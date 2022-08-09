Gilat Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $55.5 million, operating profit $1.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million; Reiterates 2022 guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $55.5 million, up 1.2% compared with Q2 of last year;





GAAP operating income of $1.5 million versus operating loss of $0.4 million in Q2 last year;





Non-GAAP operating income of $2.4 million versus Non-GAAP operating income of $0.1 million in Q2 last year;





GAAP net income of $0.5 million versus loss of $0.2 million in Q2 last year;





Non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million versus Non-GAAP income of $0.3 million in Q2 last year;





Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million versus Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in Q2 last year;





Reiterates and on-track with 2022 financial guidance;





Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company reiterates its 2022 guidance issued in 2022, of revenues between $245 to $265 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 14% and 23%, GAAP operating income of between $5 to $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of Adjusted EBITDA between 30% to 56%.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our strong results, especially with the solid improvement in our profitability. We continue to successfully capitalize on the opportunities in our pipeline, and we see increasing growth potential in our end-markets for the coming years. Looking out to the rest of the year, we feel increasingly comfortable and remain on target to meet our goals.

This was an exceptional quarter with significant multimillion dollar orders for Gilat's next generation platform, SkyEdge IV. We expanded the global strategic relationships with our partners, the satellite operators, SES and Intelsat, and are competing on important GEO VHTS opportunities in our pipeline with additional major satellite operators. Furthermore, our SSPA business for this new and exciting market is progressing as planned, and as such, we believe we are well positioned to seize opportunities in the multibillion market of the next era of satellite communication.

We received more than $10 million in new Cellular Backhaul orders this quarter as we continue to expand our global leadership. We are encouraged with the progress in our strategic markets of Inflight Connectivity and Maritime as well as with our growing business in Defense and Enterprise, and we see a growing set of additional opportunities."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Given our ongoing strong performance, we reiterate our 2022 guidance and expect a year of solid growth in revenue and improved profitability."

Key Recent Announcements

Internet Para Todos Expands Services Contract with Gilat

Gilat Signs Agreement to Enable a Central Asian Government to Provide Digital Services over Satellite

Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic In-Flight Connectivity Partnership in Japan

Tier-1 MNO Awards Multimillion-Dollar Order to Gilat for 4G Cellular Backhaul Network Expansion in Latin America

Gilat Awarded Order of Over $7M from Tier-1 Mobile Network Carrier in APAC for 4G Cellular Backhaul Network Expansion

Gilat Awarded Follow-On Orders to Expand Defense Force SATCOM Network in an Asian Nation

Gilat Receives Over $8 Million Follow-On Order for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation





Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale asset, and one-time changes of deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, Cellular Backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1)

As Restated (1)

Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 106,863 $ 98,169 $ 55,454 $ 54,798 Cost of revenues 70,706 69,070 35,685 38,179 Gross profit 36,157 29,099 19,769 16,619 Research and development expenses, net 16,386 15,660 8,718 7,733 Selling and marketing expenses 10,310 10,468 4,960 5,464 General and administrative expenses 8,555 6,938 4,371 3,855 Impairment of held for sale asset 439 - 229 - Total operating expenses 35,690 33,066 18,278 17,052 Operating income (loss) 467 (3,967 ) 1,491 (433 ) Financial income (expenses), net (1,663 ) (757 ) (468 ) 435 Income (loss) before taxes on income (1,196 ) (4,724 ) 1,023 2 Taxes on income 832 474 517 227 Net income (loss) $ (2,028 ) $ (5,198 ) $ 506 $ (225 ) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earning (loss) per share



Basic 56,574,296 56,269,941 56,597,523 56,508,539 Diluted 56,574,296 56,269,941 56,637,208 56,508,539 (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For additional information, see Item 5 of our 2021 Form 20-F and Notes 2 and 13 of our Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022 and August 9, 2022, respectively.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP

Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP As Restated (1)

