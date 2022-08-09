Media Alert: SophosAI and Sophos Managed Detection and Response Showcase Innovative Research and Industry Leadership at Black Hat USA, BSides Las Vegas and DEF CON 30

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that SophosAI and Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) will lead eight presentations at Black Hat USA, BSides Las Vegas and DEF CON 30, taking place this week in Las Vegas. Sophos data scientists and threat hunters will be at the events to discuss innovative research findings and to share unique insights into building security machine learning systems, running one of the industry’s largest global security operations centers (SOC), defending against advanced threats, and more.



Sophos also unveiled new research from Sophos X-Ops, a new threat response joint task force that unifies three established teams of cybersecurity experts at Sophos – SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI – to help organizations better protect against attackers. The research, “Multiple Attackers: A Clear and Present Danger,” details a series of incidents where numerous attackers targeted and compromised the same victim networks in short succession, often within days or weeks. In one instance, three prominent ransomware gangs – Hive, LockBit and BlackCat – consecutively attacked the same network, resulting in three ransomware demands and triple encrypted files.

Sophos at BSides Las Vegas

Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. PDT

Security AI in the Real World: Lessons Learned From Building Practical Machine Learning Systems Deployed to Hundreds of Thousands of Networks

Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist

The Tuscany, Ground Truth

Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2:00 p.m. PDT

That Escalated Quickly: A System for Alert Prioritization

Ben Gelman, Sophos senior data scientist

The Tuscany, Ground Truth

Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 2:00 p.m. PDT

GPT-3 and Me: How Supercomputer-Scale Neural Network Models Apply to Defensive Cybersecurity Problems

Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist

The Tuscany, Ground Truth

Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 3:00 p.m. PDT

Weeding Out Living-off-the-land Attacks at Scale

Adarsh Kyadige, Sophos senior data scientist, and Konstantin Berlin, SophosAI senior director

The Tuscany, Ground Truth

Sophos at Black Hat USA: Booth #1150

Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 4:20 p.m. PDT

GPT-3 and Me: How Supercomputer-Scale Neural Network Models Apply to Defensive Cybersecurity Problems

Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist, and Younghoo Lee, Sophos research scientist

Mandalay Bay, South Seas CD (level 3)

Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1:50 p.m. PDT

Managing a Worldwide Security Operations Center for 10,000 Customers

Mat Gangwer, Sophos vice president of managed threat response, and Kris Wayman, Sophos senior manager of sales engineering

Mandalay Bay, K

Sophos at DEF CON 30

Friday, Aug. 12, at 11:00 a.m. PDT

I'm Not Keylogging You! Just Some Benign Data Collection for User Behavior Modeling

Harini Kannan, Sophos data scientist

Caesars Forum, AI Village

Saturday, Aug. 13, at 12:00 p.m. PDT

A System for Alert Prioritization

Salma Taoufiq, Sophos senior data scientist, and Ben Gelman, Sophos senior data scientist

Caesars Forum, AI Village

