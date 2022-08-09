Media Alert: SophosAI and Sophos Managed Detection and Response Showcase Innovative Research and Industry Leadership at Black Hat USA, BSides Las Vegas and DEF CON 30

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that SophosAI and Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) will lead eight presentations at Black Hat USA, BSides Las Vegas and DEF CON 30, taking place this week in Las Vegas. Sophos data scientists and threat hunters will be at the events to discuss innovative research findings and to share unique insights into building security machine learning systems, running one of the industry’s largest global security operations centers (SOC), defending against advanced threats, and more.
Sophos also unveiled new research from Sophos X-Ops, a new threat response joint task force that unifies three established teams of cybersecurity experts at Sophos – SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI – to help organizations better protect against attackers. The research, “Multiple Attackers: A Clear and Present Danger,” details a series of incidents where numerous attackers targeted and compromised the same victim networks in short succession, often within days or weeks. In one instance, three prominent ransomware gangs – Hive, LockBit and BlackCat – consecutively attacked the same network, resulting in three ransomware demands and triple encrypted files.
Sophos at BSides Las Vegas
Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. PDT
Security AI in the Real World: Lessons Learned From Building Practical Machine Learning Systems Deployed to Hundreds of Thousands of Networks
Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist
The Tuscany, Ground Truth
Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2:00 p.m. PDT
That Escalated Quickly: A System for Alert Prioritization
Ben Gelman, Sophos senior data scientist
The Tuscany, Ground Truth
Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 2:00 p.m. PDT
GPT-3 and Me: How Supercomputer-Scale Neural Network Models Apply to Defensive Cybersecurity Problems
Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist
The Tuscany, Ground Truth
Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 3:00 p.m. PDT
Weeding Out Living-off-the-land Attacks at Scale
Adarsh Kyadige, Sophos senior data scientist, and Konstantin Berlin, SophosAI senior director
The Tuscany, Ground Truth
Sophos at Black Hat USA: Booth #1150
Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 4:20 p.m. PDT
GPT-3 and Me: How Supercomputer-Scale Neural Network Models Apply to Defensive Cybersecurity Problems
Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist, and Younghoo Lee, Sophos research scientist
Mandalay Bay, South Seas CD (level 3)
Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1:50 p.m. PDT
Managing a Worldwide Security Operations Center for 10,000 Customers
Mat Gangwer, Sophos vice president of managed threat response, and Kris Wayman, Sophos senior manager of sales engineering
Mandalay Bay, K
Sophos at DEF CON 30
Friday, Aug. 12, at 11:00 a.m. PDT
I'm Not Keylogging You! Just Some Benign Data Collection for User Behavior Modeling
Harini Kannan, Sophos data scientist
Caesars Forum, AI Village
Saturday, Aug. 13, at 12:00 p.m. PDT
A System for Alert Prioritization
Salma Taoufiq, Sophos senior data scientist, and Ben Gelman, Sophos senior data scientist
Caesars Forum, AI Village
Additional Resources
- Schedule a press briefing with Sophos by reaching out to sophos@walkersands.com
- See how SophosAI is innovating an AI-assisted security operations center (SOC) of the future
- Learn more about Sophos X-Ops and its groundbreaking threat research by subscribing to the Sophos X-Ops blogs and by following Sophos X-Ops on Twitter
- Learn more about attacker dwell times and insights into new tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) in Sophos’ Active Adversary Playbook 2022
- Learn more about the global prevalence and impact of ransomware across industries in the State of Ransomware 2022 report
About Sophos
Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.