Music Publishing revenue increased 29.6% (or 34.6% in constant currency). The revenue increase was driven by growth in digital, performance and synchronization revenue, partially offset by a decline in mechanical revenue. Digital revenue increased 27.4% (or 32.1% in constant currency) and streaming revenue increased 29.6% (or 34.6% in constant currency), reflecting the continued growth in streaming, the CRB Rate Benefit and timing of new digital deals. Adjusted for the CRB Rate Benefit, streaming revenue increased 13.9% (or 18.3% in constant currency). Digital revenue represented 58.8% of total Music Publishing revenue versus 59.8% in the prior-year quarter. The slight decrease in digital revenue as a percentage of total Music Publishing revenue is due to an increase in performance revenue as bars, restaurants, concerts and live events continued to recover from COVID disruption. Synchronization revenue increased due to higher television and commercial licensing activity. Mechanical revenue decreased primarily due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates.

Music Publishing operating income was $33 million compared to $21 million in the prior-year quarter, largely driven by increased revenue. Operating margin increased 2.4 percentage points to 13.5%. Music Publishing OIBDA increased 32.6% to $57 million (or 35.7% in constant currency) and OIBDA margin increased 0.5 percentage points to 23.3%. Adjusted OIBDA increased 29.5% to $57 million (or 32.6% in constant currency) and Adjusted OIBDA margin remained constant at 23.3%. The increase in operating income, OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA were primarily due to strong operating performance, partially offset by revenue mix and the unfavorable impact of exchange rates.

Financial details for the quarter can be found in the Company’s current Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This morning, management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 A.M. EST. The call will be webcast on www.wmg.com.

Figure 1. Warner Music Group Corp. - Consolidated Statements of Operations, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenue$1,432  $1,340  7%
Cost and expenses:     
Cost of revenue (766)  (681) 12%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (451)  (437) 3%
Amortization expense (69)  (60) 15%
Total costs and expenses$(1,286) $(1,178) 9%
Operating income$146  $162  -10%
Loss on extinguishment of debt    (12) -100%
Interest expense, net (32)  (30) 7%
Other income (expense), net 50   (18) %
Income before income taxes$164  $102  61%
Income tax expense (39)  (41) -5%
Net income$125  $61  %
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)    %
Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp.$124  $61  %
      
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:     
Class A – Basic and Diluted$0.24  $0.12   
Class B – Basic and Diluted$0.24  $0.12   


 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Revenue$4,422  $3,925  13%
Cost and expenses:     
Cost of revenue (2,281)  (1,990) 15%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,392)  (1,256) 11%
Amortization expense (198)  (170) 16%
Total costs and expenses$(3,871) $(3,416) 13%
Operating income$551  $509  8%
Loss on extinguishment of debt    (12) -100%
Interest expense, net (94)  (93) 1%
Other income, net 96     %
Income before income taxes$553  $404  37%
Income tax expense (148)  (127) 17%
Net income$405  $277  46%
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2)  (1) 100%
Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp.$403  $276  46%
      
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:     
Class A – Basic and Diluted$0.77  $0.53   
Class B – Basic and Diluted$0.77  $0.53   


Figure 2. Warner Music Group Corp. - Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 versus September 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
      
 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Change
 (unaudited)    
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and equivalents$345  $499  -31%
Accounts receivable, net 970   839  16%
Inventories 93   99  -6%
Royalty advances expected to be recouped within one year 409   373  10%
Prepaid and other current assets 84   86  -2%
Total current assets$1,901  $1,896  %
Royalty advances expected to be recouped after one year 500   457  9%
Property, plant and equipment, net 403   364  11%
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 239   268  -11%
Goodwill 1,932   1,830  6%
Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 2,345   2,017  16%
Intangible assets not subject to amortization 149   154  -3%
Deferred tax assets, net 22   31  -29%
Other assets 208   194  7%
Total assets$7,699  $7,211  7%
Liabilities and Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$265  $302  -12%
Accrued royalties 1,971   1,880  5%
Accrued liabilities 395   461  -14%
Accrued interest 29   14  %
Operating lease liabilities, current 39   43  -9%
Deferred revenue 197   348  -43%
Other current liabilities 227   102  %
Total current liabilities$3,123  $3,150  -1%
Long-term debt 3,785   3,346  13%
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 255   287  -11%
Deferred tax liabilities, net 241   207  16%
Other noncurrent liabilities 123   175  -30%
Total liabilities$7,527  $7,165  5%
Equity:     
Class A common stock$  $  %
Class B common stock 1   1  %
Additional paid-in capital 1,975   1,942  2%
Accumulated deficit (1,542)  (1,710) -10%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (278)  (202) 38%
Total Warner Music Group Corp. equity$156  $31  %
Noncontrolling interest 16   15  7%
Total equity 172   46  %
Total liabilities and equity$7,699  $7,211  7%