As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 19,769 81 $ 19,850 $ 16,619 64 $ 16,683 Operating expenses 18,278 (832 ) 17,446 17,052 (456 ) 16,596 Operating income (loss) 1,491 913 2,404 (433 ) 520 87 Income before taxes on income 1,023 913 1,936 2 520 522 Net income (loss) $ 506 913 $ 1,419 $ (225 ) 520 $ 295 Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earning (loss) per share Basic 56,597,523 56,597,523 56,508,539 56,508,539 Diluted 56,637,208 56,773,970 56,508,539 57,328,088 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions and impairment of held for sale asset. Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 As Restated (1)

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 506 $ (225 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 75 59 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 55 5 130 64 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 494 406 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 60 50 Impairment of held for sale asset 229 - 783 456 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,419 $ 295 (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For additional information, see Item 5 of our 2021 Form 20-F and Notes 2 and 13 of our Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022 and August 9, 2022, respectively.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP As Restated (1)

As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 36,157 156 $ 36,313 $ 29,099 130 $ 29,229 Operating expenses 35,690 (1,515 ) 34,175 33,066 (287 ) 32,779 Operating income (loss) 467 1,671 2,138 (3,967 ) 417 (3,550 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (1,196 ) 1,671 475 (4,724 ) 417 (4,307 ) Net loss (2,028 ) 1,671 (357 ) (5,198 ) 417 (4,781 ) Loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share Basic 56,574,296 56,574,296 56,269,941 56,269,941 Diluted 56,574,296 56,574,296 56,269,941 56,269,941 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions and impairment of held for sale asset. Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (2,028 ) $ (5,198 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 145 120 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 60 10 205 130 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 916 186 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 111 101 Impairment of held for sale asset 439 - 1466 287 Non-GAAP net loss $ (357 ) $ (4,781 ) (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For additional information, see Item 5 of our 2021 Form 20-F and Notes 2 and 13 of our Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022 and August 9, 2022, respectively.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,028 ) $ (5,198 ) $ 506 $ (225 ) Adjustments: Financial expenses (income), net 1,663 757 468 (435 ) Taxes on income 832 474 517 227 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,061 306 569 465 Impairment of held for sale asset 439 - 229 - Other 60 - 60 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 5,792 4,758 2,941 2,373 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,819 $ 1,097 $ 5,290 $ 2,405 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Satellite Networks $ 51,627 $ 59,975 $ 26,857 $ 34,351 Integrated Solutions 29,397 18,836 15,691 12,127 Network Infrastructure and Services 25,839 19,358 12,906 8,320 Total revenues $ 106,863 $ 98,169 $ 55,454 $ 54,798 (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For additional information, see Item 5 of our 2021 Form 20-F and Notes 2 and 13 of our Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022 and August 9, 2022, respectively.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,133 $ 81,859 Short-term deposits - 2,159 Restricted cash 1,313 2,592 Trade receivables, net 51,303 39,161 Contract assets 29,310 26,008 Inventories 32,156 28,432 Other current assets 22,458 14,607 Held for sale asset 4,276 4,587 Total current assets 210,949 199,405 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 12 12 Long- term contract assets 11,845 12,539 Severance pay funds 5,937 6,795 Deferred taxes 15,885 17,551 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,845 4,478 Other long term assets 11,225 10,456 Total long-term assets 48,749 51,831 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 72,410 72,391 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 419 640 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 375,995 $ 367,735 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 24,010 $ 19,776 Accrued expenses 47,654 49,202 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 31,932 24,373 Operating lease liabilities 1,747 1,818 Other current liabilities 15,458 13,339 Total current liabilities 120,801 108,508 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,548 7,292 Long-term advances from customers 722 1,209 Operating lease liabilities 2,056 2,283 Other long-term liabilities 132 120 Total long-term liabilities 9,458 10,904 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,711 2,706 Additional paid-in capital 930,927 929,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,977 ) (6,357 ) Accumulated deficit (679,925 ) (677,897 ) Total shareholders' equity 245,736 248,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 375,995 $ 367,735



