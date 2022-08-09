OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 4,618,153 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the "Shares") were issued and allotted on 8 August 2022 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the "Offer") to raise up to £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £80 million, in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years. The Company has to date resolved to use up to £20 million of the over-allotment facility. The Shares were issued at a price of 99.1p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 31 January 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 15 August 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 37,187,331. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