Figure 3. Warner Music Group Corp. - Summarized Statements of Cash Flows, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
    
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities$163  $91 
Net cash used in investing activities (114)  (162)
Net cash used in financing activities (83)  (79)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents (6)  4 
Net decrease in cash and equivalents$(40) $(146)
    
 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities$336  $410 
Net cash used in investing activities (763)  (566)
Net cash provided by financing activities 280   35 
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents (7)  10 
Net decrease in cash and equivalents$(154) $(111)


Figure 4. Warner Music Group Corp. - Digital Revenue Summary, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Recorded Music     
Streaming$773  $781  -1%
Downloads and Other Digital 28   34  -18%
Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue$801  $815  -2%
      
Music Publishing     
Streaming$140  $108  30%
Downloads and Other Digital 4   5  -20%
Total Music Publishing Digital Revenue$144  $113  27%
      
Consolidated     
Streaming$913  $889  3%
Downloads and Other Digital 32   39  -18%
Intersegment Eliminations (1)    %
Total Digital Revenue$944  $928  2%
      
 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Recorded Music     
Streaming$2,385  $2,195  9%
Downloads and Other Digital 90   103  -13%
Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue$2,475  $2,298  8%
      
Music Publishing     
Streaming$391  $304  29%
Downloads and Other Digital 13   12  8%
Total Music Publishing Digital Revenue$404  $316  28%
      
Consolidated     
Streaming$2,776  $2,499  11%
Downloads and Other Digital 103   115  -10%
Intersegment Eliminations (2)  (1) 100%
Total Digital Revenue$2,877  $2,613  10%
           

Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our operating performance based on several factors, including the following non-GAAP financial measures:

OIBDA

OIBDA reflects our operating income before non-cash depreciation of tangible assets and non-cash amortization of intangible assets. We consider OIBDA to be an important indicator of the operational strengths and performance of our businesses, and believe the presentation of OIBDA helps improve the ability to understand our operating performance and evaluate our performance in comparison to comparable periods. However, a limitation of the use of OIBDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenue in our businesses. Accordingly, OIBDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, OIBDA, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Figure 5. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Net Income to OIBDA, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)     
      
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp.$124  $61  %
Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1     %
Net income$125  $61  %
Income tax expense 39   41  -5%
Income including income taxes$164  $102  61%
Other (income) expense, net (50)  18  %
Interest expense, net 32   30  7%
Loss on extinguishment of debt    12  -100%
Operating income$146  $162  -10%
Amortization expense 69   60  15%
Depreciation expense 18   19  -5%
OIBDA$233  $241  -3%
Operating income margin 10.2%  12.1%  
OIBDA margin 16.3%  18.0%  
      
 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Net income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp.$403  $276  46%
Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2   1  100%
Net income$405  $277  46%
Income tax expense 148   127  17%
Income including income taxes$553  $404  37%
Other income, net (96)    %
Interest expense, net 94   93  1%
Loss on extinguishment of debt    12  -100%
Operating income$551  $509  8%
Amortization expense 198   170  16%
Depreciation expense 59   57  4%
OIBDA$808  $736  10%
Operating income margin 12.5%  13.0%  
OIBDA margin 18.3%  18.8%  


Figure 6. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to OIBDA, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Total WMG operating income – GAAP$146  $162  -10%
Depreciation and amortization expense (87)  (79) 10%
Total WMG OIBDA$233  $241  -3%
Operating income margin 10.2%  12.1%  
OIBDA margin 16.3%  18.0%  
      
