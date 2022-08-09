NV5 Awarded $8 Million Contract Expansion by Southwest Utility

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract for approximately $8 million over three years to support electrical transmission and distribution for a prominent Southwest utility.

The agreement expands NV5’s relationship with the utility service provider to include engineering design of electrical substations, overhead power lines, and underground transmission and distribution assets. NV5 will also deliver testing and commissioning services of existing assets as well as consulting and design services for new commercial, industrial, and residential developments.

“The nation’s aging electrical grid and demand for safe and reliable electrical service are expected to drive expanding investment in electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure for the foreseeable future,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “As the leader in tech-enabled, high-value utility services, NV5 continues to expand its list of blue-chip utility clients and expand our relationships with valued client partners in the electrical utility sector.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.