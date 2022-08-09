Mezzanine Floor Market to Reach $10 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mezzanine floor market is anticipated to cross USD 10 billion by 2030, according to latest market research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The retail and e-commerce sectors are expanding at a healthy rate with the rising demand for online shopping platforms, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

For instance, ecommerce company Shopify has more than 1 million online businesses operating through its platform, including footwear, textile, beverage, electronics and consumer goods companies worldwide. Continuous growth in online shopping will drive the construction of logistics and distribution centers, fueling industry demand.

The manufacturing sector has also witnessed a robust growth in recent years. Europe, for example, has a strong manufacturing industry, where companies have adopted advanced solutions to maximize their productivity. This factor is expected to propel the free-standing mezzanine floor market expansion. Rapid development of the pharmaceutical sector has encouraged companies to advance their existing infrastructure set-up, such as manufacturing plants and warehouses.

Request sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5299

According to the report, global concrete mezzanine floor market share is anticipated to record more than 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The floors are suitable for military and industrial applications due to benefits like minimal noise transmission and high point load. Damp resistance characteristics, high durability, short construction time, low maintenance cost, and stiffness are some of the factors favoring the installation of concrete mezzanine structures.





The mezzanine floor industry value from manufacturing applications is estimated to surpass USD 500 million by 2030, estimates the study. There is increasing focus of government authorities to enhancer domestic manufacturing capabilities. Many officials are allocating funds to accelerate the evolution of the industrial sector. Mezzanine floors help manufacturers to optimize and increase their floor space, enabling them to execute business development strategies more efficiently.

The demand for outdoor or exterior mezzanine floors is increasing, as they specialize in creating additional office space for employees working in manufacturing plants. These structures can be designed as per the requirement of different organizational departments, including server rooms, reception and meeting areas, cafeteria, among others. It is stated that exterior mezzanine floor constructions captured nearly 20% of the global market during 2021.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5299

The research projects that the Middle East & Africa mezzanine floor market is set to attain around 10% gains from 2022 to 2030. One of the major reasons for this growth is an increase in focus of government authorities and private companies to improve the manufacturing capabilities of the pharmaceutical industry. However, in November 2021, the UAE government announced plans to raise investments in its pharmaceutical sector by almost 20%, to widen its export reach across the region. The regional mezzanine manufacturers offer cleanroom modular mezzanine floors with a range of accessories, including stairs, railings, and gates.

Daifuku Co., Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, MiTek Mezzanine Systems Inc., SSI Schaefer Group, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Mecalux S.A, MezzaTech, Stow International, and STILL GmbH are some of the prominent mezzanine floor industry players discussed in the report. The companies are focusing on expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and enhanced customer relations.

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/mezzanine-floor-market

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Mezzanine floor industry 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Mezzanine floor trends

2.1.4 Construction trends

2.1.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Mezzanine Floor Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3 Ukraine-Russia war impact

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 The expanding e-commerce industry in North America

3.7.1.2 Development in the Europe manufacturing industry

3.7.1.3 High demand for rack-supported and free-standing mezzanines from logistics service providers in Asia Pacific

3.7.1.4 High demand for affordable ways to expand the existing facility footprint

3.7.1.5 Expanding food & beverages industry globally

3.7.1.6 Rising demand to improve the customer experience in Asia Pacific and South America

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Indoor mezzanines take up significant ground space in small industries

3.7.2.2 The rapidly changing industrial environment

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.