Recorded Music operating income – GAAP$166  $197  -16%
Depreciation and amortization expense (58)  (53) 9%
Recorded Music OIBDA$224  $250  -10%
Recorded Music operating income margin 14.0%  17.1%  
Recorded Music OIBDA margin 18.8%  21.7%  
      
Music Publishing operating income – GAAP$33  $21  57%
Depreciation and amortization expense (24)  (22) 9%
Music Publishing OIBDA$57  $43  33%
Music Publishing operating income margin 13.5%  11.1%  
Music Publishing OIBDA margin 23.3%  22.8%  
      
 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 % Change
 (unaudited) (unaudited)  
Total WMG operating income – GAAP$551  $509  8%
Depreciation and amortization expense (257)  (227) 13%
Total WMG OIBDA$808  $736  10%
Operating income margin 12.5%  13.0%  
OIBDA margin 18.3%  18.8%  
      
Recorded Music operating income – GAAP$631  $604  4%
Depreciation and amortization expense (173)  (150) 15%
Recorded Music OIBDA$804  $754  7%
Recorded Music operating income margin 17.0%  17.9%  
Recorded Music OIBDA margin 21.6%  22.4%  
      
Music Publishing operating income – GAAP$103  $61  69%
Depreciation and amortization expense (69)  (64) 8%
Music Publishing OIBDA$172  $125  38%
Music Publishing operating income margin 14.6%  11.0%  
Music Publishing OIBDA margin 24.4%  22.5%  
          

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income (loss) is operating income (loss), OIBDA and net income (loss), respectively, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain items that affect comparability. Factors affecting period-to-period comparability of the unadjusted measures in the quarter included the items listed in Figure 7 below. We use Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income (loss), OIBDA and net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Figure 7. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Results, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
              
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		             
 Total WMG Operating Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net Income
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Reported Results$146  $166  $33  $233  $224  $57  $125 
Factors Affecting Comparability:             
Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 16   4      16   4      16 
Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation and Other Related Costs 6   3      6   3      6 
Adjusted Results$168  $173  $33  $255  $231  $57  $147 
              
Adjusted Margin 11.7%  14.6%  13.5%  17.8%  19.4%  23.3%  
              
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		             
 Total WMG Operating Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net Income
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Reported Results$162  $197  $21  $241  $250  $43  $61 
Factors Affecting Comparability:             
Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 10         10         10 
COVID-19 Related Costs (2)  (2)     (2)  (2)     (2)
Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation and Other Related Costs 14   6   1   14   6   1   14 
Adjusted Results$184  $201  $22  $263  $254  $44  $83 
              
Adjusted Margin 13.7%  17.4%  11.6%  19.6%  22.0%  23.3%  


For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		             
 Total WMG Operating Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net Income
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Reported Results$551  $631  $103  $808  $804  $172  $405
Factors Affecting Comparability:             
Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 39   4      39   4      39
COVID-19 Related Costs                   
Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation and Other Related Costs 37   12   1   37   12   1   37
Adjusted Results$627  $647  $104  $884  $820  $173  $481
              
Adjusted Margin 14.2%  17.4%  14.8%  20.0%  22.0%  24.6%  
              
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		             
 Total WMG Operating Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net Income
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Reported Results$509  $604  $61  $736  $754  $125  $277
Factors Affecting Comparability:             
Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 28      3   28      3   28
COVID-19 Related Costs    (1)        (1)     
Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation and Other Related Costs 36   18   2   36   18   2   36
Adjusted Results$573  $621  $66  $800  $771  $130  $341
              
Adjusted Margin 14.6%  18.4%  11.9%  20.4%  22.9%  23.4%  
                          

Constant Currency

Because exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of revenue and OIBDA on a constant-currency basis in addition to reported revenue and OIBDA helps improve the ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant-currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. We use results on a constant-currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. We calculate constant-currency results by applying current-year foreign currency exchange rates to prior-year results. However, a limitation of the use of the constant-currency results as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the impact of exchange rates on our revenue and OIBDA. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Results on a constant-currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not a measure of performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Figure 8. Warner Music Group Corp. - Revenue by Geography and Segment, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021 As Reported and Constant Currency
(dollars in millions)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 As reported As reported Constant
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
U.S. revenue     
Recorded Music$515  $504  $504 
Music Publishing 137   90   90 
International revenue     
Recorded Music 674   648   592 
Music Publishing 108   99   92 
Intersegment eliminations (2)  (1)  (1)
Total Revenue$1,432  $1,340  $1,277 
      
