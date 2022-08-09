Almas Insight Brings on Deloitte's Industry Leader Michael Griffiths to Advise on Accurately Measuring Human Capability in the Job Market

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almas Insight, a company that provides data-driven solutions for organizations to measure needed human skills in the job market, today announces the addition of Michael Griffiths as an advisor. Griffiths is a principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP with Deloitte's Workforce Development practice in North America. With this addition, Almas will be able to leverage Griffiths' deep experience and industry understanding of how organizations hire more strategically, reorganize more efficiently and compete more effectively with objective, data-driven employee insight.

Griffiths brings more than 20 years of experience in leading key programs for market-leading clients, with work across industries — ranging from mergers and acquisitions, leadership development, and workforce transformations for leading firms. He is a thought leader across workforce transformation and has won industry recognition including both the Brandon Hall and Chief Learning Officer awards. Prior to Deloitte, Griffiths was the Global Strategy Lead for Learning Solutions at Accenture. Griffiths' experience helping global organizations transform and adapt their talent strategies to new market conditions by utilizing cutting-edge technology is virtually unparalleled.

At Deloitte, an organization with differentiated services and solutions in learning, leadership development, knowledge management, and skills-based transformations, Griffiths works with global clients to build high-performance businesses that drive growth and optimization through talent and learning. He is also the lead for Deloitte's "Human Capital Trends" for 2022. All of this experience combined makes him a welcomed advisor to Almas, a company centered on utilizing human capital data to better manage and develop organizational workforces.

Almas Insight offers a cutting-edge, immersive, game-based product that combines contextual video, situational simulation, and cognitive tests to measure more than a dozen high-demand human skills fast. The company was formed to bring this decade of research to businesses and was promptly funded by Learn Capital — the world's largest human development venture fund. Through research conducted by the University of Washington, Almas demonstrated with a nationally representative sample that users broadly prefer this measurement method. More importantly, it helps to reduce socioeconomic biases inherent in our current employment system and has seen validity exceeding all other methods tested.

"Adding a human capital leader like Michael Griffiths to our advisory board is a clear next step for our work at Almas and will accelerate our ability to help global organizations," said Rob Savette, co-founder of Almas Insight. "We have an outstanding technology solution that can help employees while simultaneously saving organizations significant amounts of capital. As organizations face the extraordinary talent challenges presented by the current economic climate, our complete focus will be on getting our solution into the hands of as many human capital and executive leaders as quickly as possible."

"Most organizations are facing critical new workforce challenges the last few years. These new challenges require new workforce solutions," said Griffiths. "Human skill measurement is one of the key trends I see as necessary in this market transformation. Workplace research has shown this is a critical component to hiring, success, development, and, critically, tenure for employees."

Almas offers a cutting-edge approach to integrating objective human-driven data into the hiring and workforce management market, using an immersive, game-based digital work sample to measure more than a dozen high-demand human capabilities. By utilizing the Almas Insight analytics platform, companies can better determine where employees and candidates are a good fit, identify high-performance individuals, streamline reorganization efforts, build more effective professional growth plans, and gain a greater understanding of workforce attrition. This opens a new channel of understanding between employees and employers — accelerating the business world into a more informed, healthier, equitable, and sustainable future.

