Quali Releases New Control Plane Enhancements for Its Torque Infrastructure Automation Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation and management solutions, unveiled today enhanced features for its Torque platform to unify infrastructure orchestration and governance. As a result, customers can increase infrastructure delivery speed and build in greater cost accountability and governance while mitigating business risk.



Torque functions as a comprehensive end-to-end control plane for multi-cloud, IaC, virtual and container environments. New control plane features provide auto discovery, identification, modeling and operations of complex multi-tech environments by leveraging existing infrastructure configurations (i.e., Terraform), so IT and DevOps teams can optimize and prioritize infrastructure use and demonstrate the value infrastructure delivers to the business.

Additionally, Torque provides a unique and differentiated solution to automate and control heterogenous infrastructure, enhancing governance, security, and cost accountability while addressing infrastructure complexity throughout the entire environment lifecycle.

Enhanced features in the latest release improve the capabilities of Torque to:

Automate the discovery and import of infrastructure configurations

Automate the identification and modeling of infrastructure assets into reusable environment blueprints

Provide a standard reference format for organizations to understand their infrastructure, apply governed automation and make infrastructure sharable and accountable at scale

Automatically detect and alert on changes and differences between infrastructure configurations and live environments

Mitigate risk of configuration misalignments and unexpected changes

Offer cost predictability and link cloud expenditures for all infrastructure to users, projects, applications and business outcomes

Integrate with workflow and service management tools including ServiceNow, Ansible, Docker, Jira and AWS Cloud Formation



New enhancements to the Torque platform also support operations teams with new functions including:

Strengthening the extensibility of environments by integrating security, compliance and cost management policies into the setup process

Configuration management whereby Torque calls and executes scripts to implement changes to infrastructure assets and models the config change as a reusable component

Integrated policy engine capabilities based on Open Policy Agent (OPA) to specify deployment options, instance types, consumption and usage guardrails



“As infrastructure technologies continue to evolve, many organizations we work with are finding it difficult to understand and manage the infrastructure their businesses rely on,” said Edan Evantal, CTO of Quali. “Over the years, freedom of choice for developers has resulted in complex and disparate tools throughout the DevOps toolchain. Companies are now looking for solutions like Torque to help standardize and develop complete visibility into their infrastructure, so they can release faster with higher quality, manage cloud costs, better enforce security policies and ensure compliance.”

Torque delivers and supports the continuous delivery of application software at scale. With Torque, IT managers and leaders understand what infrastructure is being used, when, why and by who in a consistent, measurable way without any negative impact on development practices and tooling. This ensures freedoms for software development teams are maintained, while accelerating infrastructure delivery speed, accountability and mitigating risk to support the business’ needs to plan, optimize and understand the value delivered by software and infrastructure.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali’s award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