Revenue by Segment:     
Recorded Music     
Digital$801  $815  $784 
Physical 123   130   121 
Total Digital and Physical 924   945   905 
Artist services and expanded-rights 190   133   122 
Licensing 75   74   69 
Total Recorded Music 1,189   1,152   1,096 
Music Publishing     
Performance 45   27   25 
Digital 144   113   109 
Mechanical 10   13   11 
Synchronization 41   34   34 
Other 5   2   3 
Total Music Publishing 245   189   182 
Intersegment eliminations (2)  (1)  (1)
Total Revenue$1,432  $1,340  $1,277 
      
Total Digital Revenue$944  $928  $893 


 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 As reported As reported Constant
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
U.S. revenue     
Recorded Music$1,641  $1,454  $1,454 
Music Publishing 369   277   277 
International revenue     
Recorded Music 2,081   1,918   1,818 
Music Publishing 335   279   266 
Intersegment eliminations (4)  (3)  (3)
Total Revenue$4,422  $3,925  $3,812 
      
Revenue by Segment:     
Recorded Music     
Digital$2,475  $2,298  $2,245 
Physical 440   422   405 
Total Digital and Physical 2,915   2,720   2,650 
Artist services and expanded-rights 563   431   409 
Licensing 244   221   213 
Total Recorded Music 3,722   3,372   3,272 
Music Publishing     
Performance 119   92   88 
Digital 404   316   309 
Mechanical 37   36   34 
Synchronization 133   105   105 
Other 11   7   7 
Total Music Publishing 704   556   543 
Intersegment eliminations (4)  (3)  (3)
Total Revenue$4,422  $3,925  $3,812 
      
Total Digital Revenue$2,877  $2,613  $2,553 


Figure 9. Warner Music Group Corp. - OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA by Segment, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021 As Reported and Constant Currency
(dollars in millions)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 As reported As reported Constant
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Total WMG OIBDA$233  $241  $227 
OIBDA margin 16.3%  18.0%  17.8%
Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA$255  $263  $249 
Adjusted OIBDA margin 17.8%  19.6%  19.5%
      
Recorded Music OIBDA$224  $250  $237 
Recorded Music OIBDA margin 18.8%  21.7%  21.6%
Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA$231  $254  $241 
Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 19.4%  22.0%  22.0%
      
Music Publishing OIBDA$57  $43  $42 
Music Publishing OIBDA margin 23.3%  22.8%  23.1%
Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA$57  $44  $43 
Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA margin 23.3%  23.3%  23.6%
      
 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 As reported As reported Constant
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Total WMG OIBDA$808  $736  $710 
OIBDA margin 18.3%  18.8%  18.6%
Total WMG Adjusted OIBDA$884  $800  $774 
Adjusted OIBDA margin 20.0%  20.4%  20.3%
      
Recorded Music OIBDA$804  $754  $730 
Recorded Music OIBDA margin 21.6%  22.4%  22.3%
Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA$820  $771  $747 
Recorded Music Adjusted OIBDA margin 22.0%  22.9%  22.8%
      
Music Publishing OIBDA$172  $125  $122 
Music Publishing OIBDA margin 24.4%  22.5%  22.5%
Music Publishing Adjusted OIBDA$173  $130  $127 
            

Free Cash Flow

Our definition of Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use Free Cash Flow, among other measures, to evaluate our operating performance. Management believes Free Cash Flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to fund our debt service requirements, ongoing working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements, strategic acquisitions and investments, and any dividends, prepayments of debt or repurchases or retirement of our outstanding debt or notes in open market purchases, privately negotiated purchases, any repurchases of our common stock or otherwise. As a result, Free Cash Flow is a significant measure of our ability to generate long-term value. It is useful for investors to know whether this ability is being enhanced or degraded as a result of our operating performance. We believe the presentation of Free Cash Flow is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method management uses.

Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance or cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Free Cash Flow, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Free Cash Flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Because Free Cash Flow deducts capital expenditures from “net cash provided by operating activities” (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure), users of this information should consider the types of events and transactions that are not reflected. We provide below a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable amount reported under U.S. GAAP, which is “net cash provided by operating activities.”

Figure 10. Warner Music Group Corp. - Calculation of Free Cash Flow, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
    
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities$163 $91
Less: Capital expenditures 35  20
    
Free Cash Flow$128 $71
    
 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities$336 $410
Less: Capital expenditures 97  58
    
Free Cash Flow$239 $352
      

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is equivalent to “EBITDA” as defined in our Revolving Credit Facility and our 2020 indenture and substantially similar to “EBITDA” as defined under our Senior Term Loan Facility, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA differs from the term “EBITDA” as it is commonly used. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjusting net income to exclude interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, also adjusts net income by excluding items or expenses such as, among other items, (1) the amount of any restructuring charges or reserves; (2) any non-cash charges (including any impairment charges); (3) any net loss resulting from hedging currency exchange risks; (4) the amount of management, monitoring, consulting and advisory fees paid to Access under the Management Agreement or otherwise; (5) business optimization expenses (including consolidation initiatives, severance costs and other costs relating to initiatives aimed at profitability improvement); (6) transaction expenses; (7) equity-based compensation expense; and (8) certain extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The definition of EBITDA under the Revolving Credit Facility also includes adjustments for the pro forma impact of certain projected cost savings, operating expense reductions and synergies and any quality of earnings analysis prepared by independent certified public accountants in connection with an acquisition, merger, consolidation or other investment.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of those limitations include: (1) it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenue for our business; (2) it does not reflect the significant interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness; and (3) it does not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. In particular, this measure adds back certain non-cash, extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net income; however, these are expenses that may recur, vary greatly and are difficult to predict. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not the same as net income or cash flow provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by U.S. GAAP and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Figure 11. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 versus June 30, 2021
(dollars in millions)
        
 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2022		 For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net Income (Loss)$125  $61  $435  $278 
Income tax expense 39   41   170   106 
Interest expense, net 32   30   123   122 
Depreciation and amortization 87   79   336   294 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)    12   10   46 
Net losses (gains) on divestitures and sale of securities (b)    (2)  9   (3)
Restructuring costs (c) 6   5   29   20 
Net hedging and foreign exchange (gains) losses (d) (55)  15   (148)  82 
Transaction costs (e) 1   2   8   4 
Business optimization expenses (f) 16   12   55   36 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (g) 5   12   46   41 
Other non-cash charges (h) (4)  5   47   (34)
Pro forma impact of cost savings initiatives and specified transactions (i) 11   10   64   47 
Adjusted EBITDA$263  $282  $1,184  $1,039 


______________________________________
(a) Reflects loss on extinguishment of debt, primarily including tender fees and unamortized deferred financing costs.
(b) Reflects net losses (gains) on sale of securities and divestitures.
(c) Reflects severance costs and other restructuring related expenses.
(d) Reflects unrealized losses (gains) due to foreign exchange on our Euro-denominated debt, losses (gains) from hedging activities and intercompany transactions.
(e) Reflects mainly transaction related costs.
(f) Reflects costs associated with our transformation initiatives and IT system updates, which includes costs of $11 million and $41 million related to our finance transformation and other related costs for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as well as $9 million and $28 million for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
(g) Reflects non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to the Omnibus Incentive Plan and the Warner Music Group Corp. Senior Management Free Cash Flow Plan.
(h) Reflects non-cash activity, including the unrealized losses (gains) on the mark-to-market of equity investments, investment losses (gains), mark-to-market adjustments of an earn-out liability and other non-cash impairments.
(i) Reflects expected savings resulting from transformation initiatives and the pro forma impact of certain specified transactions for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Certain of these cost savings initiatives and transactions impacted quarters prior to the quarter during which they were identified within the last twelve-month period. The pro forma impact of these specified transactions and initiatives resulted in a $13 million increase in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA.


