MCEWEN MINING: Q2 2022 Results Webcast

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, from 11:00 am EDT, where management will discuss our Q2 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.

The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.





Thursday    
August 11th, 2022
at 11:00 am EDT







Webcast URL:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/976450200







Call into the conference over the phone:





Please register here:
https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZSafhHZi

Participants who cannot access the internet can dial-in using the numbers below:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2398
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (240) 789-2709      
Conference ID: 67121



ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

